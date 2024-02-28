ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 05 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

28 February 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 21 – 27 February 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]25,000 53,904,698
21 February 20242,7002,239.366,046,272
22 February 20242,0002,248.624,497,240
23 February 20242,0002,258.074,516,140
26 February 20242,0002,231.994,463,980
27 February 20242,0002,215.904,431,800
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)35,700 77,860,130

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 85,988 B shares corresponding to 0.40 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 21 – 27 February 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


