WISeKey Announces at the Mobile World Congress Comprehensive AI Integration Across All Subsidiaries

This groundbreaking effort aims to leverage AI to enhance operational efficiencies, drive innovation, and deliver superior value to customers and stakeholders. The initiative underscores WISeKey's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and marks a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy.

Harnessing AI for Enhanced Security and Innovation

WISeKey's integration of AI technologies spans its diverse portfolio of subsidiaries, each leveraging AI in unique and innovative ways:

WISe.ART: WISeKey's digital asset platform is utilizing AI to revolutionize the art market. By incorporating AI algorithms, WISe.ART offers enhanced authentication processes, enabling the creation of secure, tamper-proof digital certificates for art pieces and collectibles. Additionally, AI-driven analytics provide insights into market trends, helping artists and collectors make informed decisions.

A Future-Ready Vision

"Integrating AI across our subsidiaries is a strategic move to harness the power of technology to solve complex challenges and unlock new opportunities," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "This initiative not only enhances our product offerings but also demonstrates our commitment to innovation and excellence. By embedding AI into our solutions, we are setting a new standard for security, efficiency, and user experience."

WISeKey's AI integration initiative is a testament to the Company's vision of creating a safer and more connected world. As AI continues to evolve, WISeKey remains dedicated to exploring new ways to apply this transformative technology for the benefit of its customers and the wider community.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within WISeKey's suite of solutions marks a pivotal step in accelerating the development of its Web 3.0 platform. This strategic move is not just about adopting cutting-edge technology; it's about reshaping the landscape of digital security, identity verification, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.

AI integration propels WISeKey's Web 3.0 platform development through:

Enhanced Security Protocols





AI algorithms can analyze vast datasets to identify patterns and anomalies that human analysts might miss. In the context of cybersecurity, this means AI can detect potential threats and vulnerabilities in real-time, enabling proactive security measures. For WISeKey's Web 3.0 platform, AI-driven security protocols ensure a safer digital environment for users, protecting against sophisticated cyber threats and enhancing trust in digital transactions.

Streamlined Identity Verification





WISeID, WISeKey's digital identity solution, benefits significantly from AI integration. AI enhances the accuracy and efficiency of biometric authentication methods, streamlining the identity verification process. This is crucial for the Web 3.0 ecosystem, where digital identity is foundational. AI-powered identity verification processes can handle a higher volume of verifications with greater accuracy, reducing fraud and identity theft risks.

Smart Contract Automation





AI can automate and optimize the execution of smart contracts, which are self-executing contracts with the terms of the agreement directly written into code. By integrating AI, WISeKey's Web 3.0 platform can utilize smart contracts more effectively, ensuring they are executed precisely as intended without human error. This automation extends to detecting and resolving contract disputes or anomalies, further streamlining operations and enhancing user trust.

IoT Device Management and Optimization





With WISeSat.Space and other IoT-focused solutions, AI plays a critical role in managing and optimizing the vast network of connected devices. AI algorithms can predict device failures before they occur, schedule maintenance, and optimize data transmission to reduce latency and bandwidth usage. For the Web 3.0 platform, this means more reliable and efficient IoT connectivity, enabling seamless integration of physical devices into the digital ecosystem.

Data Analysis and Insights





AI's capability to process and analyze large datasets provides invaluable insights that can guide the development and refinement of the Web 3.0 platform. By understanding user behavior, market trends, and the performance of digital assets, WISeKey can make data-driven decisions to enhance platform features, improve user experience, and identify new opportunities for innovation.

Personalization and User Experience





AI enables a more personalized digital experience by learning from user interactions and preferences. For WISeKey's Web 3.0 platform, this means delivering content and services that are most relevant to each user, improving engagement, and fostering a more intuitive and user-friendly environment.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.



