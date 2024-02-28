Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market to Grow at CAGR of 12.73% through 2033; Rising Incidence of Atopic Dermatitis to Propel Growth

Newark, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.85 Billion in 2023 atopic dermatitis clinical trials market will reach USD 9.44 Billion by 2033. Technological developments, a rise in atopic dermatitis prevalence, a developing pipeline of treatments for the condition, and more funding and investments are the factors driving the market's expansion. Furthermore, collaborations between pharmaceutical and dermatological companies and contract research organisations promote knowledge sharing, quicken product development, and lower risk—all of which support market growth.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.28% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.28% over the forecast period. Due to the fact that many established economies are outsourcing clinical trials to nations like South Korea, China, and India, the Asia Pacific market is expanding at the highest rate. Due to the cost-effectiveness provided by CROs in nations like China and India, the region's need for clinical trial services is predicted to rise as a result of the major global firms' developing outsourcing and R&D business models. Additionally, the availability of qualified medical professionals, recruiting for clinical trials, established clinical infrastructure, and sizable and diversified patient pools are all contributing to the market's growth.



The phase III segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.64 % over the projected period in the atopic dermatitis clinical trials market.



The phase III segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.64% in the atopic dermatitis clinical trials market. The primary cause of the segment's high growth is the rising number of atopic dermatitis pipeline medications that are currently in phase III development. Moreover, another important aspect promoting segmental expansion is the expanding collaborations among biopharmaceutical businesses to broaden their medication development pipeline. Furthermore, a number of significant factors that support stem cell growth include scientific developments, the need for more effective treatments, a strong developmental pipeline, regulatory requirements, patient-centric approaches, competitiveness in the pharmaceutical industry, and cooperative efforts to address the difficulties related to this common skin condition.



Over the projected period, the small molecules segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.35% in the atopic dermatitis clinical trials market.



Over the forecasted period, the small molecules segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.35% in the atopic dermatitis clinical trials market. Because small molecules come in a variety of dose forms, they may be able to successfully treat atopic dermatitis. For example, topical medications are more often used among patients due to their ease of application. Additionally, a number of pharmaceutical companies are looking into the possibilities of these therapies, and thus far, these advancements have produced promising outcomes. In 2022, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. reported positive topline results from phase III trials involving topical roflumilast cream, a small molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4), in patients suffering from atopic dermatitis. The medication is awaiting approval and is presently undergoing evaluation of the NDA filing.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 12.73% 2033 Value Projection USD 9.44 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2.85 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Phase, Molecule Type, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials Market Growth Drivers Rising incidence of atopic dermatitis worldwide

Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising incidence of atopic dermatitis worldwide



A number of significant factors are driving the growth of the market for clinical trials for atopic dermatitis. First and foremost, as atopic dermatitis is becoming more commonplace worldwide, there is a higher need for effective therapeutic options, which has led to more research and development activities. Moreover, the understanding of the intricate genetic and immunological aspects of atopic dermatitis has made it possible to explore customised, precision therapies. The growing interest in personalised medicine has led to a more sophisticated and effective approach to controlling atopic dermatitis, with a greater emphasis on tailoring treatment regimens to individual patient profiles. Strong collaborations between biotech companies, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical companies have also sparked innovation and aided in the discovery and development of novel therapeutic interventions. The emphasis on comparative effectiveness research fosters competition, which advances both the current treatment regimens and the creation of novel and superior therapeutic options. These factors together could lead to a steady expansion in the market for clinical trials for atopic dermatitis, offering chances for better patient outcomes and care.



Some of the major players operating in the atopic dermatitis clinical trials market are:



• Imavita

• Oncodesign services

• QIMA LTD

• Redoxis

• Hooke Laboratories, LLC

• Charles River Laboratories

• BIOCYTOGEN

• Syneos Health

• REPROCELL Inc.

• Novotech



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Phase:



• Phase I

• Phase II

• Phase III

• Phase IV



By Molecule Type:



• Large Molecules

• Small Molecules



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



