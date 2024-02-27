PROCEPT BioRobotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Recent Highlights

Total revenue of approximately $43.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 83% compared to the prior year period

U.S. system and rental revenue of $16.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 59% compared to the prior year period

U.S. handpiece and consumables revenue of $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 109% compared to the prior year period

Total revenue of $136.2 million for full year 2023, an increase of 82% compared to 2022

Issued 2024 total revenue guidance of approximately $210 million



“I am extremely proud of our commercial achievements in 2023,” said Reza Zadno, Chief Executive Officer. “We succeeded in elevating the average monthly utilization in the U.S. by approximately 10%—an exceptional achievement, especially considering the significant 89% increase in our install base. As we enter 2024, we believe there are several positive factors that will enable us to continue to pursue our long-term growth strategy while also demonstrating a disciplined approach on our path to profitability. We believe these underlying fundamentals reflect a technology that is establishing the foundation to become the BPH surgical standard of care and a business poised to be a leading Urology company globally.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $43.6 million, an increase of 83% compared to the prior year period. U.S. system revenue was $16.6 million, an increase of 59% compared to the prior year period. As of December 31, 2023, the install base of AquaBeam Robotic Systems in the U.S. was 315 systems. U.S. handpiece and consumable revenue for the quarter was $21.6 million, an increase of 109% compared to the prior year period. Handpiece growth was positively impacted by an increase in the install base of AquaBeam robotic systems and an increase in utilization from the current install base. International revenue was $3.3 million for the quarter, an increase of approximately 65% compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter 2023 was 49% compared to 45% in the prior year period. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was negatively impact by approximately $2.5 million of cost primarily associated with the relocation of the Company's manufacturing facility and corporate office. These factors relate to year-end inventory adjustments along with producing fewer units than anticipated in the second half of 2023. Additionally, the Company incurred an approximate 35% increase in scrap expense when producing units compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company has implemented remediation to address these factors and is already seeing improvements in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $50.8 million, compared with $35.7 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to expenses to expand the commercial organization, increased variable compensation expense and accelerated research and development investments.

Interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.1 million. Interest and other income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.2 million.

Net loss was $27.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $28.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $23.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $21.7 million in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023 totaled $257.2 million, while long-term borrowings totaled $52.0 million.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the full year 2023 was $136.2 million, compared to $75.0 million for the full year 2022. The growth was primarily driven by increases in U.S. revenues, attributable to system placements and increased utilization and handpiece sold.

Gross margin for full year 2023 was 52%, compared to 49% for the full year 2022. Gross margin improvement was primarily attributable to the growth in revenues.

Operating expenses were $180.2 million for the full year 2023, compared to $117.8 million for the full year 2022, an increase of 53%. The increase was driven by increased sales and marketing expenses primarily to expand the commercial organization, and increased research and development and general and administrative expenses.

Net loss was $105.9 million for the full year 2023, compared to $87.2 million for the full year 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $86.5 million for full year 2023, compared to a loss of $68.0 million for the full year 2022.

2024 Financial Guidance

The Company projects revenue for the full year 2024 to be approximately $210 million, which represents 54% growth over the Company’s prior year revenue.

The Company projects full year 2024 gross margin to be approximately 57% to 59%.

The Company projects full year 2024 total operating expense of approximately $231.5 million.

The Company projects full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA loss to be approximately $73 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). For more information about the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section below titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited).”

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This press release references Adjusted EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s projected financial performance for full year 2024, statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Aquablation® therapy performed using PROCEPT BioRobotics’ products, including AquaBeam® Robotic System, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, valid only as of the date they are made, and subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which we are not currently aware. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity and penetration, the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s revenues, gross margin, profitability, operating expenses, installed base growth, commercial momentum, reimbursement coverage, overall business strategy, or information regarding the impact of other global events on the Company and its operations. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K expected to be filed with the SEC on or about February 28, 2024. PROCEPT BioRobotics does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing PROCEPT BioRobotics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 43,581 $ 23,777 $ 136,191 $ 75,014 Cost of sales 22,326 13,101 65,142 37,929 Gross profit 21,255 10,676 71,049 37,085 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,496 9,682 48,446 28,981 Selling, general and administrative 36,316 26,034 131,773 88,828 Total operating expenses 50,812 35,716 180,219 117,809 Loss from operations (29,557 ) (25,040 ) (109,170 ) (80,724 ) Interest expense (1,125 ) (866 ) (3,995 ) (5,183 ) Interest and other income, net 3,178 992 7,268 2,011 Loss on loan extinguishment — (3,258 ) — (3,258 ) Net loss $ (27,504 ) $ (28,172 ) $ (105,897 ) $ (87,154 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (2.24 ) $ (1.96 ) Weighted-average common shares used to Compute net loss per share attributable to Common shareholders, basic and diluted

50,589 44,770 47,255 44,400





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (27,504 ) $ (28,172 ) $ (105,897 ) $ (87,154 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,318 663 3,807 2,841 Stock-based compensation expense 4,981 2,885 19,134 10,337 Interest (income) and interest expense, net (2,079 ) (320 ) (3,556 ) 2,687 Loss on loan extinguishment — 3,258 — 3,258 Adjusted EBITDA $ (23,284 ) $ (21,686 ) $ (86,512 ) $ (68,031 )





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED 2024 EBITDA Guidance

(Unaudited, in thousands) 2024 Net loss $ (103,150 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 5,800 Stock-based compensation expense 31,500 Interest (income) expense and other (income) expense, net (7,150 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (73,000 )





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 257,222 $ 221,859 Restricted cash, current — 777 Accounts receivable, net 48,376 15,272 Inventory 39,756 28,543 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,213 6,175 Total current assets 350,567 272,626 Restricted cash, non-current 3,038 3,038 Property and equipment, net 28,748 8,656 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 20,241 23,481 Intangible assets, net 1,204 1,477 Other assets 919 51 Total assets $ 404,717 $ 309,329 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,499 $ 9,391 Accrued compensation 16,885 13,447 Deferred revenue 5,656 2,855 Operating leases, current 1,683 2,129 Loan facility derivative liability, current 1,886 — Other current liabilities 6,318 7,468 Total current liabilities 45,927 35,290 Long-term debt 51,339 51,213 Operating lease, non-current 26,182 23,975 Loan facility derivative liability, non-current — 1,779 Other non-current liabilities 517 — Total liabilities 123,965 112,257 Stockholders’ equity: Additional paid-in capital 735,240 545,753 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 84 (6 ) Accumulated deficit (454,572 ) (348,675 ) Total stockholders’ equity 280,752 197,072 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 404,717 $ 309,329



