Global Aviation High Speed Motor Market Size To Worth USD 4.4 Billion by 2033 | CAGR Of 1.75%

New York, United States, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aviation High Speed Motor Market Size to Grow from USD 3.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.4 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.75% during the forecast period.





The aviation high speed motor market is made up of high-speed electric motors that are specifically manufactured and supplied for various aviation applications. These motors are necessary to power the propulsion systems, landing gear mechanisms, flight control surfaces, and auxiliary systems of aircraft. The primary driver of the market is the growing trend of electrifying aircraft as a means of enhancing sustainability, reducing emissions, and optimising fuel efficiency. The market is growing as a result of improvements in motor technology that have raised dependability, efficiency, and power density. Rising demand for electric propulsion systems, particularly in emerging markets like urban air mobility (UAM) and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, is another factor propelling market expansion.

Aviation High Speed Motor Market Value Chain Analysis

The Research and Development (R&D) phase of the market for high-speed aircraft motors is focused on designing and developing electric motors that are appropriate for aviation applications. These initiatives prioritise enhancing motor efficiency, power density, dependability, and other performance aspects in order to meet the stringent requirements of the aviation industry. As soon as the design is finalised, manufacturing processes are initiated to mass build high-speed electric motors. Manufacturers utilise advanced manufacturing technology, such as quality control systems, automated assembly, and precision machining, to ensure the production of motors of exceptional quality. To create high-speed electric motors, a number of components are required, including stators, rotors, bearings, housings, and electrical wiring. Airlines and aircraft operators employ high-speed electric motors in their fleets of aircraft for both military and commercial applications. Aftermarket service providers may handle the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) requirements of high-speed electric motors used in aviation applications.

Aviation High Speed Motor Market Opportunity Analysis

The aircraft industry is quickly electrification, and high-speed electric motors have a lot of potential in this field. Thanks to developments in motor design, materials, and manufacturing processes, motors for aeroplane applications can now be made more dependable, lightweight, and efficient. The increasing focus on environmental sustainability and fuel economy is driving the need for electric power systems in aviation. Since high-speed motors are necessary for the operation of electric propulsion units, manufacturers stand to gain from the growing demand for electric aircraft. Aircraft makers and operators are investing more in electrification initiatives in order to reduce operating costs, boost efficiency, and reduce emissions. High-speed motor manufacturers have the opportunity to increase their market share due to the aviation industry's global reach.

Insights by Type

The DC Motor segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Propellers, which are being utilised in an increasing number of aviation propulsion systems, distributed propulsion systems, and turbofans all require DC motor power. Due to the aviation industry's electrification, DC motor manufacturers now have the opportunity to produce motors that are specifically made for electric propulsion applications. The increasing demand for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) presents opportunities for DC motor manufacturers. These aircraft rely on lightweight, high-efficiency motors for vertical takeoff and landing as well as prolonged flying operations.

Insights by End Use

The commercial aviation segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Due to the growing demand for air travel, commercial airlines are expanding the size of their fleets worldwide. Part of this expansion includes the purchase of new aircraft equipped with advanced technology powered by high-speed motors. Electrification projects are being adopted by the commercial aviation sector in an attempt to reduce its reliance on outdated hydraulic and pneumatic equipment. Elevated aviation systems necessitate high-speed electric motors for powering electric actuators, pumps, and other components that enhance aircraft efficiency and performance.

Insights by Application

The propulsion system segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The aviation industry is undergoing a significant shift to electric propulsion systems as a result of growing consumer demand for greater fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and higher sustainability. High-speed motors, which are crucial components of distributed propulsion systems, power electric fans, propellers, turbofans, and other devices. Aviation firms are designing all-electric and hybrid aircraft in response to environmental concerns and regulatory limitations. High-speed motors, which reduce the demand for traditional fossil fuels and enable more affordable and ecologically benign operation, are a major source of power for the propulsion systems of these aircraft.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aviation High Speed Motor Market from 2023 to 2033. One of the primary markets for aircraft high-speed motors is North America because of the region's large aerospace manufacturers, airlines, and defence contractors. The market in the region is expected to increase steadily due to the increasing demand for electric propulsion systems, electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The North American market is supported by the military and defence industries' strong need for aviation high-speed motors. High-speed motors are vital components for military aircraft, drones, and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) used in reconnaissance, surveillance, and combat operations.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Asia-Pacific is one of the regions where the aviation industry is growing at the highest rate. The growing airline fleets, more passengers, and higher defence spending in the region are driving the demand for aviation high-speed motors. Urban air mobility (UAM) and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are two new aviation categories that present opportunities for high-speed motor producers. Significant investments have been made by China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and other countries to expand their aviation industries. These countries have established manufacturing plants, research centres, and aerospace clusters to support local aircraft production and technological growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Aviation High Speed Motor Market Includes Siemens, Windings Inc., NEMA Ltd., ARC Systems Inc., Safran Electrical & Power, H3X Technologies Inc., Xoar International LLC, Allied Motion Technologies, MagniX, MGM COMPRO, EMRAX d.o.o. and other key companies.

Recent Market Developments

In December 2020, Faradair has partnered with MagniX to provide electric motors for its 300 aircraft.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aviation High Speed Motor Market, Type Analysis

AC Motor

DC Motor

Aviation High Speed Motor Market, Application Analysis

Propulsion System

Flight Control System

Fuel Management System

Others

Aviation High Speed Motor Market, End User Analysis

Commercial Aviation

General Aviation

Others

Aviation High Speed Motor Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

