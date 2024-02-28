Notice on convening the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

By its decision of 28 February 2024, the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), company code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, hereby convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – AGM) of the Group.

The AGM will be held on Wednesday, 27 March 2024, at 13.00 pm (Vilnius time) at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. Registration starts at 12.15 pm and closes at 12.50 pm (Vilnius time).

The shareholders of the Group intending to participate in the AGM shall be required to have a personal ID document/passport. An authorised representative shall be required to have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. A natural person’s power of attorney must be notarised.

The agenda for the AGM, which is further detailed in the attached notice, is as follows:

regarding AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual report and remuneration report, as part of the consolidated annual report, for the year 2023;

regarding the approval of the set of annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year ended 31 December 2023;

regarding the cancellation of the reserve for the acquisition of own ordinary registered shares;

regarding the allocation of profit (loss) of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2023;

regarding the approval of the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies;

regarding the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė”;

regarding the remuneration of the members of the Audit Committee of AB “Ignitis grupė”.

Regarding the submission of the comments and proposals of the Group’s Supervisory Board to the AGM

Having heard the information provided by the Group’s CEO and the Group’s Management Board and taking into account the auditor’s report and the activity report of the Group’s Audit Committee, the Group’s Supervisory Board submits the following proposals to the AGM:

to agree to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual report and remuneration report, as part of the consolidated annual report, for the year 2023,

to approve the set of annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year ended 31 December 2023,

to allocate AB “Ignitis grupė” profit (loss) for the year 2023 in accordance with the draft of profit (loss) allocation as provided.

The Supervisory Board of the Group also proposes to the AGM to approve the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies.

The Supervisory Board also provides a positive opinion on the performance of the Group’s Management Board and the Group’s CEO as well as on the implementation of the operational strategy of the Group.

The general ballot paper and information on how to sign and submit it are available on the Group’s website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm .

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

Attachments