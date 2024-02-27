NN, Inc. to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, March 12, 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2023, after the close of the market on Monday, March 11, 2024. The company will hold a related conference call on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 9 a.m. E.T. Participants on the call are asked to register five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 1-877-255-4315 and from outside the U.S. at 1-412-317-6579.



The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the NN, Inc. Investor Relations website. Shareholders, media representatives and others may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at https://investors.nninc.com/.

For those who are unavailable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available shortly after the call on NN’s website through March 12, 2025.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Joe Caminiti or Stephen Poe, Investors

Tim Peters, Media

NNBR@alpha-ir.com, 312-445-2870