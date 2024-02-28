FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR NURTURE LIFE READY-TO-EAT CHICKEN MEAL PRODUCT DUE TO MISBRANDING AND AN UNDECLARED ALLERGEN

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for Nurture Life’s Chicken Parm with Super Veggie Spaghetti meal products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product’s spaghetti component contains egg white, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with an allergy to egg are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.







The fully cooked, not shelf-stable chicken meals were produced between Dec. 27, 2023, and Feb. 20, 2024. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]:







5.9-oz. tray with sleeve label containing “nurture life KIDS MEALS CHICKEN PARM WITH SUPER VEGGIE SPAGHETTI” with “enjoy by” dates ranging from Jan. 9, 2024, to March 1, 2024.



The chicken meal packaging does not have a USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold online and shipped directly to consumers nationwide.



The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that the firm discovered that egg was not declared on the label during an internal audit.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







Members of the media with questions about this public health alert can contact Frank Chen, Chief Marketing Officer, Nurture Life, Inc., at 312-517-1888 or email at fchen@nurturelife.com. Consumers with questions about this public health alert can contact Jennifer Chow, Co-Founder, Nurture Life, Inc., at 312-517-1888 or email at jchow@nurturelife.com.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

