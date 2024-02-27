CBD Nutraceuticals Market is estimated to Reach USD 17.9 Billion by 2034, with a 16.40% CAGR and Meeting Growing Wellness Demands - By PMI

Covina, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the recent research study, the CBD Nutraceuticals Market size was valued at about USD 4.5 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 16.40% to extend a value of USD 17.9 Billion by 2034.”

What is CBD Nutraceuticals?

Market Overview:

CBD nutraceuticals refer to products that combine cannabidiol (CBD), a compound derived from the cannabis plant, with nutraceutical ingredients to create health and wellness products. Nutraceuticals are products that provide health benefits beyond basic nutritional value and are often associated with the prevention and treatment of various medical conditions.

In the context of CBD nutraceuticals, CBD is the primary active ingredient, and it is often sourced from hemp plants, which contain low levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive compound found in marijuana. CBD is believed to interact with the endocannabinoid system in the body, which plays a role in regulating various physiological processes.

Top Leading Players in CBD Nutraceuticals Market:

Bluebird Botanicals

CV Sciences, Inc.

Elixinol LLC

Endoca BV

Foria Wellness

Irwin Naturals

Diamond CBD

Isodiol

Medical Marijuana

Medterra

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

There is a rising trend towards natural health and wellness solutions, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the potential benefits of CBD and other botanical compounds. Consumers seek alternatives to conventional pharmaceuticals and are attracted to the perceived natural and holistic properties of CBD nutraceuticals.

The legalization of hemp-derived CBD products in many regions, along with clearer regulations governing their production, distribution, and sale, has created opportunities for market expansion. Regulatory clarity provides a more stable operating environment for CBD nutraceutical manufacturers and retailers, leading to increased consumer confidence and market growth.

The CBD nutraceuticals market is characterized by a wide range of product offerings, including oils, capsules, edibles, topicals, and beverages. Manufacturers continue to innovate by introducing new formulations, flavors, and delivery methods to cater to consumer preferences and expand market reach.

CBD nutraceuticals are increasingly accepted and integrated into mainstream healthcare and wellness practices. Healthcare professionals, wellness experts, and celebrities endorse CBD products, contributing to greater consumer acceptance and adoption of CBD as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Restrain Factors:

Lack of standardization

Concerns about product safety

Limited clinical evidence

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in CBD Nutraceuticals Market:

Manufacturers are exploring innovative formulations, delivery methods, and product formats to differentiate their CBD nutraceutical offerings and cater to diverse consumer needs and preferences. Novel formulations such as nano-emulsions, liposomal delivery systems, and water-soluble CBD enhance bioavailability and improve product efficacy.

There is growing demand for CBD nutraceuticals formulated with targeted ingredients and functional additives to address specific health concerns and wellness goals. Formulations combining CBD with adaptogens, botanical extracts, vitamins, and minerals offer synergistic benefits and appeal to consumers seeking holistic wellness solutions.

The integration of CBD into beauty and personal care products, including skincare, haircare, and cosmetics, is a burgeoning trend in the CBD nutraceuticals market. CBD-infused beauty products are valued for their potential anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and soothing properties, appealing to consumers interested in natural and sustainable skincare solutions.

The pet CBD segment is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the potential health benefits of CBD for pets and rising demand for natural and alternative pet care products. CBD-infused pet supplements, treats, and grooming products target various pet health concerns, including anxiety, pain management, inflammation, and age-related issues.

The expansion of retail channels and distribution networks broadens market access and enhances consumer convenience and accessibility to CBD nutraceuticals. Brick-and-mortar retailers, online platforms, specialty stores, pharmacies, and wellness dispensaries serve as key distribution channels for CBD products, reaching diverse consumer demographics and geographic regions.

Challenges of CBD Nutraceuticals Market:

Regulatory frameworks governing the production, distribution, and sale of CBD nutraceuticals vary widely across jurisdictions, creating uncertainty for manufacturers, retailers, and consumers. Inconsistent regulations, evolving guidelines, and ambiguous legal status of CBD complicate compliance efforts and market entry strategies.

Ensuring product quality, purity, and safety is a significant challenge in the CBD nutraceuticals market. Quality control issues, including inconsistent CBD potency, mislabeling, and contamination with pesticides, heavy metals, or residual solvents, pose risks to consumer health and erode trust in CBD products.

Detailed Segmentation:

CBD Nutraceuticals Market, By Product type:

CBD Tinctures Capsules & Softgels CBD Gummies Others



CBD Nutraceuticals Market, By Sales Channel:

Retail Stores Online Pharmacies



CBD Nutraceuticals Market, By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

Regional insights highlight the diverse market dynamics, regulatory landscapes, and growth drivers shaping the CBD Nutraceuticals Market across different geographic areas. Understanding regional nuances and market trends is essential for stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive market expansion in the CBD Nutraceuticals sector.

North America market is estimated to witness the fastest share over the forecast period as the legal status of CBD in North America varies by jurisdiction. In the United States, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the Farm Bill, legalized the cultivation and commercial production of hemp-derived CBD products containing less than 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). Similarly, in Canada, the Cannabis Act legalized the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis-derived products, including CBD, for medical and recreational use.

Report scope:

Attribute Details Market Size 2024 US$ 4.5 Billion Projected Market Size 2034 US$ 17.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 16.40% Base year for estimation 2023 Forecast period 2024 – 2034 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Market Segmentation By Product type- CBD Tinctures, Capsules & Softgels, CBD Gummies, and Others



By Sales channel – Retail Stores, Online, and Pharmacies Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada



Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

