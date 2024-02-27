OPKO Health Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Business Highlights and Financial Results

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) reports business highlights and financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2023.



Business highlights from the fourth quarter and subsequent weeks included the following:

ModeX advanced its antiviral and immune-oncology product pipeline. ModeX advanced its pipeline of antiviral and immune-oncology programs utilizing its next-generation multispecific antibodies, with expectations for one oncology program to enter the clinic this year. In 2023, Modex secured two collaborations including one with Merck to develop MDX-2201, its vaccine for Epstein-Barr virus, and another with BARDA to develop novel multispecific antibodies against viral infectious disease threats.





With the goal of achieving profitability this year, BioReference continued to implement initiatives to reduce costs and improve productivity by enhancing innovation of its higher-value specialty testing segments. Other efforts to return this business to profitability include expanding into new markets and marketing to new customer segments, such as pharmaceutical companies. Approvals received for OPKO Health-branded Storefront on Alibaba’s Tmall Global Platform in China. NextPlat Corp., a global e-Commerce provider, is launching an OPKO Health-branded online storefront on Alibaba's Tmall Global e-commerce platform in China. This new online storefront will initially list up to 40 OPKO health and wellness products featuring an assortment of nutraceuticals for bone, joint and eye health, as well as supplements for nutrition and immunity defense. NextPlat intends to significantly expand the OPKO online storefront with a wide array of veterinary and animal health products, subject to final Chinese regulatory approval, which is expected during the second quarter of 2024.



Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Pharmaceuticals: Revenue from products in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $43.0 million from $37.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by growing sales from our international operations, positively impacted by foreign currency fluctuations of approximately $1.3 million. Furthermore, sales of RAYALDEE increased to $9.3 million from $9.1 million in the prior-year period. Revenue from the transfer of intellectual property was $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $8.1 million in the 2022 period, which included revenue of $12.2 million and $3.0 million, respectively, of gross profit share payments for NGENLA; the fourth quarter of 2023 included a catch-up payment of $3.1 million for the U.S. for the third quarter of 2023. Total costs and expenses were $73.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $68.0 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily from higher cost of product revenues reflecting sales growth from OPKO’s international operating companies, negatively impacted by unfavorable foreign currency fluctuations of $1.1 million. Furthermore, research and development expenses increased as we continued to invest in our pipeline of immune-oncology and infectious disease programs. Operating loss was $16.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $22.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.





About OPKO Health

OPKO Health is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development and commercialization expertise, and its novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected financial performance and expectations regarding the market for and sales of our products, whether our products will launch in all the territories in which they have been approved for sale, the timing of such launches, our product development efforts and the expected benefits of our products, whether the relationship with our commercial and strategic partners will be successful, whether our commercial and strategic partners will be able to commercialize our products and successfully utilize our technologies, our ability to market and sell any of our products in development, whether we will continue to successfully advance products in our pipeline and whether they can be commercialized, our expectations about RAYALDEE, whether BioReference’s cost-cutting initiatives and attempts at returning to its core business will be successful, as well as other non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and under the heading “Risk Factors” in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the continuation and success of our relationship with our commercial partners, liquidity issues and the risks inherent in funding, developing and obtaining regulatory approvals of new, commercially-viable and competitive products and treatments. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

OPKO Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)

Unaudited As of December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95.9 $ 153.2 Other current assets 213.6 241.3 Total current assets 309.5 394.5 In-process research and development and goodwill 793.3 790.9 Other assets 908.9 981.9 Total Assets $ 2,011.7 $ 2,167.3 Liabilities and Equity: Accounts payable $ 69.7 $ 67.0 Accrued expenses 90.1 98.3 Current portion of convertible notes 0.0 3.1 Other current liabilities 40.3 45.1 Total current liabilities 200.1 213.5 Long-term portion of convertible notes 214.3 210.4 Deferred tax liabilities, net 126.8 126.4 Other long-term liabilities, principally contract liabilities, leases, contingent consideration, and lines of credit 81.3 55.4 Total Liabilities 622.5 605.7 Equity 1,389.2 1,561.6 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,011.7 $ 2,167.3



