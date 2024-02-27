MannKind Corporation Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results: Provides Clinical Development Update

2023 Total revenues of $199M; +99% vs. 2022



4Q 2023 Total revenues of $58M; +62% vs. 2022

4Q 2023 Net income of $1M; Non-GAAP net income of $7M

$302M of cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31, 2023

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We doubled our total revenues to nearly $200 million in 2023 and ended the year with a robust fourth quarter total revenue of $58 million,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation. "With our strong year-end cash position of over $300 million, we are well positioned to capitalize on upcoming data read-outs for Afrezza and move MNKD-101 (clofazimine inhalation suspension) into phase 3 and MNKD-201 (nintedanib DPI) into phase 1 in the first half of 2024."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue Highlights

Three Months

Ended December 31, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Net revenue – Afrezza $ 15,487 $ 12,006 $ 3,481 29 % Net revenue – V-Go 4,708 5,434 $ (726 ) (13 %) Revenue – collaborations and services 17,249 9,544 $ 7,705 81 % Royalties – collaborations 21,028 9,075 $ 11,953 132 % Total revenues $ 58,472 $ 36,059 $ 22,413 62 %

Afrezza® net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $3.5 million, or 29%, compared to the same period in 2022 as a result of higher product demand and higher price (including a decrease in gross-to-net adjustments as a percentage of gross sales). V-Go® net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $0.7 million, or 13%, compared to the same period in 2022 as a result of lower product demand and an increase in rebates (as a percentage of gross sales). Collaborations and services revenue increased $7.7 million, or 81%, compared to the same period in 2022 primarily attributable to an increase in manufacturing Tyvaso DPI for United Therapeutics ("UT"). Royalties related to Tyvaso DPI for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $12.0 million, or 132%, primarily as a result of increased patient demand.

Commercial product gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 70% compared to 77% for the same period in 2022. The decrease in gross margin was primarily attributable to an increase in cost of goods sold for Afrezza due to the timing of the capitalization of costs to inventory and lower net revenue for V-Go.

Cost of revenue – collaborations and services was $12.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and remained consistent with the same period in 2022. Higher manufacturing volumes resulted in efficiencies which contributed to a lower effective cost per unit.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $9.2 million compared to $7.2 million for the same period in 2022. The $2.1 million increase was primarily attributed to increased development activities for INHALE-3 which commenced in the second quarter of 2023, INHALE-1 and other research and development activities, partially offset by a decrease in development activities for MNKD-101 due to the completion of a toxicology study in 2022.



Selling expenses were $11.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $11.6 million for the same period in 2022. The $0.6 million decrease was primarily due to lower promotional activities.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $9.5 million compared to $10.5 million for the same period in 2022. The $1.0 million decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in personnel and consulting costs.

Interest income was $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2022. The $0.8 million increase was primarily due to higher yields on our marketable securities and money market funds.

Interest expense on notes was $2.5 million and interest expense on financing liability (related to the sale-leaseback of our Danbury manufacturing facility) was $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and remained consistent with the same period in 2022.

Loss on available-for-sale securities for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.1 million as a result of the change in fair value of the investment which related to credit risk.

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue Highlights

Year

Ended December 31, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Net revenue – Afrezza $ 54,914 $ 43,316 $ 11,598 27 % Net revenue – V-Go 19,115 12,931 $ 6,184 48 % Revenue – collaborations and services 52,954 27,924 $ 25,030 90 % Royalties – collaborations 71,979 15,599 $ 56,380 * Total revenues $ 198,962 $ 99,770 $ 99,192 99 %

* Not meaningful

Afrezza net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $11.6 million, or 27%, compared to the same period in 2022 primarily as a result of higher product demand and price (including a decrease in gross-to-net adjustments as a percentage of gross sales). V-Go net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $6.2 million, compared to the same period in 2022. The increase reflects a full year of sales in 2023 compared to seven months in 2022 after V-Go was acquired in May of that year. Net revenue from collaborations and services for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $25.0 million, or 90%, primarily as a result of an increase in manufacturing Tyvaso DPI for UT and the deferral of manufacturing revenue in the prior year period until we began commercial manufacturing in May 2022. Royalties related to Tyvaso DPI, launched in the late second quarter of 2022 by UT, reached $72.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, reflecting a full year of sales and increasing patient demand over the period.

Commercial product gross margin was 72% for the year ended December 31, 2023 and remained consistent with the same period in 2022.

Cost of revenue – collaborations and services for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $41.9 million and remained consistent with the same period in 2022 as manufacturing activities shifted from preproduction efforts in the first five months of 2022 to full commercial production of Tyvaso DPI thereafter. Higher manufacturing volumes resulted in efficiencies which contributed to a lower effective cost per unit.

R&D expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $31.3 million compared to $19.7 million for the same period in 2022. The $11.6 million increase was primarily attributed to increases in development activities for MNKD-101, costs for INHALE-3, which commenced in the second quarter of 2023, costs for INHALE-1 and other research and development activities.

Selling expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $51.8 million compared to $53.8 million for the same period in 2022. The $2.0 million decrease was primarily due to the termination of an Afrezza pilot promotional effort with a contract sales force targeting primary care physicians, which ended in the third quarter of 2022, partially offset by increased personnel and promotional activities related to the acquisition of V-Go in the second quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $42.5 million compared to $37.7 million for the same period in 2022. The $4.8 million increase was primarily attributable to increased personnel and consulting costs, including stock-based compensation and headcount.

Interest income was $6.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on our marketable securities and money market funds.

Interest expense on notes and milestone rights was $15.2 million and interest expense on financing liability was $9.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and remained consistent with the same period in 2022.

Loss on available-for-sale securities for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $0.2 million as a result of the change in the fair value of the investment which related to credit risk.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2023 were $302.3 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we are presenting non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We are providing these non-GAAP financial measures to disclose additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations, and they are among the indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that we may exclude for purposes of our non-GAAP financial measures; and we may in the future cease to exclude items that we have historically excluded for purposes of our non-GAAP financial measures. Likewise, we may determine to modify the nature of adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by us in this report have limits in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table reconciles our financial measure for income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share ("EPS") for basic and diluted weighted average shares as reported in our consolidated statement of operations to a non-GAAP presentation as adjusted for select non-cash items: 1% royalty on net revenues for Tyvaso DPI ("Sold portion of royalty revenue") and interest expense on the related liability, stock-based compensation expense, gain on foreign currency transaction and gain on available-for-sale securities for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Year Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands except per share data) GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 7,858 $ (12,790 ) $ 8,678 $ (64,110 ) Select non-cash adjustments: Sold portion of royalty revenue (1) (2,103 ) — (2,103 ) — Stock compensation 3,786 2,597 17,649 13,447 Loss (gain) on foreign currency transaction 2,776 3,474 1,916 (4,811 ) Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 12,317 $ (6,719 ) $ 26,140 $ (55,474 ) GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,401 $ (17,947 ) $ (11,938 ) $ (87,400 ) Select non-cash adjustments: Sold portion of royalty revenue (1) (2,103 ) — (2,103 ) — Stock compensation 3,786 2,597 17,649 13,447 Loss (gain) on foreign currency transaction 2,776 3,474 1,916 (4,811 ) Interest expense on liability for sale of future royalties 185 — 185 — Loss on available-for-sale securities 1,102 932 170 932 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 7,147 $ (10,944 ) $ 5,879 $ (77,832 ) GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.01 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.34 ) Select non-cash adjustments: Sold portion of royalty revenue (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.00 Stock compensation 0.01 0.01 0.07 0.05 Loss (gain) on foreign currency transaction 0.01 0.01 0.01 (0.02 ) Interest expense on liability for sale of future royalties 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Loss on available-for-sale securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.02 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.31 ) Weighted average shares - basic 269,648 263,378 267,014 257,092

(1) Represents the non-cash portion of the 1% royalty on net sales of Tyvaso DPI earned during 4Q 2023 which is remitted to the royalty purchaser and recognized as royalties from collaborations in our consolidated statements of operations. Our revenues from royalties from collaborations during 4Q 2023 totaled $21.0 million, of which $2.1 million will be remitted to the royalty purchaser.

Clinical Development Update

Afrezza INHALE-1 (pediatric phase 3 clinical trial)

Enrollment completed in February 2024

Upcoming expected data read-outs: Primary endpoint analysis in 4Q 2024 Full results in 1H 2025 FDA submission for label expansion expected in 2025



Afrezza INHALE-3 (T1DM, Afrezza vs. standard of care including AID pumps; phase 4 clinical trial)

Enrollment completed ahead of schedule in 4Q 2023

Upcoming expected data read-outs: First meal dosing – ATTD oral presentation in March 2024 17-week top-line data/primary endpoints to be presented at ADA in June 2024 Additional data to be presented at ADCES August conference



MNKD-101 (clofazimine inhalation suspension)

Phase 3 development program aligned with the FDA – IND expected to be filed in 1Q 2024

Co-primary endpoints of sputum conversion and patient-reported outcomes

Up to 100 global sites, first patient expected to enroll in 2Q 2024

MNKD-201 (nintedanib DPI)

Phase 1 development program in healthy volunteers, expected to dose first patient in 2Q 2024

Results expected in late 2024

Conference Call

MannKind will host a conference call and presentation webcast to discuss these results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Company’s website at mannkindcorp.com under Events & Presentations. A replay will be available on MannKind's website for 14 days.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the commencement of clinical studies of MNKD-101 and MNKD-201, FDA submissions and the data read-outs from clinical studies of Afrezza and MNKD-201. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intend,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind’s current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with manufacturing and supply, risks associated with developing product candidates, and other risks detailed in MannKind’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the “Risk Factors” heading of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, being filed with the SEC later today. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Tyvaso DPI is a trademark of United Therapeutics Corporation.

AFREZZA, MANNKIND, and V-GO are registered trademarks of MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Contact:

Rose Alinaya, Investor Relations

(818) 661-5000

IR@mannkindcorp.com

MANNKIND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months

Ended December 31, Year

Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands except per share data) Revenues: Net revenue – commercial product sales $ 20,195 $ 17,440 $ 74,029 $ 56,247 Revenue – collaborations and services 17,249 9,544 52,954 27,924 Royalties – collaborations 21,028 9,075 71,979 15,599 Total revenues 58,472 36,059 198,962 99,770 Expenses: Cost of goods sold 6,114 4,081 20,863 16,003 Cost of revenue – collaborations and services 11,953 12,043 41,908 41,494 Research and development 9,236 7,156 31,283 19,721 Selling 11,024 11,616 51,776 53,753 General and administrative 9,511 10,479 42,538 37,720 Loss (gain) on foreign currency transaction 2,776 3,474 1,916 (4,811 ) Total expenses 50,614 48,849 190,284 163,880 Income (loss) from operations 7,858 (12,790 ) 8,678 (64,110 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 1,725 957 6,154 2,513 Interest expense on financing liability (2,493 ) (2,478 ) (9,825 ) (9,758 ) Interest expense (2,677 ) (2,809 ) (15,151 ) (15,011 ) Interest expense on liability for sale of future royalties (185 ) — (185 ) — Loss on available-for-sale securities (1,102 ) (932 ) (170 ) (932 ) Other income (expense) (164 ) 105 122 (102 ) Total other expense (4,896 ) (5,157 ) (19,055 ) (23,290 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 2,962 (17,947 ) (10,377 ) (87,400 ) Income tax expense (1,561 ) — (1,561 ) — Net income (loss) $ 1,401 $ (17,947 ) $ (11,938 ) $ (87,400 ) Net income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.01 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss)

per share – basic 269,648 263,378 267,014 257,092 Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss)

per share – diluted 323,880 (1) 263,378 267,014 257,092

(1) Diluted weighted average shares differs from basic due to the weighted average number of shares that would be outstanding upon conversion of our Senior convertible notes (44,120 shares) and Mann Group convertible note (3,370 shares), and exercise or vesting of outstanding share-based payments to employees (6,742 shares). These adjustments to weighted average shares are only applied to periods with net income.

MANNKIND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In thousands except share

and per share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,480 $ 69,767 Short-term investments 56,619 101,079 Accounts receivable, net 14,901 16,801 Inventory 28,545 21,772 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,848 25,477 Total current assets 373,393 234,896 Property and equipment, net 84,220 45,126 Goodwill 1,931 2,428 Other intangible asset 1,073 1,153 Long-term investments 7,155 1,961 Other assets 7,426 9,718 Total assets $ 475,198 $ 295,282 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,580 $ 11,052 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 42,036 35,553 Financing liability – current 9,809 9,565 Midcap credit facility – current 20,000 — Liability for sale of future royalties – current 9,756 — Deferred revenue – current 9,085 1,733 Recognized loss on purchase commitments – current 3,859 9,393 Total current liabilities 104,125 67,296 Mann Group convertible note 8,829 8,829 Accrued interest – Mann Group convertible note 56 55 Financing liability – long term 94,319 94,512 Midcap credit facility – long term 13,019 39,264 Senior convertible notes 226,851 225,397 Liability for sale of future royalties – long term 136,054 — Recognized loss on purchase commitments – long term 60,942 62,916 Operating lease liability 3,925 5,343 Deferred revenue – long term 69,794 37,684 Milestone liabilities 3,452 4,524 Total liabilities 721,366 545,820 Stockholders' deficit: Undesignated preferred stock, $0.01 par value – 10,000,000 shares authorized;

no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value – 800,000,000 and 400,000,000 shares

authorized as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively,

and 270,034,495 and 263,793,305 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 2,700 2,638 Additional paid-in capital 2,980,539 2,964,293 Accumulated other comprehensive income — — Accumulated deficit (3,229,407 ) (3,217,469 ) Total stockholders' deficit (246,168 ) (250,538 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 475,198 $ 295,282



