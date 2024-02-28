Interim report for the twelve months of 2023

AB "Ignitis grupė" (hereinafter – the Group) publishes its twelve months 2023 interim report, which is attached to this notice. Together with previous reports, it is also available on the Group’s website at: https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations.
On the same day, the Group also announces its full-year 2023 audited results and organises an earnings call. Therefore, for further information relevant to investors, please refer to our Integrated Annual Report 2023 announcement, available here.
