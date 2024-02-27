QIAGEN launches AI-derived biomedical knowledge base to accelerate data-driven drug discovery

Venlo, the Netherlands, and Redwood City, California, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of QIAGEN Biomedical KB-AI, a new generative AI-driven knowledge base designed to propel drug discovery in the pharma and biotech industries. This new offering is designed for data scientists and bioinformaticians who are looking for the most comprehensive knowledge graphs to fuel data-driven drug discovery.

QIAGEN Biomedical KB-AI is built on a massive dataset of biomedical literature and other scientific sources. It identifies and extracts causal relationships between genes, diseases, drugs and other biological entities with AI, generating over 600 million more biomedical relationships than its complement, QIAGEN Biomedical KB-HD. This expansive knowledge base helps data scientists understand disease mechanisms, identify drug targets or biomarkers and explore strategies for repurposing existing drugs. QIAGEN Biomedical KB-AI provides the most complete picture of biomedical relationships, including edge cases and novel relationships.

While QIAGEN Biomedical KB-HD is manually curated and known for its high quality and accuracy, QIAGEN Biomedical KB-AI contains over 25x more relationships, allowing data scientists to generate new insights. Both knowledge bases can be used to provide both high-quality and high-quantity biomedical relationships data for data scientists and bioinformaticians to mine and validate.

“QIAGEN Biomedical KB-AI represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower biopharma customers with the most comprehensive and informative molecular knowledge bases,” said Jonathan Sheldon, Senior Vice President of QIAGEN Digital Insights. “By combining the strengths of AI and human curation approaches, we provide researchers with the widest, deepest and highest quality knowledge sources.”

Key features of QIAGEN Biomedical KB-AI include:

Massive scale: 640 million biomedical relationships curated from literature, patents, grants and other sources

640 million biomedical relationships curated from literature, patents, grants and other sources Causality: Over 6.4 million gene causal relationships, 1.99 million disease causal relationships and 1.16 million drug causal relationships

Over 6.4 million gene causal relationships, 1.99 million disease causal relationships and 1.16 million drug causal relationships Structured: Results are structured in an ontology for rapid querying and advanced analytics

Results are structured in an ontology for rapid querying and advanced analytics Timely: Updated quarterly to capture the most recent research and discoveries

QIAGEN continuously integrates AI technology in its QIAGEN Digital Insights portfolio. As recently as September 2023, it released an AI-driven enhancement to its market-leading QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret product capabilities.

To learn more about QIAGEN Biomedical KB-AI technology, visit: https://digitalinsights.qiagen.com/biomedical-knowledge-base/

About QIAGEN Digital Insights

QIAGEN Digital Insights, the bioinformatics business of QIAGEN, is the leading provider of genomic and clinical knowledge, analysis and interpretation tools and services for scientists and clinicians. We have over 25 years of experience in the industry, 90,000 users worldwide, over 100,000 citations in scientific papers, more than 3.5 million profiled patient cases and over 40 billion scientific data points. Discover our portfolio of expertly curated genomic and clinical knowledge solutions as well as bioinformatics software and services for efficient data management, sharing and actionable insights. http://digitalinsights.qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of December 31, 2023, QIAGEN employed approximately 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.