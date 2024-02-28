Global Environmental Remediation Technology Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Players - Clean Harbors, DEME, HDR, and Newterra

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Environmental Remediation Technologies 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Environmental Remediation Technologies was valued at USD 88.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 124.6 Billion in 2028, rising at a CAGR of 7.10%.
Environmental remediation eliminates toxins or contamination from different ecological media such as soil, groundwater, silt, surface water and air. It is important to eliminate poisonous and waste materials to preserve human health. Environmental remediation technologies differ from treatment technologies in that they remove contaminants that have already entered the environment, while treatment technologies apply technology or processes to the affected media (water or soil) to clean it before its return to the environment.
Market development should continue over the forecast period partly due to increasing public awareness about the need for remediation practices to ensure human health. Additionally, metropolitan renewal and industrial relocations may require the testing and remediation of debased locales before redevelopment.
Within this global context, the report discusses specific growth drivers and the challenges related to the evolution of the remediation technologies market. Many advanced technologies applied to the remediation of polluted destinations are innovative frameworks or cycles as opposed to a solitary piece of equipment.
The study provides a technical overview of the environmental remediation technologies on the basis of soil, ground water and air. The market has been studied based on different applications. The updated version includes the study of the industrial segment in detailed forms, such as oil and gas, mining and forestry, manufacturing industry, landfill/land development, chemical production/processing, agricultural applications, automotive and other applications.
The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ millions), with 2022 serving as the base year and market forecasts given for the period 2023 to 2028. Regional-level market sizes, with respect to source material and application, are also provided.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
- Environmental pollution remains an issue of global concern. This report aims to explore the causes of soil, water and air pollution and the remedial actions for addressing these problems. The report also provides detailed insight into current and emerging remedial technologies.
- This updated study describes the global environmental remediation technologies market and includes a sustainability study of the industry in the form of ESG analysis, a section related to the study of emerging technologies, patent analysis and development and mergers and acquisitions.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.
- Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, application, environmental medium and region.
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, emerging applications, technological advances, regulatory frameworks, innovations in remediation and future prospects.
- Analysis of market growth opportunities with a holistic review of Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE analyses, taking into consideration the prevailing micro
- and macroeconomic factors.
- Discussion of sustainability trends and factors in the market for ecological remediation, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG scores, the future of ESG, case studies and the ESG practices followed by leading companies.
- Overview of the technologies and emerging developments for applications of remediation techniques, and an analysis of new and existing patents on environmental remediation.
- Analysis of the vendor landscape, including company market shares, financials, M&A deals and venture fundings.
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Clean Harbors Inc., DEME, HDR Inc., and Newterra Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Market Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Expected Outcome from Environmental Remediation Processes
- Industry Structure
- Regulatory Framework
- United States
- Canada
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- China
- India
- Japan
- Brazil
Chapter 4 Types of Pollution
- Water Pollution
- Effects of Water Pollution on Humans
- Effect of Water Pollution on the Environment
- Various Types of Water Pollution
- Contamination of Ground/Surface Water
- Sources of Water Pollution/Contamination
- Soil Contamination
- Soil Pollution
- Causes of Soil Pollution
- Impact and Effects of Soil Pollution
- Air Pollution
- General Causes of Air Pollution
- Types of Air Pollutants
- Effects of Air Pollution
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Protecting the health of local populations
- Growth in Industrial Activities
- Real Estate Development
- Challenges
- Complex Contaminant Remediation
- Regulatory Compliance
- Opportunities
- Technological Innovations
Chapter 6 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Highlights
- Trend
- Digital Innovation
- Emerging Technologies
- Nanotechnology
- PFAS Remediation Technology
- Federal Remediation Technologies Roundtable Decision Support Tools (DSTs)
- Green Nano Biopolymers - Raw Material to Manufacture Remediation Technologies
Chapter 7 Pricing Analysis
- Soil Remediation
- Groundwater Remediation
Chapter 8 Global Environmental Remediation Technologies Market by Source Material
- Introduction
- Soil Remediation
- Remediation Technologies for Soil, Sediment and Sludge
- In-situ Biological Treatments
- In-situ Physical/Chemical Treatments
- In-situ Thermal Treatment
- Ex-Situ Biological Treatment
- Ex Situ Physical/Chemical Treatment
- Ex-Situ Thermal Treatment
- Other Types of Treatments
- Ground/ Surface Water Remediation
- Groundwater Remediation
- Surface Water Remediation
- Remediation Technologies for Groundwater and Surface Water
- In-situ Biological Treatment of Contaminated Water
- In-situ Physical/Chemical Treatment of Contaminated Water
- Ex Situ Biological Treatment
- Ex Situ Physical/Chemical Treatment
- Containment
- Air Remediation
- Biofiltration
Chapter 9 Global Environmental Remediation Technologies Market by Application
- Introduction
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Mining and Forestry
- Manufacturing
- Land Development and Construction
- Chemical Production and Processing
- Agriculture
- Automobile
- Miscellaneous Fields
Chapter 10 Global Environmental Remediation Technologies Market by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 11 Sustainability in Environmental Remediation Technologies Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in the Environmental Remediation Technologies Industry
- ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
- ESG Practices in the Environmental Remediation Technologies Industry
- Current Status of ESG in the Environmental Remediation Technologies Market
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 12 Patent Analysis
- Significance of Patents
- Importance of Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin
- Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued
Chapter 13 Merger & Acquisition Outlook
Chapter 14 Competitive Intelligence
