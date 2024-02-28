Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Report 2024 - Stents Segment Shows Prominence and is Forecast to Dominate the PIC Market in the Coming Years

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market is forecasted to reach US$ 3.91 Billion through 2030. Pediatric Interventional Cardiology is a medical field that gives a less invasive solution for congenital coronary heart defects. Its goal is to reduce the need for open-coronary heart surgical operation and optimize general results. In other phrases, Pediatric Interventional Cardiology is a minimally invasive remedy alternative to surgery for a few heart problems. However, it's worth noting that maximum interventional cardiology methods are nevertheless taken into consideration invasive as they require much equipment to go into the frame or perform open surgical procedures.



The pediatric interventional cardiology market proportion is expanding swiftly, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiac disorders in children and technological advancements. The demand for these devices is likewise pushed by the growing prevalence of congenital cardiac illnesses and authorities' initiatives on this filed. Furthermore, the market benefits from the growing recognition and popularity of less invasive procedures.





Pediatric Interventional Cardiology market is projected to obtain a CAGR of 6.36% from 2024 to 2030 globally



Congenital heart defects (CHD), affecting about 1% of newborns or 40,000 births annually in the United States, according to CDC's January 2022, embody numerous types, with ventricular septal disorders (VSD) being the most common. The growing prevalence of CHD, in particular mild types, is riding the adoption of pediatric interventional cardiology devices. The growing awareness of Pediatric Interventional Cardiology and surged efforts for early coronary heart disease detection contribute to the device adoption. Public and private companies globally make investments significantly in pediatric interventional cardiology for comprehensive care, further propelling market growth in the forecast period.



Furthermore, public and private companies' growing occurrence of coronary heart diseases and initiatives are expected to contribute to the market's thriving. Public and personal groups worldwide are making more investment in pediatric interventional cardiology to provide perfect care of coronary heart patients of all ages, mainly pediatric patients. This trend is predicted to retain in upcoming years, further riding the market increase.



Extensive research and development efforts, growing consumer healthcare spending, and investments from governmental and non-governmental organizations to enhance healthcare infrastructure are key drivers propelling the market. Additionally, substantial technological developments in cardiology contribute to the marketplace's increase. The pediatric interventional cardiology market companies are expected to benefit from the growing attention on developing novel devices. The occurrence of congenital heart conditions is growing, leading to a surge in demand for new cardiology devices. Therefore, market players are that specialize in growing and launching progressive devices.



Stents are expected to hold a substantial market share over the upcoming years



By Device Type, the Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market is segmented into Transcatheter Heart Valves, atherectomy, Catheters, Closure Devices, Balloons, Stents, and Others. The Stents segment is anticipated to dominate the global pediatric interventional cardiology market throughout the forecast period. This projection is grounded in the increasing prevalence of congenital heart defects in pediatric patients, necessitating effective and minimally invasive interventions. Stents are pivotal in addressing such cardiac issues, offering a reliable solution for pediatric interventional cardiology procedures. Their versatility and adaptability contribute to their prominence, providing physicians with a valuable tool to address various pediatric cardiovascular conditions. This trend indicates stent-based interventions' growing importance and efficacy in pediatric cardiac care.



Catheter-Based Valve Implantation is poised for considerable revenue growth in the foreseeable future



By Procedure, the Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market is divided into catheter ablation, congenital heart defect correction, angioplasty, coronary thrombosis, and others. Catheter-Based Valve Implantation is poised to achieve substantial revenue growth in the coming years.



This groundbreaking medical procedure utilizes catheters for the implantation or replacement of heart valves, offering a less invasive option compared to conventional surgical interventions. The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the preference for minimally invasive procedures contribute to the increasing demand for catheter-based valve implantation. Progress in medical technology, combined with positive results and shortened recovery periods, establishes this method as a key contributor in the changing realm of interventional cardiology. With growing awareness and adoption, the market is poised to experience substantial financial benefits.



Hospital segment will lead the Pediatric Interventional Cardiology market



By End Use, the Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market is classified into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others. The hospital segment is poised to lead the Pediatric Interventional Cardiology market. Hospitals are primary centers for pediatric cardiac interventions, equipped with specialized facilities and skilled healthcare professionals. The increasing prevalence of congenital heart diseases and the demand for advanced cardiac care contribute to the dominance of hospitals in this sector. The comprehensive infrastructure of hospitals, coupled with their ability to provide diverse pediatric cardiology services, positions them as key contributors to the growth and development of the Pediatric Interventional Cardiology market.



Device Type - Market has been covered from 6 viewpoints:

Transcatheter Heart Valves

Atherectomy Devices

Catheters

Closure Devices

Balloons

Stents

Others

Procedure - Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints:

Catheter-based Valve Implantation

Congenital Heart Defect Correction

Angioplasty

Coronary Thrombectomy

Others

End Use - Market has been covered from 3 viewpoints:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinic

Company Insights:

Overview

Recent Development

Financial Insights

Companies Covered:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

General Electric

Medtronic

Siemens

Cardinal Health Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



