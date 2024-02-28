Casino Group: 2023 Full Year Results

2023 FULL-YEAR RESULTS

In accordance with IFRS 5 – Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, the 2022 and 2023 net sales and earnings for Assaí, Grupo Éxito, GPA and the Group's French hypermarkets and supermarkets are presented within discontinued operations. Consequently, the net sales and earnings (including EBITDA and trading profit) presented in this press release relate solely to the Group's continuing operations (Monoprix, Franprix, Casino convenience banners, Cdiscount and Other1).

Net sales at €9.0bn in 2023 (-3.7%) 2 , of which €2.3bn in Q4 (-4.6%) 2 Monoprix: €4.3bn (+1.8%), of which €1.2bn in Q4 (+0.9%) Franprix: €1.5bn (+3.2%), of which €382m in Q4 (+0.4%) Casino convenience banners: €1.5bn (+1.1%), of which €321m in Q4 (-3.4%) Cdiscount: €1.2bn (-22.9%), of which €355m in Q4 (-20.4%) linked to the planned reduction in direct sales





EBITDA after lease payments at €341m (-38%), reflecting a margin of 3.8%



Retail banners: 4.3% margin (-199 bps: cost inflation not passed on to customers and franchises through sales prices; lower volumes) Cdiscount : 4.2% margin (+282 bps: shift towards a more profitable model based on the marketplace and on sales of services; ongoing cost savings plan)





Trading profit at €124m (-61%), reflecting a margin of 1.4%





Other operating income and expenses at -€1.2bn



Non-cash impact of asset impairment (-€0.9bn, mainly Monoprix and Franprix goodwill), linked to the update to the business plan (November 2023) 3 Operating restructuring costs of -104 M€ (costs of downsizing and store closures)





Consolidated net loss, Group share of -€5.7bn related to disposals and

the financial restructuring



Net loss from continuing operations, Group share: -€2.6bn, including

asset impairment (-€0.9bn), deferred tax (-€0.7bn), and financial expenses

(-€0.8bn) Net loss from discontinued operations, Group share: -€3.1bn, relating to impairment of GPA, Grupo Éxito and hypermarket/supermarket (HM/SM) goodwill, and HM/SM operating losses





Equity attributable to owners of the parent at 31 December 2023: -€2.5bn





Net financial debt 4 of €6.2bn at 31 December 2023



Net financial debt of €1.5bn adjusted for the financial restructuring 5



Financial restructuring approved 6 : impacts to come subject to effective completion of the restructuring Gross financial debt down by €3.5bn (by €4.9bn including TSSDI undated deeply subordinated notes) Injection of €1.2bn in new equity





impacts to come subject to effective completion of the restructuring

The Board of Directors met on 27 February 2024 to approve the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2023. The auditors have completed their audit procedures on the financial statements and are in the process of issuing their report.

2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR BUSINESS RESULTS

Q4 2023 vs. Q4 2022 2023 vs. 2022 Net sales by banner (in €m)



Q4

2023



Change 2023



Change Total Organic7 LFL7 Total Organic7 LFL7 Monoprix 1,168 -0.9% +0.6% +0.9% 4,338 -1.3% +1.4% +1.8% Franprix 382 0.0% -0.1% +0.4% 1,522 +3.0% +3.2% +3.2% Casino convenience banners 321 -6.1% -5.2% -3.4% 1,483 -1.8% -1.4% +1.1% Cdiscount 355 -21.4% -20.4% -20.4% 1,235 -23.8% -22.9% -22.9% Other 98 -12.7% -9.3% +5.5% 380 -4.4% -3.0% +6.7% GROUP TOTAL 2,324 -5.8% -4.5% -4.6% 8,957 -4.7% -3.2% -3.7%

Monoprix reported same-store net sales growth of +1.8% over the year , driven mainly by Monop' (+4.3%) and Monoprix City food (+2.6%). The year 2023 also saw (i) Naturalia swing back into profit (+0.6%) in a still difficult organic market, (ii) an acceleration in openings of Monoprix City/Monop' stores under franchise (42 openings under franchise in 2023, including 39 Monoprix City/Monop' stores), and (iii) expansion in French overseas territories and international markets, with 11 new store openings (Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saint-Barthélemy, etc.). In the fourth quarter, Monoprix reported same-store growth of +0.9%. Customer traffic was up by +1.8% over the quarter, with growth in food sales at Monoprix City (+1.5%), Monop' (+1.7%) and Naturalia (+2.9%).

, driven mainly by Monop' (+4.3%) and Monoprix City food (+2.6%). The year 2023 also saw (i) Naturalia swing back into profit (+0.6%) in a still difficult organic market, (ii) an acceleration in openings of Monoprix City/Monop' stores under franchise (42 openings under franchise in 2023, including 39 Monoprix City/Monop' stores), and (iii) expansion in French overseas territories and international markets, with 11 new store openings (Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saint-Barthélemy, etc.). Franprix posted same-store sales growth of +3.2% in 2023, led by (i) good customer traffic momentum (+2.4%) and (ii) double-digit growth in e-commerce (+18%), boosted by the +40% acceleration in marketplace sales (Uber Eats, Deliveroo, etc.) in 2023, making Franprix the leading quick-commerce retailer in Paris. Total gross sales under banner rose by +5.1% over the year. The strategy of expansion in target areas continued, with 148 store openings over the year (including 139 under franchise), mainly in Paris and the Île-de-France region (114 store openings). In the fourth quarter, Franprix recorded same-store sales growth of +0.4%, adversely affected by a high basis of comparison. Franprix market share remained stable over the fourth quarter based on Kantar data. Customer traffic remained upbeat (+1.5%), as did gross sales under banner (+1.7%).

led by (i) good customer traffic momentum (+2.4%) and (ii) double-digit growth in e-commerce (+18%), boosted by the +40% acceleration in marketplace sales (Uber Eats, Deliveroo, etc.) in 2023, making Franprix the leading quick-commerce retailer in Paris. Total gross sales under banner rose by +5.1% over the year. The strategy of expansion in target areas continued, with 148 store openings over the year (including 139 under franchise), mainly in Paris and the Île-de-France region (114 store openings). Net sales for Casino convenience banners were up by +1.1% in 2023 on a same-store basis . Expansion of the store network continued in 2023, with 380 store openings under franchise and the transfer of 93 stores from an integrated to a franchise model. In the fourth quarter, same-store sales at Casino convenience banners were down -3.4% in a less favourable market environment for convenience formats (down -1.1% in volume based on Circana data). The performance was adversely affected by an unfavourable basis of comparison, as fourth-quarter 2022 was affected by the fuel shortages which boosted Casino's convenience formats in rural and semi-urban areas.

. Expansion of the store network continued in 2023, with 380 store openings under franchise and the transfer of 93 stores from an integrated to a franchise model.

In 2023, Cdiscount 8 continued to reduce its unprofitable direct sales in favour of developing its services (marketplace, Advertising, B2C and B2B). Marketplace GMV 9 slipped -2% over the year, with the marketplace contribution at a record 60% (+8.5 pts year on year), while direct sales GMV fell by -31%, in line with the company's strategy of streamlining and improving profitability. Service revenues rose by +1.7% over the year. Overall, same-store sales declined by -24% 10 . Marketplace GMV fell by -2.5% in Q4, with a contribution of 60.5% (+6.4 pts vs Q4 2022), while direct sales GMV fell by -25%. Sales were down -22% on a same-store basis 10 .

continued to reduce its unprofitable direct sales in favour of developing its services (marketplace, Advertising, B2C and B2B). slipped -2% over the year, with the (+8.5 pts year on year), while direct sales GMV fell by -31%, in line with the company's strategy of streamlining and improving profitability. Service revenues rose by +1.7% over the year. Overall, same-store sales declined by -24% .

2023 FULL-YEAR RESULTS

In €m 2022 2023 Change Net sales 9,399 8,957 -3.2% (organic), -3.7% (same-store) EBITDA 978 765 -21.8% EBITDA after lease payments 549 341 -37,8% EBIT 316 124 -60.6% Underlying net profit (loss) from continuing operations, Group share (323) (1,451) Including €588m relating to the increase in the tax expense Net profit (loss) from continuing

operations, Group share (185) (2,558) Impact of the increase in financial expenses and impairment of goodwill and deferred tax Net profit (loss)

from discontinued operations, Group share (130) (3,103) Impact of HM/SM operating losses and impairment of GPA, Grupo Éxito and HM/SM assets Net profit (loss),

Group share (316) (5,661)

Consolidated net sales amounted to €9.0bn in 2023, down -3.7% on a same-store basis11, down -3.2% on an organic basis11 and down -4.7% as reported after taking into account changes in scope (-1.5%). Currency, fuel and calendar effects were virtually neutral.

Consolidated EBITDA came to €765m (down -21.8% including a -7.4% negative impact from changes in the scope of consolidation), reflecting a margin of 8.5%.

Monoprix: €459m, down -8%, reflecting a margin of 10.6% (-73 bps), mainly affected by higher energy costs;

Franprix: €155m , down -16%, reflecting a margin of 10.2% (-227 bps) due to a sharp increase in costs (particularly energy costs) and lower volumes on a same-store basis, partly offset by the expansion of the franchise network;

, down -16%, reflecting a (-227 bps) due to a sharp increase in costs (particularly energy costs) and lower volumes on a same-store basis, partly offset by the expansion of the franchise network; Casino convenience banners: €72m , down -54%, reflecting a margin of 4.9% (-545 bps) due to higher energy costs and support provided to franchise partners in dealing with the impact of inflation;

, down -54%, reflecting a (-545 bps) due to higher energy costs and support provided to franchise partners in dealing with the impact of inflation; Cdiscount: €83m (+51%), reflecting a +330 bps improvement in the margin (to 6.7%) thanks to the transition to a more profitable business model focused on services and the marketplace, along with the effects of the cost savings plan (€129m of savings generated in 2023 vs. 2021, outperforming initial target of €90m).

EBITDA after lease payments was €341m, down -37.8%, reflecting a margin of 3.8%.

Consolidated trading profit was €124m, down -60.6%, reflecting a margin of 1.4%.

Monoprix: €131m, down -22%, reflecting a margin of 3.0% (-81 bps);

down -22%, reflecting a (-81 bps); Franprix: €54m , down -25%, reflecting a margin of 3.5% (-133 bps);

, down -25%, reflecting a (-133 bps); Casino convenience banners: -€2m, reflecting a margin of -0.1% (-530 bps);

reflecting a (-530 bps); Cdiscount: -€12m, reflecting a margin of -1.0% (+156 bps).

Underlying net financial expense and net loss, Group share12

Underlying net financial expense for the period was -€768m (compared with -€414m in 2022), a deterioration of -€354m, mainly due to around -€130m resulting from the net rise in interest on bonds, the Term Loan B and short-term debt (including the impact of higher interest rates and the average volume of RCF drawdowns), around -€120m relating to interest-rate hedging instruments, including credit risk13, around -€135m in amortisation of non-cash financial expenses and around +€30m of bonuses on bond redemptions and income from financial investments14.

Underlying net loss, Group share, came out at -€1,451m (vs. -€323m in 2022), reflecting a decrease in

trading profit (-€191m), an increase in the cost of net debt (-€342m) and a rise in tax expense (-€588m). Diluted underlying earnings per share15 stood at a loss of -€13.93, vs. -€3.42 in 2022.

Other operating income and expenses amounted to -€1,157m in 2023 (vs. +€86m in 2022), including -€940m of asset impairment losses (mainly Monoprix and Franprix goodwill impairment based on the

November 2023 business plan) and -€104m of operating restructuring costs.



Consolidated net profit (loss), Group share

Net loss from continuing operations, Group share was -€2,558m (vs. -€185m in 2022), reflecting notably the increase in financial expenses and impairment of Monoprix and Franprix assets in connection with the

new November 2023 business plan.

Net loss from discontinued operations, Group share was -€3,103m in 2023 (vs. -€130m in 2022), due to HM/SM operating losses and impairment of GPA, Grupo Éxito and HM/SM assets.

Consolidated net loss, Group share amounted to -€5,661m vs. -€316m in 2022.

Financial position at 31 December 2023

Consolidated net debt stood at €6.2bn (€4.5bn at 31 December 2022), an increase of €1.7bn, of which mainly -€0.7bn in free cash flow, materially impacted by -€0.5bn of financing losses, -€0.6bn of financial expenses,

-€1.4bn of losses on disposals of businesses (HM/SM) and +€1.3bn of proceeds on disposals.

At 31 December 2023, the Group's liquidity was €1,051m (cash and cash equivalents). The Group also has €95 million in the Quatrim segregated account.

In €m 31 Dec. 2022 31 Dec. 2023 Change 31 Dec. 2023

adjusted16 Loans and borrowings 4,945 7,232 +2,287 3,230 EMTN notes / HY CGP 2,287 2,168 -119 0 Casino Finance / reinstated RCF 50 2,051 +2,001 711 Term Loan B / reinstated Term Loan 1,425 1,425 0 1,410 HY Quatrim notes 653 553 -100 491 Confirmed credit lines – Monoprix 170 170 0 131 Cdiscount PGE 60 60 0 60 Other 300 805 +50517 427 Cash and cash equivalents (468) (1,051) -583 (1,696) Net financial debt18 4,477 6,181 +1,704 1,53419 Net financial debt excluding Quatrim20 1,048

The net financial debt (excluding Quatrim) / EBITDA after lease payments (excluding Quatrim) ratio stood at 3.3x, with EBITDA after lease payments (excluding Quatrim) of €317m and net financial debt (excluding Quatrim) of €1,048m.

Financial restructuring

The Group's financial restructuring includes:

an equity injection of €1.2bn , which will strengthen the Group's liquidity by around €640m after deducting amounts to be settled at the restructuring date: repayment of deferred tax and payroll taxes (around €220m 21 ), repayment of borrowings and financial expenses (approximately €260m 22 ), payment of related expenses or expenses due on the restructuring date (around €80m);

, which will strengthen the Group's liquidity by around €640m after deducting amounts to be settled at the restructuring date: the conversion into equity of most of the Group's secured and unsecured debt, including €4.9bn in principal maturities (€3.5bn excluding TSSDI undated deeply subordinated notes).





As part of the financial restructuring, a conciliation procedure was initiated, running from 25 May 2023 to 25 October 2023. Accelerated safeguard proceedings were then initiated between 25 October 2023 and

25 February 2024. All of the information regarding these procedures is available on the Company’s website: Financial restructuring

Outlook

In view of the HM/SM disposal process and their treatment as discontinued operations, the EBITDA France 2023-2028 projections published by the Group in November 2023 are no longer valid. Furthermore, in view of the forthcoming change of control, the Group is not publishing a new 2024 outlook.

The Consortium's business plan was communicated to the market on November 22, 2023 (see press release of November 22, 2023).



SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN 2023

Asset disposals

In 2023, Casino Group disposed of assets worth close to €1.4bn:

The Group completed the sale of its entire stake in Assaí on 23 June 2023. Following the sale of a 10.4% stake in November 2022, the Group completed two further disposals in H1 2023: 16 March 2023: sale of 18.8% of the capital for around €571m after tax and expenses (gross proceeds of €723m); 23 June 2023: sale of the remaining 11.7% stake for approximately €326m after tax and expenses (gross proceeds of €404m).

on 23 June 2023. Following the sale of a 10.4% stake in November 2022, the Group completed two further disposals in H1 2023: At the end of September 2023, Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Casino Group completed the sale of a set of 61 Casino France outlets (hypermarkets, supermarkets, Franprix and convenience stores) based on an enterprise value of €209m , including service stations. At the same time, the Group received €140m in deposits for the second wave of store disposals (to be completed within three years).

(hypermarkets, supermarkets, Franprix and convenience stores) based on an , including service stations. At the same time, the Group received (to be completed within three years). Partial sales of the stake in GreenYellow represented €17m in 2023.

represented €17m in 2023. Property disposals totalled around €165m in France over the year (sale of Sudeco to Crédit Agricole Immobilier in Q1, sale of other property assets23, Apollo and Fortress earn-outs).

Since the start of 2024, Casino Group has announced the sale of around €1.7bn in assets:

On 24 January 2024, the Group announced that it had signed agreements with Auchan Retail France 24 and Groupement Les Mousquetaires 25 for the sale of 288 stores (and their adjoining service stations), based on an enterprise value of between €1.3bn and €1.35bn . The disposals would be completed in Q2 and Q3 2024, after consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies. As part of the memorandum of understanding signed with Groupement Les Mousquetaires, on 8 February 2024, Casino Group announced that it had reached an agreement with Carrefour for the sale of 25 stores (and their adjoining service stations) that were initially to be acquired by Groupement Les Mousquetaires.

for the (and their adjoining service stations), based on an enterprise value of . The disposals would be completed in Q2 and Q3 2024, after consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies. On 26 January 2024, Casino Group announced that it had sold its direct 34% stake in Grupo Éxito to Grupo Calleja. GPA also tendered its 13% stake in Grupo Éxito to the sale. Casino Group collected gross proceeds of $400m from this transaction (€367m as of the date of the sale26), while GPA received gross proceeds of $156m.





France

Retail banners

Development in buoyant formats

The Group continued its expansion into franchises, a more profitable, less capital-intensive development model. Franprix, Monoprix and Casino convenience banners opened 561 stores under franchise in 2023, taking the number of stores operated in France under franchise or business lease to 6,979 (i.e. 81% of the network vs. 79% at end-2022).





Extension of the purchasing partnerships with Groupement Les Mousquetaires

On 2 October 2023, Casino Group announced that it had reached an agreement with Groupement Les Mousquetaires to: extend the duration of three existing Auxo purchasing alliances (Auxo central purchasing entities for food, non-food and indirect purchases) for a further two years, until 2028; extend the purchasing alliance to include private-label food products (Auxo Private Label); enter into a supply agreement with Groupement Les Mousquetaires’ Seafood and Meat sectors , based on the know-how of Agromousquetaires.



Food e-commerce

Acceleration in quick commerce Monoprix has seen a ramp up in activity on the Uber Eats and Deliveroo platforms (small baskets of ten or so items delivered within 30 minutes), with business up +80% in 2023; Franprix has become the leading quick-commerce retailer in Paris, with an acceleration of +40% in marketplaces (Uber Eats, Deliveroo, etc.) in 2023.

Partnerships extended to attract and retain new customers Amazon partnership : launch in June 2023 of an Amazon x Monoprix offer giving all Amazon Prime subscribers a six-month free subscription to Monopflix (-10% discount in stores and online); Uber Eats partnership : launch of an offer for Uber One subscribers in France in November 2023 entitling them to a six-month 10% discount in Monoprix stores on the Uber Eats platform.



Further initiatives to support purchasing power

Monoprix : Price freeze on 200 essential Monoprix-brand products throughout 2023 Cost-price offers on fresh produce between September and December

Franprix : Price cuts on 150 essential products from the end of May to the end of December 2023; price freeze on TLJ products in all Franprix stores from Q2 Development of the Leader Price product range (1,437 SKUs and 29 Leader Price shop-in-shops rolled out at the end of 2023) Dedicated end-of-month promotions (with immediate discounts on top of standard offers)

Casino convenience banners : Continuation of the anti-inflation basket with prices frozen on 500 products (extended to 1,000 products at less than €2 from the beginning of October 2023).





:

Latin America

Spin-off and sale of Grupo Éxito

In early September 2022, GPA’s Board of Directors announced that it was considering distributing approximately 83% of Grupo Éxito’s capital to its shareholders and retaining a minority stake of around 13% which could be sold at a later date. Casino’s Board of Directors approved the plan to unleash the full value of Grupo Éxito.

The spin-off was approved by GPA’s Shareholders at the General Meeting of 14 February 2023 and was completed on 23 August 2023, with the separate listing of GPA and Grupo Éxito’s Brazilian Depository Receipts (BDR).

Following the transaction, Casino Group held a direct 34% stake in Grupo Éxito and an indirect stake of 13% through GPA’s minority shareholding.

In connection with the tender offers launched in the United States and Colombia by Grupo Calleja for Grupo Éxito, on 26 January 2024, Casino Group announced that it had completed the sale of its entire 34% direct stake. GPA also tendered its 13% stake in Grupo Éxito to the sale. Following these transactions, Grupo Calleja acquired 86.84% of Grupo Éxito’s share capital.

Casino Group and GPA no longer own any stake in Grupo Éxito.





GPA capital increase and loss of control by Casino Group

Following the press release issued by GPA on 10 December 2023, Casino group acknowledges that it is aware that GPA has initiated preliminary work efforts towards a potential primary equity offering as part of its plan to optimize its capital structure.

GPA has convened an extraordinary general meeting on 11 January 2024 to deliberate on, among other matters, an increase in the Company’s authorized capital of up to 800 million common shares and the proposal by GPA’s management, with Casino’s assent, to elect a new slate for the board of directors, conditioned upon the closing of the potential offering, in order to conform with the expected dilution of Casino’s equity interest in the Company.

On 22 January 2024 (2nd call), the general meeting approved these resolutions.

In the event of completion of this project and the appointment of the new Board of Directors, Casino would no longer control GPA.

CSR pledges maintained27

Casino Group maintained its ESG performance in 2023, with non-financial ratings remaining stable from MSCI (AA) and FTSE4GOOD (4.1/5) and downgraded 1 point by Moody's ESG (73/100) and S&P CSA (67/100). The Group won two LSA La Conso s'engage awards.

Committed employer

Gender equality : the percentage of women managers in France was 44.1% in 2023 (vs. 43.8% in 2022), in line with the Group's target of 45% by 2025. The Group rolled out its action plan to combat violence against women by supporting the government campaign (3919 Violence Femmes Info helpline) and the UN Women’s Orange Day, raising a total of €96,000. Monoprix signed an agreement on gender equality, including specific measures to support women who are victims of domestic violence.

: the percentage of women managers in France was 44.1% in 2023 (vs. 43.8% in 2022), in line with the Group's target of 45% by 2025. The Group rolled out its action plan to combat violence against women by supporting the government campaign (3919 Violence Femmes Info helpline) and the UN Women’s Orange Day, raising a total of €96,000. Monoprix signed an agreement on gender equality, including specific measures to support women who are victims of domestic violence. Diversity: in 2023, the Diversity - Equality Label was renewed for the Group’s Casino and Monoprix banners and extended to Franprix and Cdiscount. The Group employs more than 2,960 people with disabilities in France (representing 6.7% of the workforce), including 110 people recruited in 2023. Casino employees have donated 238 days for carers' leave, with 265 days matched by Casino.

Climate and environmental protection

Casino Group emitted 244,000 tonnes of CO 2 (Scopes 1 and 2) in France in 2023 (291,000 tonnes in 2022), a reduction of -16%. The Group has maintained its CDP A- score (vs. B in 2021).

The Group has set up a specific action plan with its AMC central purchasing body to provide training to all employees on climate issues and to mobilise the Top 100 suppliers around their net-zero strategies, with dedicated "one to one" meetings. More than 500 employees received training through Climate Fresk.







Responsible consumption

The Group's banners continue to take action in a bid to offer a more responsible range of products, with the Nutri-Score displayed on 100% of Casino and Franprix products and the Planet Score on Monoprix and Franprix products.

Monoprix was awarded the Max Havelaar prize for its 30-year commitment to fair trade (100% of bananas sold, chocolate bars and own-brand coffees labelled) and supported the "Veganuary" campaign to promote a plant-based diet in January.

Franprix was awarded the anti-waste label for four stores and rolled out 200 Vinted lockers.

Cdiscount supports responsible products, which accounted for 17.1% of product GMV in 2023 (+3.9 pts vs. 2022).

Outreach initiatives

A total of €2.3m was collected in 2023 by Monoprix and Franprix for charities through the ARRONDI scheme to round up checkout purchases to the nearest euro. The funds raised will support Fondation des Femmes and the Gustave Roussy institute in the fight against childhood cancer.





APPENDICES – NET SALES

Gross sales under banner in France

TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS SALES

UNDER BANNER (in €m, including fuel) Q4 2023



Change

(incl. calendar effects)



2023



Change

(incl. calendar effects) Monoprix 1,249 -0.1% 4,623 -0.1% Franprix 462 +1.7% 1,826 +5.1% Casino convenience banners 508 -5.3% 2,345 +1.6% Cdiscount 681 -11.1% 2,375 -15.9% Other 98 -12.7% 380 -4.4% TOTAL 2,998 -3.9% 11,549 -2.9%

2023 key figures – Cdiscount 28

Key figures (in €m) 202229 2023 Reported growth Same-store change Total GMV including tax30 3,440 2,804 -18.5% -14.0% o/w direct sales 1,340 928 -30.7% o/w marketplace 1,421 1,392 -2.0% GMV contribution (%) 51.5% 60.0% +8.5 pts Net sales 1,700 1,197 -29.6% -24.0%

APPENDICES – FULL-YEAR RESULTS

In €m 2022 2023 Change Same-store change31 Group Consolidated net sales

Monoprix

Franprix

Casino convenience banners

Cdiscount

Other 9,399

4,393

1,478

1,510

1,620

397 8,957

4,338

1,522

1,483

1,235

380 -4.7%

-1.3%

+3.0%

-1.8%

-23.8%

-4.4% -3.7%

+1.8%

+3.2%

+1.1%

-22.9%

+6.7% EBITDA – Group

Margin

Monoprix

Franprix

Casino convenience banners

Cdiscount

Other 978

10.4%

497

184

156

55

87 765

8.5%

459

155

72

83

(4) -21.8%

-187 bps

-7.7%

-15.8%

-53.6%

+50.5%

-104.1% EBIT – Group

Margin

Monoprix

Franprix

Casino convenience banners

Cdiscount

Other 316

3.4%

168

72

78

(41)

40 124

1.4%

131

54

(2)

(12)

(46) -60.6%

-197 bps

-22.1%

-25.2%

-102.7%

+70.2%

n.a.

Underlying net profit





In €m 2022 (restated) Restated items 2022

underlying (restated) 2023 Restated items 2023

underlying Trading profit 316 0 316 124 0 124 Other operating income and expenses 86 (86) 0 (1,157) 1,157 0 Operating profit (loss) 402 (86) 316 (1,033) 1,157 124 Net finance costs (240) 0 (240) (582) 0 (582) Other financial income and expenses (174) (0) (174) (187) 0 (187) Income taxes (188) (52) (240) (778) (50) (827) Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees (1) 0 (1) 2 0 2 Net profit (loss) from continuing operations (201) (138) (339) (2,577) 1,108 (1,470) o/w attributable to non-controlling interests (15) (0) (16) (19) 0 (19) o/w Group share (185) (138) (323) (2,558) 1,107 (1,451)

Underlying net profit corresponds to net profit from continuing operations, adjusted for (i) the impact of other operating income and expenses, as defined in the "Significant accounting policies" section in the notes to the consolidated financial statements, (ii) the impact of non-recurring financial items, as well as (iii) income tax expense/benefits related to these adjustments and (iv) the application of IFRIC 23.

APPENDICES – ACCOUNTING INFORMATION

Discontinued operations



In accordance with IFRS 5, the earnings of the following businesses are presented within discontinued operations in 2023 and 2022.



Assaí: The Group relinquished control of its Brazilian cash & carry business Assaí on 31 March 2023 and sold its residual stake in the company on 23 June 2023.

The Group relinquished control of its Brazilian cash & carry business Assaí on 31 March 2023 and sold its residual stake in the company on 23 June 2023. Grupo Éxito: On 26 January 2024, Casino Group announced that it had completed the sale of its 34.05% direct stake in Grupo Éxito to Grupo Calleja.

On 26 January 2024, Casino Group announced that it had completed the sale of its 34.05% direct stake in Grupo Éxito to Grupo Calleja. GPA: As it is considered highly likely that Casino will lose control of GPA, the results of GPA are presented within discontinued operations for 2022 and 2023.

As it is considered highly likely that Casino will lose control of GPA, the results of GPA are presented within discontinued operations for 2022 and 2023. Casino hypermarkets and supermarkets: As the sale of Casino hypermarkets and supermarkets is considered highly likely, the results of these businesses are presented within discontinued operations for 2022 and 2023.



Main changes in the scope of continuing operations



Disposal of Sudeco

Sale of an additional stake in GreenYellow



Impairment of non-current assets



GPA and Grupo Éxito In accordance with IFRS 5, assets held for sale are measured at the lower of their carrying amount and their fair value, net of transaction costs.



GPA: the fair value used for the impairment test is based on the share price at the reporting date adjusted for the value of GPA’s 13% stake in Grupo Éxito. Based on a share price of R$4.06 at 31 December 2023, GPA's adjusted market capitalisation represents €63m, requiring the recognition of €1,850m in impairment losses within discontinued operations (of which €951m had already been recognised at 30 June 2023). Grupo Éxito: the fair value used is based on the price offered in the Calleja public tender offer ($1.175bn for 100% of the shares, net of transaction costs incurred by Casino estimated at $9m), requiring the recognition of €841m in impairment losses within discontinued operations in 2023 (of which €219m had already been recognised at 30 June 2023).



Hypermarkets and supermarkets The fair value of these assets was determined taking into account the terms and conditions of the sale of the stores to Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Auchan Retail, as well as an estimate of the costs incurred by this sale (estimated earnings of the stores until the sale in 2024, buyback of leases, restructuring of warehouses, etc.). On this basis, an impairment loss of €823m was recognised against goodwill within discontinued operations at 31 December 2023, in addition to the €216m already recognised at 30 June 2023.







Franprix and Monoprix As a result of the annual impairment tests carried out on goodwill, the Group recognised impairment losses of €514m in respect of Franprix and €328m in respect of Monoprix at 31 December 2023.



The results of these tests derive from calculations of value in use using the discounted cash flow method, as presented in the 2024-2028 business plan approved by the Board of Directors in November 2023.

APPENDICES – OTHER INFORMATION

Store network of continuing operations

31 Dec. 2022 31 March 2023 30 June 2023 30 Sept.

2023 31 Dec. 2023 Monoprix 858 852 855 862 861 o/w Integrated stores France excl. Naturalia

Franchises/BL France excl. Naturalia 356

256 343

266 345

272 342

285 338

291 Naturalia integrated stores France 181 177 175 170 170 Naturalia franchises/BL France 65 66 63 65 62 Franprix 1,098 1,123 1,155 1,159 1,191 o/w Integrated stores France

Franchises/BL France 323

775 328

795 324

831 319

840 323

868 Franprix banner 864 876 888 881 891 Other banners (Le Marché d’à côté, etc.) 234 247 267 278 300 Convenience

o/w Integrated stores France

Franchises/BL France

International affiliates

Vival banner

Spar banner

Petit Casino banner and other

Oil companies

Other convenience outlets32 6,313

609

5,604

100

1,978

951

1,048

1,422

814 6,434

588

5,746

100

2,002

951

1,047

1,478

856 6,448

568

5,778

102

2,007

951

1,048

1,464

876 6,392

543

5,746

103

1,983

947

1,030

1,485

844 6,325

493

5,724

108

1,954

940

990

1,499

834 Leader Price33

o/w Integrated stores France

Franchises France 66

18

48 66

6

60 63

6

57 40

6

34 37

3

34 Other businesses34 221 202 200 179 179 TOTAL 8,556 8,677 8,721 8,632 8,593

Consolidated income statement

(in € millions) 2023 2022 (restated)35 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Net sales 8,957 9,399 Other revenue 95 256 Total revenue 9,052 9,655 Cost of goods sold (6,474) (6,906) Gross margin 2,578 2,750 Selling expenses (1,705) (1,598) General and administrative expenses (748) (836) Trading profit 124 316 As a % of net sales 1.4% 3.4% Other operating income 110 627 Other operating expenses (1,267) (541) Operating profit (loss) (1,033) 402 As a % of net sales -11.5% 4.3% Income from cash and cash equivalents 8 2 Finance costs (590) (242) Net finance costs (582) (240) Other financial income 35 98 Other financial expenses (222) (272) Profit (loss) before tax (1,801) (12) As a % of net sales -20.1% -0.1% Income tax benefit (expense) (778) (188) Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees 2 (1) Net profit (loss) from continuing operations (2,577) (201) As a % of net sales -28.8% -2.1% Attributable to owners of the parent (2,558) (185) Attributable to non-controlling interests (19) (15) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations (4,551) (145) Attributable to owners of the parent (3,103) (130) Attributable to non-controlling interests (1,448) (14) CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Consolidated net profit (loss) (7,128) (345) Attributable to owners of the parent (5,661) (316) Attributable to non-controlling interests (1,468) (29)

Earnings per share

In € 2023 2022 (restated)35 From continuing operations, attributable to owners of the parent Basic (24.17) (2.15) Diluted (24.17) (2.15) From continuing and discontinued operations, attributable to owners of the parent Basic (52.87) (3.36) Diluted (52.87) (3.36)



Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(in € millions) 2023 2022 (restated)36 Consolidated net profit (loss) (7,128) (345) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss 603 203 Cash flow hedges and cash flow hedge reserve(i) 5 9 Foreign currency translation adjustments(ii) 581 194 Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (OCI) - (1) Share of items of equity-accounted investees that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss 16 2 Income tax effects - (1) Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss (67) 5 Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (51) (30) Actuarial gains and losses (21) 46 Share of items of equity-accounted investees that will never be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss - - Income tax effects 5 (11) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax 536 208 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax (6,592) (138) Attributable to owners of the parent (5,222) (237) Attributable to non-controlling interests (1,370) 99

(i) The change in the cash flow hedge reserve was not material in either 2023 or 2022

(ii) The €581m increase in this item in 2023 primarily results from (a) the appreciation of the Brazilian real and Colombian peso representing €150m and €141m, respectively, offset by the depreciation of the Argentine peso representing -€165m and (b) the reclassification to profit (loss) of €453m after control of Sendas was relinquished. The €194m positive net translation adjustment in 2022 arose mainly from the increase in value of the Brazilian real for €299m, offset by the decrease in value of the Colombian peso for -€123m

Consolidated statement of financial position

ASSETS



31 Dec. 2023



31 Dec. 2022 (restated) 37



1 Jan. 2022

(restated)37



(in € millions) Goodwill 2,046 6,933 6,667 Intangible assets 1,082 2,065 2,006 Property, plant and equipment 1,054 5,319 4,641 Investment property 49 403 411 Right-of-use assets 1,696 4,889 4,748 Investments in equity-accounted investees 212 382 201 Other non-current assets 195 1,301 1,183 Deferred tax assets 84 1,076 857 Non-current assets 6,419 22,368 20,715 Inventories 875 3,640 3,214 Trade receivables 689 854 772 Other current assets 1,023 1,636 2,033 Current tax assets 25 174 196 Cash and cash equivalents 1,051 2,504 2,283 Assets held for sale 8,262 110 973 Current assets 11,925 8,917 9,470 TOTAL ASSETS 18,344 31,285 30,185 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES



31 Dec. 2023



31 Dec. 2022 (restated)37



1 Jan. 2022 (restated)37



(in € millions) Share capital 166 166 166 Additional paid-in capital, treasury shares, retained earnings and consolidated net profit (loss) (2,618) 2,625 2,577 Equity attributable to owners of the parent (2,453) 2,791 2,742 Non-controlling interests 675 2,947 2,880 Total equity (1,777) 5,738 5,622 Non-current provisions for employee benefits 147 216 273 Other non-current provisions 25 515 376 Non-current borrowings and debt, gross 7 7,377 7,461 Non-current lease liabilities 1,338 4,447 4,174 Non-current put options granted to owners of non-controlling interests 37 32 61 Other non-current liabilities 113 309 225 Deferred tax liabilities 10 90 67 Total non-current liabilities 1,677 12,984 12,637 Current provisions for employee benefits 9 13 12 Other current provisions 269 229 216 Trade payables 2,550 6,522 6,099 Current borrowings and debt, gross 7,436 1,827 1,369 Current lease liabilities 360 743 718 Current put options granted to owners of non-controlling interests 2 129 133 Current tax liabilities 12 19 8 Other current liabilities 1,606 3,069 3,196 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 6,200 12 175 Current liabilities 18,445 12,563 11,926 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 18,344 31,285 30,185

Consolidated statement of cash flows

(in € millions) 2023 2022 (restated)38 Profit (loss) before tax from continuing operations (1,801) (12) Profit (loss) before tax from discontinued operations (4,889) (351) Consolidated profit (loss) before tax (6,690) (363) Depreciation and amortisation for the year 640 662 Provision and impairment expense 954 161 Losses (gains) arising from changes in fair value 2 14 Expenses (income) on share-based payment plans 1 4 Other non-cash items (63) (79) (Gains) losses on disposals of non-current assets (15) (45) (Gains) losses due to changes in percentage ownership of subsidiaries resulting in acquisition/loss of control (19) (386) Dividends received from equity-accounted investees 3 5 Net finance costs 582 240 Interest paid on leases, net 126 103 No-drawdown, non-recourse factoring and associated transaction costs 51 70 Disposal gains and losses and adjustments related to discontinued operations 4,703 1,500 Net cash from operating activities before change in working capital, net finance costs and income tax 273 1,887 Income tax paid (9) (36) Change in operating working capital (486) (227) Income tax paid and change in operating working capital: discontinued operations (437) (470) Net cash from (used in) operating activities (659) 1,154 of which continuing operations (35) 474 Cash outflows related to acquisitions of: Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property (352) (520) Non-current financial assets (161) (231) Cash inflows related to disposals of: Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property 53 179 Non-current financial assets 96 710 Effect of changes in scope of consolidation resulting in acquisition or loss of control (32) 587 Effect of changes in scope of consolidation related to equity-accounted investees 22 294 Change in loans and advances granted (5) (13) Net cash from (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations 237 (898) Net cash from (used in) investing activities (143) 108 of which continuing operations (380) 1,006 Dividends paid: to owners of the parent - - to non-controlling interests (1) (1) to holders of deeply subordinated perpetual bonds (42) (42) Increase (decrease) in the parent’s share capital 1 0 Transactions between the Group and owners of non-controlling interests (1) (21) (Purchases) sales of treasury shares (2) (0) Additions to loans and borrowings 2,342 345 Repayments of loans and borrowings (483) (1,121) Repayments of lease liabilities (308) (329) Interest paid, net (370) (457) Other repayments (23) (18) Net cash from (used in) financing activities of discontinued operations (925) 328 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 188 (1,317) of which continuing operations 1,113 (1,645) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations (3) 16 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations 107 81 Change in cash and cash equivalents (510) 43 Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,265 2,223 of which net cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations 2,265 2,224 of which net cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations - (1) Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,755 2,265 of which net cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations 853 2,265 of which net cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations 902 -

1 Other: sector representing the residual activities of the Group, including mainly real estate activities (notably Quatrim and Mayland), the Geimex/ExtenC distribution business and the cost center of the Casino Guichard-Perrachon holding company.

2 Same-store changes excluding fuel and calendar effects

3 November 2023 Business Plan

4 See definition on page 4

5 Including the impact of the financial restructuring approved on 26 February 2024 (see page 4)

6 Decision of the Paris Commercial Court dated 26 February 2024; the related financial transactions are expected to be carried out on 27 March 2024

7 Excluding fuel and calendar effects

8 Data published by the subsidiary. Cdiscount published its 2023 earnings on 27 February 2024

9 Gross merchandise value

10 Data published by the subsidiary (respectively -23% in 2023 and -20% in Q4 2023 based on the contribution to Casino's consolidated figures)

11 Excluding fuel and calendar effects

12 See definition on page 12

13 The Group derecognised all of its hedging instruments in force during H1 2023 as part of its financial restructuring

14 Investment of surplus cash in line with the increase in the average volume of RCF drawdowns

15 Underlying diluted EPS includes the dilutive effect of TSSDI distributions

16 Adjusted net debt at 31 December 2023 including the impact of the financial restructuring approved on 26 February 2024

17 Including a €242m increase in accrued interest (linked to the suspension of interest and fee payments as from the start of the conciliation procedure) and €120m in Regera notes

18 Net debt corresponds to gross borrowings and debt including derivatives designed as fair value hedge (liabilities) and trade payables - structured programme, less (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) financial assets held for cash management purposes and as short-term investments, (iii) derivatives designated as fair value hedge (assets), and (iv) financial assets arising from a significant disposal of non-current assets

19 Including the conversion of €3.5bn of principal maturities into equity, a net increase in cash (equity injection less restructuring costs), the settlement of interest accrued at the end of December 2023 and the repayment of borrowings

20 The financial restructuring will result in the ring-fencing of Quatrim from the rest of the Group. The Quatrim note debt will be repaid via an asset divestment programme agreed with its creditors, who will have limited recourse to the Group's assets

21 Around €300m of these deferred items will be reimbursed (€80m) owing to a cash pledge set up by the Group in favour of URSSAF in the second half of 2023

22 Adjusted debt includes the partial repayment on the restructuring of the Monoprix RCF for €35m

23 Including the sale of HM/SM premises, presented under discontinued operations

24 Unilateral purchase agreement

25 A memorandum of understanding (including an attached proposed purchase agreement)

26 Based on a USD/EUR exchange rate of 1.0905 at 24 January 2024 (ECB)

27 CSR data concern the Group's activities in France (including HM/SM)

28 Data published by the subsidiary

29 Figures have been restated to consider CChezVous (2022) and Carya (2023) disposal (discontinued operations)

30 Gross merchandise volume (GMV) includes, including tax, sales of merchandise, other revenues and the marketplace’s sales volume based on confirmed and shipped orders and the sales volume of B2C services and the Octopia and C-Logistics activities

31 Excluding fuel and calendar effects

32 Outlets under specific banners with a Casino supply contract

33 Leader Price stores in France. Leader Price international franchises are recorded in “Other businesses”

34 Other businesses include Leader Price international franchises and 3C Cameroon stores

35 Previously published comparative information has been restated

36 Previously published comparative information has been restated

37 Previously published comparative information has been restated

38 Previously published comparative information has been restated

Attachment