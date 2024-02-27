Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Unveils Tempting Easter Treats and Spring Chocolate Lineup

DURANGO, Colo., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (“Rocky Mountain Chocolate”, the "Company," "we" or "RMCF"), is an international franchiser and manufacturer of premium chocolates and other confectionary products with a presence in over 270 locations throughout the United States, has announced that its spring chocolate line-up for 2024 is out and available now.



Spring flavors and classic Easter treats return, along with new favorites to brighten the season. Products are available through its retail stores and online for a limited time:

5 Varieties of Filled Chocolate Easter Eggs – three exciting flavors – Strawberry Lemonade, Orange Creamsicle, and Vanilla Confetti – join classics Peanut Butter Fudge and handmade marshmallow, for a chocolate egg offering that will bring joy to every basket this Easter. Pair with colorful, foil-wrapped, gourmet chocolate bunnies or an Easter Bunny caramel apple for the ultimate surprise at the end of their hunt.

– three exciting flavors – Strawberry Lemonade, Orange Creamsicle, and Vanilla Confetti – join classics Peanut Butter Fudge and handmade marshmallow, for a chocolate egg offering that will bring joy to every basket this Easter. Pair with colorful, foil-wrapped, gourmet chocolate bunnies or an Easter Bunny caramel apple for the ultimate surprise at the end of their hunt. Giant Chocolate Egg – This “mountain-sized” milk chocolate egg weighs in at nearly a quarter of a pound. Filled with a creamy, meltaway chocolate center and decorated with bright, edible chocolate, this is an Easter treat to wow!

– This “mountain-sized” milk chocolate egg weighs in at nearly a quarter of a pound. Filled with a creamy, meltaway chocolate center and decorated with bright, edible chocolate, this is an Easter treat to wow! Lemon Bar Toffee – Back for a limited time only, this seasonal favorite pairs buttery toffee with crisp lemon, and is “iced” with a white confection covering.



Easter and Mother’s Day Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory gift boxes and assortments will be available in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory retail stores across the nation. While these specialty chocolates are only around for a limited time, gourmet caramel apples, Peanut Butter Buckets™, nut-and-caramel Bears™, and many more signature gifts can be found in RMCF stores, on rmcf.com, and Amazon year-round.