South Africa Iron Ore and Chrome Mining Report: South Africa's Chrome Ore Production and Exports are on an Upward Trend in Response to Higher Demand and Prices

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining of Iron Ore and Chrome in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chrome ore production is on an upward trend, largely due to growing demand in China. The increase in production in 2022 was mostly driven by higher prices. South Africa is the world's largest producer and exporter. Over the past ten years, iron ore production has been in decline. Lower iron ore export volumes in 2022 were largely due to underperformance by Transnet on the export line and at the port. This issue affects chrome ore exporters but to a lesser degree as they have more export logistics options.

Opportunities

Increasing demand for chrome ore, due to rising ferrochrome production in China.

Challenges

Increasing input costs, in particular electricity, water, diesel, logistics and labour.

Limited exports due to collapsing rail lines and ports used by chrome ore and iron ore mining companies.

Trends

Chrome ore exporters are increasingly using road transport to Maputo to avoid using Transnet's rail and port services. Most local PGM producers are increasing their production of chrome ore to increase revenue. Over the past ten years, iron ore production has been on a downward trend. Producers using the iron ore export channel are reducing their production levels to match Transnet's performance. South Africa's chrome ore production and exports are on an upward trend in response to higher demand and prices.

Outlook

Increased demand for stainless steel should lead to growth in chrome ore demand and, consequently, higher chrome ore prices. South Africa's chrome ore production and exports are expected to increase in response. Exporters will increasingly use road transport to Maputo to avoid using Transnet's rail and port services. The rate of iron ore demand growth is expected to slow, and iron ore supply is forecast to grow at a faster rate than demand, leading to lower iron ore prices. South African iron ore production was expected to decrease marginally in 2023. Beyond 2023, output will to a large extent be determined by Transnet's performance.

Report Coverage

This report on the mining of iron ore and chrome in South Africa includes information on geographic locations, production and export trends, major players, corporate actions, African and international statistics, steel and stainless steel demand, prices, and influencing factors such as rail and port issues and input costs.



There are profiles of 19 companies including chrome producers such as Glencore, Samancor Chrome, Anglo American Platinum, Bauba Resources, Impala Platinum and Sylvania Platinum. Iron Ore companies profiled include Kumba, Assmang, Afrimat, Ironveld Mining and Thabazimbi Iron Ore Mine.





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Demand for Stainless Steel and Steel

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Rail and Port Issues

6.4. Mine Safety

6.5. Input Costs

6.6. Labour

6.7. Environmental Issues

6.8. Technology, R&D and Innovation

6.9. Illegal Mining



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS





COMPANY PROFILES - Mining Of Chrome

Anglo American Platinum Ltd

Bauba Resources (Pty) Ltd

Clover Alloys (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Eastern Platinum Ltd Incorporated in Canada

Glencore Operations South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

Jubilee Metals Group PLC

Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd

Samancor Chrome Ltd

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd

Sylvania Platinum Ltd

Tharisa PLC

COMPANY PROFILES - Mining Of Iron Ore

Afrimat Ltd

Assmang (Pty) Ltd

Black Mountain Mining (Pty) Ltd

Ironveld Mining (Pty) Ltd

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd

Palabora Copper (Pty) Ltd

Thabazimbi Iron Ore Mine (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyoxf5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.