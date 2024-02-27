Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative (JETSI) Partners Celebrate Milestone as NFI Deploys 50 Zero-Emission Trucks and Powers Up Electric Charging Depot

Ontario, California, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, partners of the Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative (JETSI) proudly announce a significant achievement in sustainable transportation. JETSI project partner, NFI, a leading North American third-party supply chain solutions provider, has officially received all 50 Class 8 battery-electric trucks funded through the project—including 30 Freightliner eCascadia trucks and 20 Volvo VNR Electric trucks. To support its scaled battery-electric fleet, NFI has collaborated with Electrify America and Southern California Edison to energize its electric charging depot at its warehouse facility in Ontario, California, completing a crucial milestone in the electrification of NFI's dedicated port drayage services. NFI's newly inaugurated electric truck maintenance shop at the site is also operational.

NFI’s battery-electric fleet is used to run routes from Ontario to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, performing drayage operations and delivering products to warehouses in Southern California – for customers spanning from manufacturing to retail. Its fleet of Freightliner eCascadia and Volvo VNR Electric trucks typically runs two port pickups per day, per truck, for an average of 220 miles driven between being recharged.

"NFI is committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the logistics and trucking industries," said Brian Webb, president of port services, NFI. "Through NFI’s participation in the JETSI electrification project, battery-electric Class 8 trucks have proven to be a reliable and efficient solution for our drayage operations to deliver goods to our customers, many of which appreciate the zero-emission freight strategy we offer."

Throughout its 92-year history, NFI has taken a leading role in advancing supply chain sustainability. By participating in battery-electric truck demonstration projects since 2018 – including the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) Volvo LIGHTS, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and South Coast Air Quality Management District’s (South Coast AQMD) Daimler Truck Innovation Fleet, and EPA’s Switch-On initiatives – NFI's battery-electric fleet has collectively covered more than 2 million miles. As a result, NFI has eliminated the equivalent of 307,692 gallons of diesel fuel consumption and 3,415 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Drayage trucks travel short distances between ports and regional warehouses, making them ideal candidates for zero-emissions technology, and this project in Ontario is an exemplary model for the future of freight transport,” said Liane Randolph, Chair of the California Air Resources Board, one of the project’s state funders. “With 50 new zero-emissions trucks on the road and a new depot for charging infrastructure, the project is putting clean air solutions into action for a healthier California.”

The 50 additional battery-electric trucks deployed through the JETSI project will offset approximately 4,400 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions yearly, resulting in 2.45 tons of weighted criteria pollutant emission reductions and displacing over 2,750,000 gallons of diesel throughout the five-year project.

"At Volvo Trucks North America, we applaud NFI's pioneering efforts in integrating electric trucks into their operations. NFI's participation in the JETSI project, utilizing Volvo VNR Electric trucks, showcases the viability and efficiency of electric Class 8 trucks in demanding applications such as port drayage. Together, we are driving positive change towards a more sustainable future," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.

In addition to NFI's financial contribution, funding for 50 of NFI’s battery-electric trucks and its Ontario charging depot was provided through JETSI – which received $27 million in funding from CARB and the California Energy Commission. Additional funding was provided by South Coast AQMD, Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee, the Port of Long Beach, and Southern California Edison. The JETSI project is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment.

"Daimler Truck North America congratulates NFI on the successful deployment of Freightliner eCascadia trucks as part of the JETSI project. NFI's commitment to sustainable drayage operations is commendable, and this collaboration underscores the crucial role of public funding in supporting electric truck projects. As we continue to work together, we recognize the importance of such initiatives in driving innovation and accelerating the transition to a cleaner and more efficient transportation landscape," said David Carson, SVP Sales and Marketing, Daimler Truck North America.

To support its expanding battery-electric truck fleet, NFI collaborated with Southern California Edison and Electrify America to develop its charging depot supporting refueling speeds up to 350 kW for capable trucks and will feature roughly 7 MW of DC charging capacity shared across 38 individual DC fast chargers when the facility is fully completed.

"Through our Electrify Commercial business unit, Electrify America is proud to support NFI’s electrification goals by providing the critical charging infrastructure and microgrid solution needed at NFI's Ontario facility. “The JETSI project is a milestone accomplishment that underscores the power of collaboration in developing an electric truck charging depot of this magnitude,” said Robert Barrosa, president and CEO, Electrify America. “Electrify America and NFI are aligned in our vision for a sustainable future and our combined leadership is making real impact for zero-emission trucks."

Later this year, NFI and Electrify America plan to enhance sustainability further by coupling approximately 1 MW of solar with nearly 8 MWh of on-site battery storage, enabling NFI to not only reduce its utility load during peak time-of-use energy prices but also enable resiliency from grid outages via the deployment of microgrid functionality.

“Electrifying drayage fleets and building out the needed charging infrastructure is key to zeroing out harmful diesel pollution,” said Commissioner Patty Monahan of the California Energy Commission. “The JETSI project is demonstrating that a zero-emission goods movement is possible, and this newly opened charging depot and electric truck maintenance shop is a glimpse into the future of electric port drayage services."

For more information on NFI’s fleet sustainability initiatives, visit www.nfiindustries.com/about-nfi/sustainability.

To learn more about the 100 electric truck JETSI project, please visit https://www.jetsiproject.com.

Watch video: NFI Powering Progress in Southern California | JETSI on Vimeo

Note to the media: B-roll and high-resolution photos are available in an online media kit at https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/hn7c2ow36e982qk6x4m5k/h?rlkey=3y8k498f2z43v49dkdwp8q8ar&dl=0

About JETSI

JETSI is a landmark initiative that will deploy 100 Class 8 battery-electric trucks operated by NFI and Schneider across Southern California to demonstrate strategies to successfully scale market penetration of zero-emission technologies. JETSI is the first battery-electric truck project jointly funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the California Energy Commission (CEC), which together awarded the project $27 million. Additional funding was provided by South Coast Air Quality Management District, the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC), San Pedro Bay Ports and Southern California Edison. The JETSI project is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities.

About NFI

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, New Jersey. Privately held by the Brown family since 1932, the company generates more than $3.5 billion in annual revenue and employs over 16,800 associates. NFI owns and operates more than 70 million square feet of warehouse space alongside a dedicated fleet of 5,000 tractors and 14,400 trailers. In 2024, the company will operate the first 100% zero-emission drayage fleet, leading the transition to zero-emission goods movement in the United States. NFI’s relentless innovation and unparalleled service deliver logistics solutions that transform the way business gets done. The company’s business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing and distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, port drayage, brokerage, transportation management, intermodal, global logistics, and industrial real estate. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.

######

