Terns Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in March.



TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Date/Time: Monday, March 4, 2024 at 12:50 p.m. ET

Format: Panel Presentation

Location: Boston, MA

Inaugural BMO Obesity Summit

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Format: Company Presentation

Location: New York, NY

Live webcasts of the events will be available on the investor relations page of Terns’ website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns’ website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

