Volantio Introduces Re-Commerce Platform To Transform Passenger Flexibility Into Profit

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volantio today announced the release of their “Re-Commerce Platform,” enabling airlines to provide benefits to the 80% of passengers who have some flexibility in their travel plans, improving both customer experience and bottom line performance. The AI guided platform enables airlines to continue monetizing their inventory post-booking by efficiently moving flexible passengers across flights to achieve various airline objectives such as reclaiming and reselling peak inventory, optimizing overbooking, and mitigating disruptions. The Re-Commerce platform represents the next generation innovation of Volantio’s current industry leading post-booking revenue optimization product.



Airlines from around the world have chosen Volantio for their unique re-commerce capabilities. In 2023 Volantio evaluated over 300 million flights, contacted over 25 million passengers, and leveraged over 6 billion data points to guide the company’s machine learning models, generating over 10x ROI for their partners.

Airlines gain the following capabilities with Volantio’s Re-Commerce Platform:

Superior intelligence - Machine learning models dynamically identify opportunities and optimize offers, delivering over hundreds volunteers per month.

Unparalleled experience - Effective customer communication and AI-driven “sweet-spot” offers that maximize volunteer acceptance while minimizing airline cost.

Ease of implementation - Expert support, strategic partnerships and turnkey implementation mean faster time to revenue. Airlines can have a fully automated use case live within 90 days.

Proven solution - Trusted by many of the world’s largest airlines and The Walt Disney Company.

“Overbooked flights, unforeseen increases in demand, aircraft groundings, and other logistics issues mean that airline demand doesn’t align with available seats. Volantio’s Re-commerce Platform resolves these issues by identifying passengers with flexibility to move and automating the offer and rebooking experience. Our ML technology provides airlines with the ability to to improve their yield, reduce operational costs, and create a great customer experience - a true win-win” said Azim Barodawala at Volantio.

About Volantio

Founded in 2014 by Azim Barodawala and Fenn Bailey, Volantio’s Re-Commerce Platform transforms passenger flexibility into airline profit. With Volantio, airlines can modernize the handling of overbooked passengers, extract additional yield from peak flights and enhance customer experience at the same time. The company works with many of the largest airlines worldwide along with Disney Theatrical Group and has received investment from some of the largest names in travel, including Alaska Airlines, Qantas, IAG, JetBlue, and Amadeus.

