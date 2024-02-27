Sotera Health Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock

CLEVELAND, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (the “Company”) today announced the launch of a secondary offering (the “Offering”) of 25,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share. All 25,000,000 shares are being offered for sale by selling stockholders, which include affiliates of Warburg Pincus LLC and GTCR, LLC, as well as two members of management and one member of the Board of Directors of the Company. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 shares of common stock. The Company is not offering any shares in the Offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the Offering. The Company will pay the expenses of the Offering pursuant to its obligations under its Amended and Restated Registration Rights Agreement.



J.P. Morgan , Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the Offering.

The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone 1-866-471-2526 or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone 1-877-821-7338 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2024 and became effective automatically.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-looking Statements:

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the SEC, including under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About Sotera Health:

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Jason Peterson

Vice President and Treasurer, Sotera Health

IR@soterahealth.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristin Gibbs

Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health

kgibbs@soterahealth.com

Source: Sotera Health Company



