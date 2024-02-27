Rapid Micro Biosystems to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:



TD Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference

Question-and-answer session with the host analyst on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts.



KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum (Virtual)

Question-and-answer session with the host analyst on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET.



Live webcasts for both events will be available on the Rapid Micro Biosystems investor relations website at https://investors.rapidmicrobio.com/ and can be accessed here. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems