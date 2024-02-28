Global Environmental Remediation Technology Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Players - Clean Harbors, DEME, HDR, and Newterra

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Environmental Remediation Technologies 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Environmental Remediation Technologies was valued at USD 88.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 124.6 Billion in 2028, rising at a CAGR of 7.10%.

Environmental remediation eliminates toxins or contamination from different ecological media such as soil, groundwater, silt, surface water and air. It is important to eliminate poisonous and waste materials to preserve human health. Environmental remediation technologies differ from treatment technologies in that they remove contaminants that have already entered the environment, while treatment technologies apply technology or processes to the affected media (water or soil) to clean it before its return to the environment.

Market development should continue over the forecast period partly due to increasing public awareness about the need for remediation practices to ensure human health. Additionally, metropolitan renewal and industrial relocations may require the testing and remediation of debased locales before redevelopment.

Within this global context, the report discusses specific growth drivers and the challenges related to the evolution of the remediation technologies market. Many advanced technologies applied to the remediation of polluted destinations are innovative frameworks or cycles as opposed to a solitary piece of equipment.

The study provides a technical overview of the environmental remediation technologies on the basis of soil, ground water and air. The market has been studied based on different applications. The updated version includes the study of the industrial segment in detailed forms, such as oil and gas, mining and forestry, manufacturing industry, landfill/land development, chemical production/processing, agricultural applications, automotive and other applications.

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ millions), with 2022 serving as the base year and market forecasts given for the period 2023 to 2028. Regional-level market sizes, with respect to source material and application, are also provided.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

Environmental pollution remains an issue of global concern. This report aims to explore the causes of soil, water and air pollution and the remedial actions for addressing these problems. The report also provides detailed insight into current and emerging remedial technologies.

This updated study describes the global environmental remediation technologies market and includes a sustainability study of the industry in the form of ESG analysis, a section related to the study of emerging technologies, patent analysis and development and mergers and acquisitions.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, application, environmental medium and region.

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, emerging applications, technological advances, regulatory frameworks, innovations in remediation and future prospects.

Analysis of market growth opportunities with a holistic review of Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE analyses, taking into consideration the prevailing micro

and macroeconomic factors.

Discussion of sustainability trends and factors in the market for ecological remediation, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG scores, the future of ESG, case studies and the ESG practices followed by leading companies.

Overview of the technologies and emerging developments for applications of remediation techniques, and an analysis of new and existing patents on environmental remediation.

Analysis of the vendor landscape, including company market shares, financials, M&A deals and venture fundings.

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Clean Harbors Inc., DEME, HDR Inc., and Newterra Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $88.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $124.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Definition

Expected Outcome from Environmental Remediation Processes

Industry Structure

Regulatory Framework

United States

Canada

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Russia

China

India

Japan

Brazil

Chapter 4 Types of Pollution

Water Pollution

Effects of Water Pollution on Humans

Effect of Water Pollution on the Environment

Various Types of Water Pollution

Contamination of Ground/Surface Water

Sources of Water Pollution/Contamination

Soil Contamination

Soil Pollution

Causes of Soil Pollution

Impact and Effects of Soil Pollution

Air Pollution

General Causes of Air Pollution

Types of Air Pollutants

Effects of Air Pollution

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Protecting the health of local populations

Growth in Industrial Activities

Real Estate Development

Challenges

Complex Contaminant Remediation

Regulatory Compliance

Opportunities

Technological Innovations

Chapter 6 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Highlights

Trend

Digital Innovation

Emerging Technologies

Nanotechnology

PFAS Remediation Technology

Federal Remediation Technologies Roundtable Decision Support Tools (DSTs)

Green Nano Biopolymers - Raw Material to Manufacture Remediation Technologies

Chapter 7 Pricing Analysis

Soil Remediation

Groundwater Remediation

Chapter 8 Global Environmental Remediation Technologies Market by Source Material

Introduction

Soil Remediation

Remediation Technologies for Soil, Sediment and Sludge

In-situ Biological Treatments

In-situ Physical/Chemical Treatments

In-situ Thermal Treatment

Ex-Situ Biological Treatment

Ex Situ Physical/Chemical Treatment

Ex-Situ Thermal Treatment

Other Types of Treatments

Ground/ Surface Water Remediation

Groundwater Remediation

Surface Water Remediation

Remediation Technologies for Groundwater and Surface Water

In-situ Biological Treatment of Contaminated Water

In-situ Physical/Chemical Treatment of Contaminated Water

Ex Situ Biological Treatment

Ex Situ Physical/Chemical Treatment

Containment

Air Remediation

Biofiltration

Chapter 9 Global Environmental Remediation Technologies Market by Application

Introduction

Oil and Gas Industry

Mining and Forestry

Manufacturing

Land Development and Construction

Chemical Production and Processing

Agriculture

Automobile

Miscellaneous Fields

Chapter 10 Global Environmental Remediation Technologies Market by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 11 Sustainability in Environmental Remediation Technologies Industry: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the Environmental Remediation Technologies Industry

ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

ESG Practices in the Environmental Remediation Technologies Industry

Current Status of ESG in the Environmental Remediation Technologies Market

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

Significance of Patents

Importance of Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued

Chapter 13 Merger & Acquisition Outlook

Chapter 14 Competitive Intelligence

