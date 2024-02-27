Solid Power Full Year 2023 Results Reflect Strong Execution

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), a leading developer of solid-state battery technology, today announced its operational and financial results for the full year 2023 and provided its outlook and objectives for 2024.

Recent Business Highlights

Achieved electrolyte production capability of 1.1 metric tons per month.

Ongoing electrolyte sampling program yielding positive momentum.

Deepened relationship with SK On through three new agreements.

Announced $50 million share repurchase authorization.

“Solid Power delivered on several key strategic milestones in 2023, which strengthened our operational, technological, and competitive positioning,” said John Van Scoter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Power. “On the electrolyte side, over multiple campaigns we demonstrated our ability to produce electrolyte at a rate of 1.1 metric tons per month – encouraging progress less than a year after initially commissioning the line. We continue to sample electrolyte to potential customers and are seeing growing interest in our product.”

“On the cell side, our team successfully delivered A-1 Sample cells in October, formally entering the automotive qualification process after overcoming yield and supply chain challenges early in the year. As we shift our focus to A-2 Sample cells, we are continuing to advance our cell development with a goal of consistently producing safer and higher performing cells,” Van Scoter continued.

“As we enter 2024, Solid Power continues to operate with competitive urgency, and has seen early wins with our SK On agreements and increased presence in Korea,” said Van Scoter. “We are committed to solid execution to strengthen our leadership position in battery technology and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue in 2023 was $17.4 million, an increase of $5.6 million compared to 2022, driven by continued execution under the company’s joint development agreements.

As expected, operating expenses were higher in 2023 compared to 2022 because of increased investments in product development and the scaling of operations. In 2023, operating loss was $90.6 million and net loss was $65.5 million, or $0.37 per share.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Solid Power remains in a strong liquidity position. Total liquidity as of December 31, 2023, was $415.6 million, as shown below.

($ in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,537 $ 50,123 Marketable securities 141,505 272,957 Long-term investments 239,566 172,974 Total liquidity $ 415,608 $ 496,054 Total short-term liabilities $ 15,879 $ 20,733

The company’s cash, cash equivalents and investments are held at leading global banks and are invested in grade A corporate and government securities with an average maturity of 15 months.

2023 capital expenditures totaled $34.5 million, primarily representing investments in the company’s new electrolyte production facility.

2024 Outlook

Solid Power is committed to delivering on the following key objectives for 2024:

Expand electrolyte capabilities and available market through increased production and a robust sampling program.

Advance cell designs to A-2 Sample specifications.

Execute on key milestones and commitments to our joint development partners.

Strengthen Korea presence and immerse Solid Power into Korea battery ecosystem.

The company expects 2024 cash used in operations to be in the range of $60 million to $70 million and capital expenditures to be in the range of $40 million to $50 million. Included in these ranges is approximately $35 million in operational and capital investments the company deferred from 2023. Total 2024 cash investment is expected to be in the range of $100 million to $120 million.

Revenue for 2024 is expected to be in the range of $20 million to $25 million.

About Solid Power, Inc.

Solid Power is developing solid-state battery technology to enable the next generation of batteries for the fast-growing EV and other markets. Solid Power’s core technology is its electrolyte material, which Solid Power believes can enable extended driving range, longer battery life, improved safety, and lower cost compared to traditional lithium-ion. Solid Power’s business model – selling its electrolyte to cell manufacturers and licensing its cell designs and manufacturing processes – distinguishes the company from many of its competitors who plan to be commercial battery manufacturers. Ultimately, Solid Power endeavors to be a leading producer and distributor of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material for powering both EVs and other applications. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of present or historical fact contained herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Solid Power’s or its management team’s expectations, objectives, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. When used herein, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “outlook,” “seek,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements include our financial guidance for 2024, future financial performance and our strategy, expansion plans, market opportunity, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Solid Power disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Solid Power cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Solid Power, including the following factors: (i) risks relating to the uncertainty of the success of our research and development efforts, including our ability to achieve the technological objectives or results that our partners require, and our ability to commercialize our technology in advance of competing technologies; (ii) rollout of our business plan and the timing of expected business milestones; (iii) risks relating to the non-exclusive nature of our original equipment manufacturer and other partner relationships and our ability to manage these business relationships; (iv) our ability to negotiate and execute commercial agreements with our partners on commercially reasonable terms; (v) our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property, including in jurisdictions outside of the United States; (vi) broad market adoption of battery electric vehicles and other technologies where we are able to deploy our technology, if developed successfully; (vii) our success attracting and retaining our executive officers, key employees, and other qualified personnel; (viii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) risks relating to our information technology infrastructure and data security breaches; (x) risks relating to our status as a research and development stage company with a history of financial losses with an expectation of incurring significant expenses and continuing losses for the foreseeable future; (xi) our ability to secure government contracts and grants and the availability of government subsidies and economic incentives; (xii) delays in the construction and operation of additional facilities; and (xiii) risks relating to other economic, business, or competitive factors in the United States and other jurisdictions, including supply chain interruptions and changes in market conditions, and our ability to manage these risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the “Risk Factors” sections of Solid Power’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-K”), and other documents filed by Solid Power from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), all of which are available, or will be, in the case of the Form 10-K, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Solid Power gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Solid Power, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and number of shares) December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,537 $ 50,123 Marketable securities 141,505 272,957 Contract receivables 1,553 1,521 Contract receivables from related parties — 319 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,523 2,888 Total current assets 183,118 327,808 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 99,156 82,761 Right-Of-Use Operating Lease Assets, net 7,154 7,725 Right-Of-Use Finance Lease Assets, net 1,088 922 Other Assets 1,060 1,148 Long-term Investments 239,566 172,974 Intangible Assets, net 1,650 1,108 Total assets $ 532,792 $ 594,446 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 6,455 11,326 Current portion of long-term debt — 7 Deferred revenue 1 50 Deferred revenue from related parties 828 4,000 Accrued compensation 7,590 4,528 Operating lease liabilities, short-term 626 549 Finance lease liabilities, short-term 379 273 Total current liabilities 15,879 20,733 Warrant Liabilities 4,227 9,117 Operating Lease Liabilities, Long-Term 7,996 8,622 Finance Lease Liabilities, Long-Term 552 602 Other Long-Term Liabilities 803 — Total liabilities 29,457 39,074 Stockholders’ Equity Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 179,010,884 and 176,007,184 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 18 18 Additional paid-in capital 588,515 577,603 Accumulated deficit (84,639 ) (19,090 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (559 ) (3,159 ) Total stockholders’ equity 503,335 555,372 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 532,792 $ 594,446





Solid Power, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts)

For the Years Ended December 31,

2023 2022 Revenue $ 17,410 $ 11,789 Operating Expenses Direct costs 27,731 9,592 Research and development 54,749 38,592 Selling, general and administrative 25,550 22,724 Total operating expenses 108,030 70,908 Operating Loss (90,620 ) (59,119 ) Nonoperating Income and Expense Interest income 20,265 8,476 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 4,890 40,903 Interest expense (84 ) (42 ) Total nonoperating income and expense 25,071 49,337 Pretax Loss (65,549 ) (9,782 ) Income tax benefit — (227 ) Net Loss $ (65,549 ) $ (9,555 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.37 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 178,006,919 174,374,386



