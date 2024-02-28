Nanterre, 28 February 2024

VINCI signs an agreement for the acquisition of Denver’s Northwest Parkway (Colorado) in the United States

83-year concession toll road in one of the most dynamic states in the United States

14 km in the Northwest section of Denver’s ring road

7,2 million transactions in 2023, up 6% compared to 2022

VINCI Highways, subsidiary of VINCI Concessions, signed an agreement for the acquisition of NWP HoldCo LLC, the company holding the concession contract of Denver’s Northwest Parkway, a 14-km section of Denver’s ring road in Colorado.

The agreement concerns the acquisition of 100% of the concession company, currently owned by funds managed by DIF Capital Partners and funds managed by Northleaf Capital Partners and HICL Infrastructure PLC. Financial closing is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024, following approval by the grantor - the Northwest Parkway Public Highway Authority, composed of the municipalities of Broomfield and Lafayette - and the competent authorities.

Located within one of the fastest-growing United States metropolitan areas, Northwest Parkway section has been in service since 2003 and notably serves as a gateway to Denver’s international airport. Northwest Parkway generated 7,2 million transactions in 2023, up 6% compared to 2022 and 17% compared to 2021. An all-electronic toll road, Northwest Parkway also offers growth perspectives with the ability to implement variable tolling.

The concession contract lasts until 2106, representing the longest remaining term (83 years) on the highway concession sector today in the United States. The concessionaire is remunerated by the perception of tolls.

This acquisition is VINCI Highways’ first traffic-risk concession in the United States. VINCI Highways also operates, as part of a public-private partnership (availability payment), the Ohio River Bridges project, linking the states of Indiana and Kentucky, as well as free-flow toll service contracts - through its ViaPlus subsidiary - for governmental agencies in Texas and California.

