28 February 2024 at 10:00 am

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Annual Report 2023 has been published

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Annual Report for 2023 has been published at www.lt.fi/en/investors/reports-and-presentations. The Annual Report includes the Board of Directors’ report, the Financial Statements for 2023 and the Auditor’s report, the Sustainability Report for 2023, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report. The Sustainability Report for 2023 has been prepared in accordance with the GRI standards.

Lassila & Tikanoja publishes the Board of Directors’ report and the Financial Statements for 2023 in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and the notes to the financial statements have been labelled with XBRL block tags.

The Board of Directors’ report and the Financial Statements for 2023 are attached to this release as an XHTML file. The full Annual Report is also attached to this release as a PDF file. The Annual Report is also available at www.lt.fi/en .

Sirpa Huopalainen, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 596 5241

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,160 people. Net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 802.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

