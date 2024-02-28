United States Garden Fencing Market Report 2024: Focused Insights and Forecasts 2023-2029 Featuring Allied Fence & Security, ASSA ABLOY, CertainTeed, Duramax Fence, Itochu, and Trex

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Garden Fencing Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. garden fencing market was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.46% from 2023-2029.



The U.S. garden fencing market is growing significantly due to the growing popularity of vinyl fencing, growing demand for aesthetic fences, increasing demand for eco-friendly, rising interest in outdoor living, rising demand for low-maintenance quality fencing, increasing popularity of board-on-board fencing, rise in home improvement projects, and growing popularity of landscaping.

In the U.S. garden fencing market, eco-friendly products are growing significantly. It drives the U.S. market's demand for bamboo, composite, and plastic-based recycled fencing. The plastic material in the U.S. garden fencing market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising popularity of low-maintenance fencing, the growing demand for aesthetic fences, and the increasing popularity of vinyl fencing.

The residential end-user segment in the U.S. market is growing significantly, with a CAGR of 2.58% during the forecast period. The growth factors contributing to the segment include rising awareness about the benefits of garden fencing, growing residential developments, and increased trend of outdoor time spending. The DIY demand segment in the U.S. garden fencing market is significantly growing, with a CAGR of 2.75% during the forecast period, due to the rising popularity of landscaping products, rising trend of outdoor living, and rising awareness about the benefits of DIY activities.

The offline distribution channel accounted for most of the U.S. garden fencing market share. Factors like more convenience for consumers who want to touch and see the product before buying it and getting more insights from a salesperson so they can easily understand the most suitable product for their gardens propel the segment growth.

Allied Fence & Security, ASSA ABLOY, CertainTeed, Duramax Fence, Itochu Corporation, and Trex Company, Inc. are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as American Fence Company, Barrette Outdoor Living, Associated Materials LLC, Illusions Vinyl Fence, Long Fence, MAT Holdings, Merchants Metal, Superior Fence & Rail, Suncast Corporation, UFP Industries, Ace Fence, Decks & Patios, Active Yards, and many others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the U.S. garden fencing market?

2. What is the growth rate of the U.S. garden fencing market?

3. What are the future trends in the U.S. garden fencing market?

4. Who are the key players in the U.S. garden fencing market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered United States

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of the U.S. Garden Fencing Market

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

Allied Fence & Security

ASSA ABLOY

CertainTeed

Duramax Fence

Itochu Corporation

Trex Company, Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

American Fence Company

Barrette Outdoor Living

Associated Materials LLC

Illusions Vinyl Fence

Long Fence

MAT Holdings

Merchants Metal

Superior Fence & Rail

Suncast Corporation

UFP Industries

Ace Fence, Decks & Patios

Active Yards

A & J Fencing

Atlas Outdoor

Bekaert

Boston Fence & Vinyl

Gregory Industries

Modern Fence Company

Northland Fence

Panacea Products Corporation

Ply Gem Residential Solutions

Poly Vinyl Creations

Pure Garden

Rainier Fencing & Decking

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Material Market Insights (2023-2029)

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Others

End-User Market Insights (2023-2029)

Residential

Non-Residential

Demand Market Insights (2023-2029)

Professional

DIY

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2023-2029)

Offline Stores

Online Stores

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilvcs7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment