Interim report for the twelve months of 2023

AB "Ignitis grupė" (hereinafter – the Group) publishes its twelve months 2023 interim report, which is attached to this notice. Together with previous reports, it is also available on the Group’s website at: https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations .

On the same day, the Group also announces its full-year 2023 audited results and organises an earnings call. Therefore, for further information relevant to investors, please refer to our Integrated Annual Report 2023 announcement, available here .

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

Attachment