Asia-Pacific Data Center Market Analysis and Outlook to 2029: Tier 4 Data Centers Set to Register 20.4% CAGR

The Asia-Pacific data center market is currently witnessing a significant surge in growth, with projections indicating an expansion from USD 30.43 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 54.67 billion by 2028. This robust growth trajectory is set to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.43% during the years spanning 2023 to 2028. This comprehensive analysis sheds light on the rapid advancements and evolving dynamics within the market.

IT Load Capacity and Infrastructure Growth

An analysis delves deeply into the IT load capacity expected in the Asia-Pacific region, predicting an increase to 23,192.6 megawatts (MW) by 2029. This growth underscores the region's robust technological infrastructure and burgeoning digital economy.

Expansion of Raised Floor Space

The report further spotlights the expansion of raised floor space, projected to reach a considerable 84.8 million square feet by the year 2029. This reflects the growing physical footprint of data centers necessary to support the increasing IT load capacity.

Surge in Installed Racks Across the Region

The figures for installed racks are similarly on an incline, expected to tally up to 4,236,433 units by 2029. China's data center market, in particular, is slated to accommodate the lion's share of these installations.

Colocation Facilities and Their Geographic Spread

Marking significant developments in the colocation space, the Asia-Pacific region is home to 900 colocation data center facilities. This count is fueled by China's dominant market position and Indonesia's rapid market ascent, with cloud adoption playing a pivotal role in this expansion.

Market Leadership

One prominent player, with a commanding market share of 7.8%, spearheads the competition through operational dominance at an IT load capacity of 700 MW, with anticipated capacity increases charted for the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in Data Center Tiers

The comprehensive analysis reveals tier 3 facilities as holding a predominant foothold in the Asia-Pacific region. The advantages offered by high redundancy and multiple pathways for power and cooling are propelling the growth of tier 3 data center categories. Furthermore, the region is embracing edge and cloud connectivity, thereby fostering the development of tier 3 facilities.

The tier 4 category, while showing the most rapid growth rate with a CAGR of 20.40%, is highlighted for its advanced fault tolerance and redundancy, being progressively adopted even in emerging economies within Asia-Pacific.

Conversely, the tier 1 & 2 segments are not experiencing significant growth due to contemporary digital demands that necessitate greater within-center data traffic and lower latency for modern applications.

China: The Regional Data Center Hub

China's position as a global connectivity powerhouse is evident, with extensive optical fiber networks and a pivotal role in global 5G deployment. This connectivity framework is fueling the demand for data centers. Likewise, Australia is identified as a crucial market, with a substantial portion of data processing anticipated to be localized by 2025, reinforcing the country's need for enhanced digital infrastructure.

