Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results, Establishes 2024 Guidance and Announces 2024 First Quarter Dividend of $0.76 Per Share

WYOMISSING, Pa., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“GLPI” or the “Company”) today announced record results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights

  Three Months Ended December 31,Year Ended December 31, 
(in millions, except per share data) 2023 Actual 2022 Actual 2023 Actual 2022 Actual 
Total Revenue $369.0 $336.4$1,440.4 $1,311.7 
Income From Operations $295.3 $275.5$1,068.7 $1,029.9 
Net income  $217.3 $199.6$755.4 $703.3 
FFO (1) (4) $282.2 $258.8$1,015.8 $887.3 
AFFO (2) (4) $256.6 $239.1$1,006.8 $924.4 
Adjusted EBITDA (3) (4) $331.4 $312.0$1,307.1 $1,221.7 
Net income, per diluted common share and OP units (4) $0.78 $0.75$2.77 $2.70 
FFO, per diluted common share and OP units (4) $1.02 $0.97$3.73 $3.40 
AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units (4) $0.93 $0.89$3.69 $3.55 

________________________
(1) Funds from operations ("FFO") is net income, excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax and real estate depreciation as defined by NAREIT.

(2) Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") is FFO, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense; the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts; other depreciation; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; property transfer tax recoveries and impairment charges; straight-line rent adjustments; losses on debt extinguishment; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is net income, excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net; income tax expense; real estate depreciation; other depreciation; (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax; stock based compensation expense; straight-line rent adjustments; amortization of land rights; accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables; non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities; property transfer tax recoveries and impairment charges; losses on debt extinguishment; and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net.

(4) Metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests.

Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLPI, commented, “We generated record fourth quarter and full year 2023 results while again increasing our cash dividend as we delivered growth across all key financial metrics for both the quarter and full year. On an operating basis, fourth quarter total revenue rose 9.7% year over year to $369.0 million while AFFO grew 7.3% to $256.6 million. Our record fourth quarter and full year financial results reflect GLPI’s stable base of leading regional gaming operator tenants and recent acquisitions, which we expect will continue to benefit comparisons in 2024 and beyond.  

“Despite macro headwinds, our deep, long-term knowledge of the gaming sector enabled the ongoing expansion and diversification of GLPI’s tenant base, geographic footprint and rental streams in 2023. In 2023 we completed over $1.1 billion of transactions, including over $760.0 million of traditional real estate acquisitions and $337.5 million of loan funding commitments.   In addition, the benefit of transactions completed in 2022 and our early 2023 acquisition of two Bally’s casinos in Rhode Island and Mississippi for $635 million contributed to our record 2023 operating results.   Our third quarter 2023 $100 million ground lease investment with Hard Rock in Illinois includes a $150 million development funding commitment and reflects our ability to partner with tenants to serve as a growth financing source, similar to what we did with PENN Entertainment when we established a new master lease for seven properties, which was effective in early 2023, and established a funding option to allow PENN to pursue four attractive growth opportunities in Illinois, Ohio and Nevada.

“Our active support of our tenants through innovative transaction structures has proven to be mutually beneficial and ongoing conversations with operators over the past year suggest our 2024 pipeline of deals will remain healthy. With our focused operating strategy, GLPI has expanded its tenant roster from just one tenant ten years ago to seven premier tenants across 61 properties in 18 states as of December 31, 2023, up from 57 properties in 17 states at the end of 2022. We kicked off 2024 with the addition of Tioga Downs to our portfolio which brought a new relationship with American Racing to our tenant roster. GLPI entered the year with historically low leverage and significant capital availability to further execute on our strategy of aligning with and supporting leading regional gaming operator tenants by developing innovative transaction structures.   This approach has further elevated GLPI’s role as a leading financing partner for growth funding for casino operators and we are optimistic about a range of growth opportunities that we will pursue in 2024.

“Looking forward, we believe GLPI is well positioned to deliver long-term growth based on our gaming operator relationships, our rights and options to participate in select tenants’ future growth and expansion initiatives, an environment conducive to supporting a healthy pipeline of new deals, and our ability to structure and fund innovative transactions at competitive rates. Ultimately GLPI's strong relationships and experience are significant differentiators that drive our access to and ability to complete transactions. Our tenants' strength, combined with GLPI’s balance sheet and liquidity, position the Company to consistently grow its cash flows, raise dividends and build value for shareholders in 2024 and beyond.”

Recent Developments

  • On February 6, 2024, the Company announced it acquired the real estate assets of Tioga Downs Casino Resort ("Tioga Downs") in Nichols, NY from American Racing & Entertainment, LLC ("American Racing") for $175.0 million. Simultaneous with the acquisition, GLPI and American Racing entered into a triple-net master lease agreement for an initial 30-year term. The initial annual rent is $14.5 million and is subject to annual fixed escalations of 1.75% beginning with the first anniversary which increases to 2% beginning in year fifteen of the lease through the remainder of its term. The initial annualized rent coverage ratio for the lease is expected to be over 2.3x.

    Tioga Downs features a 32,600 square foot gaming floor with 895 slots and 29 table games, a 2,500 square foot FanDuel sports book, a 160 room hotel, 5/8-mile harness horse track, 7 food and beverage locations, and a separate 18-hole championship golf course. The property underwent a $130 million expansion beginning in 2016 after it was awarded a Class III casino license by the State of New York.
  • On November 22, 2023, the Company issued $400 million of 6.750% Senior Notes due 2033 (the "Notes") that were priced at 98.196% of par value and that will mature on December 1, 2033. The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers, guaranteed by GLPI. The net proceeds from the offering are intended to be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition, development and improvement of properties, the repayment of indebtedness, capital expenditures and other general business purposes.

  • In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company sold 3.88 million shares through its ATM (At-The-Market) program which raised net proceeds of $179.7 million. Subsequent to year-end, the Company sold an additional 0.18 million shares through its ATM program which raised additional net proceeds of $9.0 million.

  • On September 6, 2023, the Company acquired the land and certain improvements at Casino Queen Marquette for $32.72 million. The Casino Queen Master Lease was amended and restated and annual rent was increased by $2.7 million for this acquisition. Additionally, the Company anticipates funding up to $12.5 million of certain construction costs of a landside development project at Casino Queen Marquette.

  • On August 29, 2023, the Company acquired the land associated with the Hard Rock Casino development project in Rockford, IL from an affiliate of 815 Entertainment, LLC ("815 Entertainment") for $100 million. Simultaneously with the land acquisition, GLPI entered into a ground lease with 815 Entertainment for a 99-year term. The initial annual rent for the ground lease is $8 million, subject to fixed 2% annual escalation beginning with the lease's first anniversary and for the entirety of its term. (the "Rockford Lease").

  • In addition to the Rockford Lease, GLPI also committed to provide up to $150 million of development funding (of which $40 million was funded as of December 31, 2023) via a senior secured delayed draw term loan (the "Rockford Loan"). Any borrowings under the Rockford Loan will be subject to an interest rate of 10%. The Rockford Loan has a maximum outstanding period of up to six years (five-year initial term with a one-year extension). The Rockford Loan is prepayable without penalty following the opening of the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, IL, which is expected in September 2024. The Rockford Loan advances are subject to typical construction lending terms and conditions. The Company also received a right of first refusal on the building improvements of the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, IL if there is a future decision to sell them once completed.

  • On August 24, 2023, the Company's landside development project at The Queen Baton Rouge opened to the public. Rent under the Casino Queen Master Lease was adjusted to reflect a yield of 8.25% on GLPI's project costs of $77 million.

  • On May 13, 2023, the Company, Tropicana Las Vegas, Inc., a Nevada corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) (“Bally’s”), and Athletics Holdings LLC (“Athletics”), which owns the Major League Baseball (“MLB”) team currently known as the Oakland Athletics (the “Team”), entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") setting forth the terms for developing a stadium that would serve as the home venue for the Team (the “Stadium”). The Stadium is expected to complement the potential resort redevelopment envisioned at our 35-acre property in Clark County, Nevada (the “Tropicana Site”), owned indirectly by GLPI through its indirect subsidiary Tropicana Land LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, and leased by GLPI to Bally’s pursuant to that certain Ground Lease dated as of September 26, 2022 (the “Original Ground Lease”). The LOI allows for Athletics to be granted fee ownership by GLPI of approximately 9 acres of the Tropicana Site for construction of the Stadium. The LOI provides that following the Stadium site transfer, there will be no reduction in the rent obligations of Bally’s on the remaining portion of the Tropicana Site or other modifications to the Original Ground Lease, and that to the extent GLPI has any consent or approval rights under the Original Ground Lease, such rights shall remain enforceable unless expressly modified in writing in the definitive documents. Bally's and GLPI are agreeing to provide the Stadium site transfer in exchange for the benefits that the Stadium is expected to bring to the Tropicana Site. The LOI provides that the Athletics shall pay all the costs associated with the design, development, and construction of the Stadium and Bally’s shall pay all costs for the redevelopment of the casino and hotel resort amenities. GLPI is expected to commit to up to $175 million of funding for hard construction costs, such as demolition and site preparation and build out of minimum public spaces needed for utilization of the Stadium. The LOI provides that during the development period, rent will be due at 8.5% of what has been funded, provided that the first $15.0 million advanced for the costs of construction of the food, beverage and retail entrance plaza shall not be subject to increased rent. GLPI may have the opportunity to fund additional amounts of the construction under certain circumstances. In addition, the LOI provides that the transaction will be subject to customary approvals and other conditions, including, without limitation, approval of a master plan for the site and certain approvals by the Nevada Gaming Control Board and Nevada Gaming Commission.

  • On January 13, 2023, the Company called for redemption of all of its $500 million, 5.375% Senior Notes (the "Notes") due in 2023. GLPI redeemed all of the Notes on February 12, 2023 (the "Redemption Date") for $507.5 million which represented 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus accrued interest through the Redemption Date. GLPI funded the redemption of the Notes primarily from cash on hand as well as through the settlement of the Company's forward sale agreement which resulted in net proceeds of $64.6 million through the issuance of 1,284,556 shares.

  • On January 3, 2023, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition from Bally's of the real property assets of Bally's Tiverton and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi for total consideration of $635 million, inclusive of approximately $15 million in the form of OP units. These properties were added to the Company's existing Master Lease with Bally's. The initial rent for the lease was increased by $48.5 million on an annualized basis, subject to contractual escalations based on the Consumer Price Index ("CPI"), with a 1% floor and a 2% ceiling, subject to CPI meeting a 0.5% threshold.

    In connection with the closing, a $200 million deposit funded by GLPI in September 2022 was returned to the Company along with a $9.0 million transaction fee that was accounted for as a reduction of the purchase price of the assets acquired with no earnings impact. Concurrent with the closing, GLPI borrowed $600 million under its previously structured delayed draw term loan.

    GLPI continues to have the option, subject to receipt by Bally's of required consents to acquire the real property assets of Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort in Lincoln, RI prior to December 31, 2026, for a purchase price of $771 million which, if consummated, would result in additional initial rent of $58.8 million.
  • Effective January 1, 2023, the Company completed the creation of a new master lease (the "PENN 2023 Master Lease") with PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) ("PENN") for seven of PENN's current properties. The Company and PENN also agreed to a funding mechanism to support PENN's relocation and development opportunities at several properties included in the PENN 2023 Master Lease.

    The original PENN Master Lease was amended (the "Amended PENN Master Lease") to remove PENN's properties in Aurora and Joliet, Illinois, Columbus and Toledo, Ohio, and Henderson, Nevada. Those properties were added to the PENN 2023 Master Lease. In addition, the existing leases for the Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Pennsylvania and Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland were terminated and these properties were transferred to the PENN 2023 Master Lease. GLPI agreed to fund up to $225 million for the relocation of PENN's riverboat casino in Aurora at a 7.75% cap rate. GLPI also agreed to fund, at PENN's election, up to an additional $350 million for the relocation of Hollywood Casino Joliet as well as the construction of a hotel at Hollywood Casino Columbus and a second hotel tower at the M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson, Nevada, at the then current market rates.

    The terms of the PENN 2023 Master Lease and the Amended PENN Master Lease are substantially similar to the original PENN Master Lease with the following key differences;

    • The PENN 2023 Master Lease is cross-defaulted and co-terminus with the Amended PENN Master Lease;
    • The annual rent for the PENN 2023 Master Lease is $232.2 million in base rent which is fixed with annual escalation of 1.50%, with the first escalation occurring for the lease year beginning on November 1, 2023; and,
    • The annual rent for the Amended PENN Master Lease is $284.1 million, consisting of $208.2 million of building base rent, $43.0 million of land base rent, and $32.9 million of percentage rent.

Dividends

On November 22, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.73 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend was paid on December 22, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 8, 2023.

On February 26, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.76 per share on the Company's common stock that will be payable on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024.

2024 Guidance

Reflecting the current operating and competitive environment, the Company is providing AFFO guidance for the full year 2024 based on the following assumptions and other factors:

  • The guidance does not include the impact on operating results from any possible future acquisitions or dispositions, future capital markets activity, or other future non-recurring transactions.
  • The guidance assumes there will be no material changes in applicable legislation, regulatory environment, world events, including weather, recent consumer trends, economic conditions, oil prices, competitive landscape or other circumstances beyond our control that may adversely affect the Company's results of operations.

The Company estimates AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2024 will be between $1,041 million and $1,050 million, or between $3.70 and $3.74 per diluted share and OP units.    

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including the information above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort.   This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of various items that would impact net income, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, provision for credit losses, net, and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.   For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.   In particular, the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount of the change in the provision for credit losses, net, under ASU No. 2016-13 - Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("ASC 326") in future periods.   The non-cash change in the provision for credit losses under ASC 326 with respect to future periods is dependent upon future events that are entirely outside of the Company's control and may not be reliably predicted, including the performance and future outlook of our tenant's operations for our leases that are accounted for as investment in leases, financing receivables, as well as broader macroeconomic factors and future predictions of such factors.   As a result, forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.     

Portfolio Update

GLPI's primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. As of December 31, 2023, GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in 61 gaming and related facilities, including the real property associated with 34 gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with 6 gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) ("Boyd"), the real property associated with 9 gaming and related facilities operated by Bally's, the real property associated with 3 gaming and related facilities operated by The Cordish Companies ("Cordish"), the real property associated with 4 gaming and related facilities operated by Casino Queen and 1 gaming facility under construction that upon opening is intended to be managed by Hard Rock International ("Hard Rock"). These facilities are geographically diversified across 18 states and contain approximately 28.7 million square feet of improvements.

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Revenues       
Rental income$327,948  $299,246  $1,286,358  $1,173,376 
Income from investment in leases, financing receivables 40,059   37,142   152,990   138,309 
Interest income from real estate loans 1,022      1,044    
Total income from real estate 369,029   336,388   1,440,392   1,311,685 
        
Operating expenses       
Land rights and ground lease expense 11,804   11,870   48,116   49,048 
General and administrative 13,761   11,315   56,450   51,319 
Gains from dispositions of property       (22)  (67,481)
Property transfer tax recovery and impairment charge       (2,187)  3,298 
Depreciation 65,739   59,708   262,870   238,688 
(Benefit) provision for credit losses, net (17,551)  (21,961)  6,461   6,898 
Total operating expenses 73,753   60,932   371,688   281,770 
Income from operations 295,276   275,456   1,068,704   1,029,915 
        
Other income (expenses)       
Interest expense (82,869)  (76,538)  (323,388)  (309,291)
Interest income 5,806   1,293   12,607   1,905 
Losses on debt extinguishment       (556)  (2,189)
Total other expenses (77,063)  (75,245)  (311,337)  (309,575)
        
Income before income taxes 218,213   200,211   757,367   720,340 
Income tax expense 957   624   1,997   17,055 
Net income$217,256  $199,587  $755,370  $703,285 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership (5,964)  (5,470)  (21,087)  (18,632)
Net income attributable to common shareholders$211,292  $194,117  $734,283  $684,653 
        
Earnings per common share:       
Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders$0.79  $0.75  $2.78  $2.71 
Diluted earnings attributable to common shareholders$0.78  $0.75  $2.77  $2.70 

  

 
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Current Year Revenue Detail
(in thousands) (unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023Building base rentLand base rentPercentage rent and other rental revenueInterest income on real estate loansTotal cash incomeStraight-line rent adjustmentsGround rent in revenueAccretion on financing leasesTotal income from real estate
Amended Penn Master Lease$52,743$10,759$6,936 $$70,438$2,210 $569$$73,217
PENN 2023 Master Lease 58,623  (114)  58,509 5,912    64,421
Amended Pinnacle Master Lease 60,277 17,814 7,163   85,254 1,858  2,169  89,281
PENN Morgantown  774    774     774
Caesars Master Lease 16,021 5,933    21,954 2,196  331  24,481
Horseshoe St Louis Lease 5,918     5,918 398    6,316
Boyd Master Lease 20,068 2,947 2,566   25,581 574  432  26,587
Boyd Belterra Lease 709 474 472   1,655 151    1,806
Bally's Master Lease 25,892     25,892   2,627  28,519
Maryland Live! Lease 18,750     18,750   2,143 3,467 24,360
Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease 12,500     12,500   306 2,297 15,103
Casino Queen Master Lease 7,842     7,842 137    7,979
Tropicana Las Vegas Lease  2,677    2,677     2,677
Rockford Lease  2,000    2,000    486 2,486
Rockford Loan     1,022 1,022     1,022
Total$279,343$43,378$17,023 $1,022$340,766$13,436 $8,577$6,250$369,029
          
          
Year Ended December 31, 2023Building base rentLand base rentPercentage rent and other rental revenueInterest income on real estate loansTotal cash incomeStraight-line rent adjustmentsGround rent in revenueAccretion on financing leasesTotal income from real estate
Amended Penn Master Lease$208,889$43,035$29,977  $281,901$(7,610)$2,304$$276,595
PENN 2023 Master Lease 232,750  (312)  232,438 25,388    257,826
Amended Pinnacle Master Lease 239,532 71,256 28,655   339,443 7,432  8,255  355,130
PENN Morgantown  3,092    3,092     3,092
Caesars Master Lease 63,493 23,729    87,222 9,378  1,449  98,049
Horseshoe St Louis Lease 23,451     23,451 1,813    25,264
Boyd Master Lease 79,748 11,786 10,263   101,797 2,296  1,729  105,822
Boyd Belterra Lease 2,819 1,894 1,889   6,602 605    7,207
Bally's Master Lease 102,438     102,438   10,964  113,402
Maryland Live! Lease 75,000     75,000   8,450 13,503 96,953
Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease 50,000     50,000   1,237 8,908 60,145
Casino Queen Master Lease 25,373     25,373 579    25,952
Tropicana Las Vegas Lease  10,555    10,555     10,555
Rockford Lease  2,711    2,711    645 3,356
Rockford Loan     1,044 1,044     1,044
Total$1,103,493$168,058$70,472 $1,044$1,343,067$39,881 $34,388$23,056$1,440,392

        

 
Reconciliation of Net income (GAAP) to FFO, FFO to AFFO, and AFFO to Adjusted EBITDA
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED
(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Net income$217,256  $199,587  $755,370  $703,285 
Gains from dispositions of property, net of tax       (22)  (52,844)
Real estate depreciation 64,946   59,240   260,440   236,809 
Funds from operations$282,202  $258,827  $1,015,788  $887,250 
Straight-line rent adjustments (13,436)  (2,772)  (39,881)  (4,294)
Other depreciation 793   468   2,430   1,879 
Amortization of land rights 3,276   3,289   13,554   15,859 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 2,545   2,377   9,857   9,975 
Accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables (6,250)  (5,339)  (23,056)  (19,442)
Non-cash adjustment to financing lease liabilities 122   123   469   483 
Stock based compensation 4,914   4,183   22,873   20,427 
Losses on debt extinguishment       556   2,189 
Property transfer tax recovery and impairment charge       (2,187)  3,298 
(Benefit)/provision for credit losses, net (17,551)  (21,961)  6,461   6,898 
Capital maintenance expenditures (1) (42)  (57)  (67)  (159)
Adjusted funds from operations$256,573  $239,138  $1,006,797  $924,363 
Interest, net (2) 76,383   74,570   308,090   304,703 
Income tax expense 957   624   1,997   2,418 
Capital maintenance expenditures (1) 42   57   67   159 
Amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts (2,545)  (2,377)  (9,857)  (9,975)
Adjusted EBITDA$331,410  $312,012  $1,307,094  $1,221,668 
        
Net income, per diluted common shares and OP units$0.78  $0.75  $2.77  $2.70 
FFO, per diluted common share and OP units$1.02  $0.97  $3.73  $3.40 
AFFO, per diluted common share and OP units$0.93  $0.89  $3.69  $3.55 
        
Weighted average number of common shares and OP units outstanding       
Diluted common shares 269,652,162   260,365,257   264,992,926   253,846,475 
OP units 7,653,326   7,366,683   7,651,755   6,878,857 
Diluted common shares and OP units 277,305,488   267,731,940   272,644,681   260,725,332 

(1) Capital maintenance expenditures are expenditures to replace existing fixed assets with a useful life greater than one year that are obsolete, worn out or no longer cost effective to repair.

(2) Excludes a non-cash interest expense gross up related to the ground lease for the Live! Maryland property.        

 
Reconciliation of Cash Net Operating Income
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED
(in thousands, except per share and share data) (unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2023
Adjusted EBITDA$331,410  $1,307,094 
General and administrative expenses 13,761   56,450 
Stock based compensation (4,914)  (22,873)
Cash net operating income (1) 340,257   1,340,671 

________________________
(1) Cash net operating income is rental and other property income less cash property level expenses.

 
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
    
Assets   
Real estate investments, net$8,168,792  $7,707,935 
Investment in leases, financing receivables, net 2,023,606   1,903,195 
Real estate loans, net 39,036    
Right-of-use assets and land rights 835,524   834,067 
Cash and cash equivalents 683,983   239,083 
Other assets 55,717   246,106 
Total assets$11,806,658  $10,930,386 
    
Liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$7,011  $6,561 
Accrued interest 83,112   82,297 
Accrued salaries and wages 7,452   6,742 
Operating lease liabilities 196,853   181,965 
Financing lease liability 54,261   53,792 
Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts 6,627,550   6,128,468 
Deferred rental revenue 284,893   324,774 
Other liabilities 36,572   27,691 
Total liabilities 7,297,704   6,812,290 
    
Equity   
  00   
Preferred stock ($.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)     
Common stock ($.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 270,922,719 shares and 260,727,030 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 2,709   2,607 
Additional paid-in capital 6,052,109   5,573,567 
Retained deficit (1,897,913)  (1,798,216)
Total equity attributable to Gaming and Leisure Properties 4,156,905   3,777,958 
Noncontrolling interests in GLPI's Operating Partnership (7,653,326 units and 7,366,683 units outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 352,049   340,138 
Total equity 4,508,954   4,118,096 
Total liabilities and equity$11,806,658  $10,930,386 


Debt Capitalization

The Company’s debt structure as of December 31, 2023 was as follows:

    
  Years to MaturityInterest Rate Balance
     (in thousands)
Unsecured $1,750 Million Revolver Due May 2026 %   
Term Loan Credit Facility Due September 2027 3.76.757%  600,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due September 2024 0.73.350%  400,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2025 1.45.250%  850,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due April 2026 2.35.375%  975,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due June 2028 4.45.750%  500,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2029 5.05.300%  750,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2030 6.04.000%  700,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2031 7.04.000%  700,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due January 2032 8.03.250%  800,000 
Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 2033 9.96.750%  400,000 
Other 2.74.780%  434 
Total long-term debt     6,675,434 
Less: unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts     (47,884)
Total long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts    $6,627,550 
Weighted average 4.74.921%  
      

________________________

 


Rating Agency Update - Issue Rating

 Rating Agency Rating 
 Standard & Poor's BBB- 
 Fitch BBB- 
 Moody's Ba1 

Properties

DescriptionLocationDate AcquiredTenant/Operator
Amended PENN Master Lease (14 Properties)   
Hollywood Casino LawrenceburgLawrenceburg, IN11/1/2013PENN
Argosy Casino AltonAlton, IL11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino at Charles Town RacesCharles Town, WV11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race CourseGrantville, PA11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino BangorBangor, ME11/1/2013PENN
Zia Park CasinoHobbs, NM11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino Gulf CoastBay St. Louis, MS11/1/2013PENN
Argosy Casino RiversideRiverside, MO11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino TunicaTunica, MS11/1/2013PENN
Boomtown BiloxiBiloxi, MS11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino St. LouisMaryland Heights, MO11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Gaming Casino at Dayton RacewayDayton, OH11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Gaming Casino at Mahoning Valley Race TrackYoungstown, OH11/1/2013PENN
1st Jackpot CasinoTunica, MS5/1/2017PENN
PENN 2023 Master Lease (7 Properties)   
Hollywood Casino AuroraAurora, IL11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino JolietJoliet, IL11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino ToledoToledo, OH11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino ColumbusColumbus, OH11/1/2013PENN
M ResortHenderson, NV11/1/2013PENN
Hollywood Casino at the MeadowsWashington, PA9/9/2016PENN
Hollywood Casino PerryvillePerryville, MD7/1/2021PENN
Amended Pinnacle Master Lease (12 Properties)   
Ameristar Black HawkBlack Hawk, CO4/28/2016PENN
Ameristar East ChicagoEast Chicago, IN4/28/2016PENN
Ameristar Council BluffsCouncil Bluffs, IA4/28/2016PENN
L'Auberge Baton RougeBaton Rouge, LA4/28/2016PENN
Boomtown Bossier CityBossier City, LA4/28/2016PENN
L'Auberge Lake CharlesLake Charles, LA4/28/2016PENN
Boomtown New OrleansNew Orleans, LA4/28/2016PENN
Ameristar VicksburgVicksburg, MS4/28/2016PENN
River City Casino & HotelSt. Louis, MO4/28/2016PENN
Jackpot Properties (Cactus Petes and Horseshu)Jackpot, NV4/28/2016PENN
Plainridge Park CasinoPlainridge, MA10/15/2018PENN
Caesars Master Lease (5 Properties)   
Tropicana Atlantic CityAtlantic City, NJ10/1/2018CZR
Tropicana LaughlinLaughlin, NV10/1/2018CZR
Trop Casino GreenvilleGreenville, MS10/1/2018CZR
Isle Casino Hotel BettendorfBettendorf, IA12/18/2020CZR
Isle Casino Hotel WaterlooWaterloo, IA12/18/2020CZR
Boyd Master Lease (3 Properties)   
Belterra Casino ResortFlorence, IN4/28/2016BYD
Ameristar Kansas CityKansas City, MO4/28/2016BYD
Ameristar St. CharlesSt. Charles, MO4/28/2016BYD
Bally's Master Lease (8 Properties)   
Tropicana EvansvilleEvansville, IN6/3/2021BALY
Bally's Dover Casino ResortDover, DE6/3/2021BALY
Black Hawk (Black Hawk North, West and East casinos)Black Hawk, CO4/1/2022BALY
Quad Cities Casino & HotelRock Island, IL4/1/2022BALY
Bally's Tiverton Hotel & CasinoTiverton, RI1/3/2023BALY
Hard Rock Casino and Hotel BiloxiBiloxi, MS1/3/2023BALY
Casino Queen Master Lease (4 Properties)   
DraftKings at Casino QueenEast St. Louis, IL1/23/2014Casino Queen
The Queen Baton RougeBaton Rouge, LA12/17/2021Casino Queen
Casino Queen MarquetteMarquette, IA9/6/2023Casino Queen
Belle of Baton RougeBaton Rouge, LA10/1/2018Casino Queen
Pennsylvania Live! Master Lease (2 Properties)   
Live! Casino & Hotel PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia, PA3/1/2022Cordish
Live! Casino PittsburghGreensburg, PA3/1/2022Cordish
    
Single Asset Leases   
Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment CenterCincinnati, OH10/15/2018BYD
Horseshoe St. LouisSt. Louis, MO10/1/2018CZR
Hollywood Casino MorgantownMorgantown, PA10/1/2020PENN
Live! Casino & Hotel MarylandHanover, MD12/29/2021Cordish
Tropicana Las VegasLas Vegas, NV4/16/2020BALY
RockfordRockford, IL8/29/2023815 ENT Lease (1)
(1) Managed by Hard Rock   


Lease Information

  Master Leases   
 PENN 2023 Master LeaseAmended PENN Master LeasePENN Amended Pinnacle Master LeaseCaesars Amended and Restated Master LeaseBoyd Master Lease Bally's Master LeaseCasino Queen Master LeasePennsylvania Live! Master Lease operated by Cordish
Property Count7141253842
Number of States Represented59842631
Commencement Date1/1/202311/1/20134/28/201610/1/201810/15/20186/3/202112/17/20213/1/2022
Lease Expiration Date10/31/203310/31/20334/30/20319/30/203804/30/202606/02/203612/31/20362/28/2061
Remaining Renewal Terms15 (3x5 years)15 (3x5 years)20 (4x5 years)20 (4x5 years)25 (5x5 years)20 (4x5 years)20 (4x5 years)21 (1 X 11 years, 1 X 10 years)
Corporate GuaranteeYesYesYesYesNoYesYesNo
Master Lease with Cross CollateralizationYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Technical Default Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage1.11.11.21.21.41.21.41.4
Competitive Radius Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Escalator Details        
Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum1.5% (1)2%2%(2)2%(3)(4)1.75 (5)
Coverage ratio at September 30, 2023 (6)1.952.282.012.182.752.232.212.28
Minimum Escalator Coverage GovernorN/A1.81.8N/A1.8N/AN/AN/A
Yearly Anniversary for RealizationNovemberNovemberMayOctoberMayJuneDecemberMarch 2024
Percentage Rent Reset Details        
Reset FrequencyN/A5 years2 yearsN/A2 yearsN/AN/AN/A
Next ResetN/ANovember 2028May 2024N/AMay 2024N/AN/AN/A

(1)  In addition to the annual escalation, a one-time annualized increase of $1.4 million occurs on November 1, 2027.

(2)  Building base rent will be increased by 1.25% annually in the 5th and 6th lease year, 1.75% in the 7th and 8th lease year, and 2% in the 9th lease year and each year thereafter.

(3)  If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

(4)  Rent increases by 0.5% for the first six years. Beginning in the seventh lease year through the remainder of the lease term, if the CPI increases by at least 0.25% for any lease year then annual rent shall be increased by 1.25%, and if the CPI is less than 0.25% then rent will remain unchanged for such lease year.

(5)  Effective on the second anniversary of the commencement date of the lease.

(6)  Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2023. The PENN 2023 Master Lease and Amended Penn Master Lease were calculated on a proforma basis. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.

Lease Information

  Single Property Leases   
 Belterra Park Lease operated by BoydHorseshoe St. Louis Lease operated by CZRMorgantown Ground Lease operated by PENNLive! Casino & Hotel Maryland operated by CordishTropicana Las Vegas Ground Lease operated by BALYHard Rock Rockford Ground Lease managed by Hard Rock
Commencement Date10/15/20189/29/202010/1/202012/29/20219/26/20228/29/2023
Lease Expiration Date04/30/202610/31/203310/31/204012/31/20609/25/20728/31/2122
Remaining Renewal Terms25 (5x5 years)20 (4x5 years)30 (6x5 years)21 (1 x 11 years, 1 x 10 years)49 (1 x 24 years, 1 x 25 years)None
Corporate GuaranteeNoYesYesNoYesNo
Technical Default Landlord ProtectionYesYesYesYesYesYes
Default Adjusted Revenue to Rent Coverage1.41.2N/A1.41.41.4
Competitive Radius Landlord ProtectionYesYesN/AYesYesYes
Escalator Details      
Yearly Base Rent Escalator Maximum2%1.25% (1)1.5% (2)1.75% (3)(4)2%
Coverage ratio at September 30, 2023 (5)3.592.27N/A3.60N/AN/A
Minimum Escalator Coverage Governor1.8N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Yearly Anniversary for RealizationMayOctoberDecemberJanuary 2024OctoberSeptember
Percentage Rent Reset Details      
Reset Frequency2 yearsN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Next ResetMay 2024N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(1)  For the second through fifth lease years, after which time the annual escalation becomes 1.75% for the 6th and 7th lease years and then 2% for the remaining term of the lease.

(2)  Increases by 1.5% on the opening date (which occurred on December 22, 2021) and for the first three lease years. Commencing on the fourth anniversary of the opening date and for each anniversary thereafter, if the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, the rent for such lease year shall increase by 1.25% of rent as of the immediately preceding lease year, and if the CPI increase is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

(3)  Effective on the second anniversary of the commencement date of the lease.

(4)  If the CPI increase is at least 0.5% for any lease year, then the rent shall increase by the greater of 1% of the rent as of the immediately preceding lease year and the CPI increase capped at 2%. If the CPI is less than 0.5% for such lease year, then the rent shall not increase for such lease year.

(5)  Information with respect to our tenants' rent coverage over the trailing twelve months was provided by our tenants as of September 30, 2023. GLPI has not independently verified the accuracy of the tenants' information and therefore makes no representation as to its accuracy.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Net Operating Income ("Cash NOI"), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company’s peers and as internal measures of business operating performance, which is used for a bonus metric. These metrics are presented assuming full conversion of limited partnership units to common shares and therefore before the income statement impact of non-controlling interests. The Company believes FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI provide a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of the Company’s current business.  This is especially true since these measures exclude real estate depreciation and we believe that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. Cash NOI is rental and other property income, less cash property level expenses. Cash NOI excludes depreciation, the amortization of land rights, real estate general and administrative expenses, other non-routine costs and the impact of certain generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) adjustments to rental revenue, such as straight-line rent adjustments and non-cash ground lease income and expense. It is management's view that Cash NOI is a performance measure used to evaluate the operating performance of the Company’s real estate operations and provides investors relevant and useful information because it reflects only income and operating expense items that are incurred at the property level and presents them on an unleveraged basis.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are non-GAAP financial measures that are considered supplemental measures for the real estate industry and a supplement to GAAP measures. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax and real estate depreciation.  We have defined AFFO as FFO excluding, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense, the amortization of debt issuance costs, bond premiums and original issuance discounts, other depreciation, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, property transfer tax recoveries and impairment charges, straight-line rent adjustments, losses on debt extinguishment, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net, reduced by capital maintenance expenditures. We have defined Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding, as applicable to the particular period, interest, net, income tax expense, real estate depreciation, other depreciation, (gains) or losses from dispositions of property, net of tax, stock based compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, the amortization of land rights, accretion on investment in leases, financing receivables, non-cash adjustments to financing lease liabilities, property transfer tax recoveries and impairment charges, losses on debt extinguishment, and provision (benefit) for credit losses, net. Finally, we have defined Cash NOI as Adjusted EBITDA excluding general and administrative expenses and including, as applicable to the particular period, stock based compensation expense and (gains) or losses from dispositions of property.

FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures: (i) do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP; (ii) should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities; and (iii) are not alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these measures should not be viewed as an indication of our ability to fund all of our cash needs, including to make cash distributions to our shareholders, to fund capital improvements, or to make interest payments on our indebtedness. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per diluted common share and OP units, AFFO, AFFO per diluted common share and OP units, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash NOI, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other real estate companies, including REITs, due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. Our presentation of these measures does not replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our expectations regarding our 2024 AFFO guidance and the Company benefiting from recently completed transactions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about GLPI and its subsidiaries, including risks related to the following: GLPI’s belief regarding its 2024 pipeline of deals; GLPI's belief that its tenants' strength, combined with GLPI's balance sheet and liquidity, position GLPI to consistently grow its cash flows, raise dividends and build value for shareholders in 2024 and beyond; GLPI's belief that it is well positioned to deliver long-term growth based on its gaming operator relationships, its rights and options to participate in select tenants' future growth and expansion initiatives, an environment conducive to supporting a healthy pipeline of new deals, and its ability to structure and fund innovative transactions at competitive rates; GLPI’s ability to successfully consummate the transactions contemplated by the May 2023 LOI with Bally’s and Athletics, including the ability of the parties to satisfy the various conditions and approvals, including receipt of approvals from the Nevada Gaming Control Board and Nevada Gaming Commission; the effect of pandemics, such as COVID-19, on GLPI as a result of the impact such pandemics may have on the business operations of GLPI’s tenants and their continued ability to pay rent in a timely manner or at all; the potential negative impact of ongoing high levels of inflation (which have been exacerbated by the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine and may be further impacted by recent events in the Middle East) on our tenants' operations, the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to own and/or operate its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing acquisitions or projects; GLPI's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; our ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to GLPI; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in GLPI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to GLPI or persons acting on GLPI’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. GLPI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur as presented or at all.

