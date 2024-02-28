Questex’s Vibe Conference Announces the Winners of the 2024 Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award and the Innovator Award

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the premiere on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, today announces the winners of the Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award and the Innovator Award. David Commer, President of Commer Beverage Consulting, has won the Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award, and Becky Boyd, Senior Director of Menu Innovation and Strategy for Bloomin’ Brands, has won the Innovator Award. Both awards recognize individuals with passion for the industry who have helped advance it in significant ways.



Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant said, “Congratulations to David Commer and Becky Boyd on their award wins. Both have made significant contributions to the hospitality industry, and we applaud them for their tireless efforts and achievements.”

The Jim Flaherty Industry Legend Award winner David Commer is an acclaimed beverage and hospitality industry expert and speaker with 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Commer Beverage Consulting has provided independent and unbiased beverage services and strategies to numerous clients, including TGI Friday’s, Red Lobster, Cheddar’s, Chuy’s, and more. He brings deep and diverse experience in all aspects of restaurant management and operations, and his operator background has been invaluable in creating successful beverage programs at TGI Friday’s.

Innovator Award winner Becky Boyd has a passion for culinary and beverage excellence. Boyd spearheads the strategic direction for menu innovation and quality work streams for Bloomin’ Brands’ casual dining portfolio of Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill. Boyd’s journey with Bloomin’ Brands started in operations as an hourly employee and has grown into a management position. She is a driving force behind the continued growth and success of Bloomin’ Brands’ beverage and culinary programs in the industry.

The awards were voted on by Vibe Conference Advisory Council members.

