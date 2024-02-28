United States Garden Fencing Market Report 2024: Focused Insights and Forecasts 2023-2029 Featuring Allied Fence & Security, ASSA ABLOY, CertainTeed, Duramax Fence, Itochu, and Trex

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Garden Fencing Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. garden fencing market was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.46% from 2023-2029.
The U.S. garden fencing market is growing significantly due to the growing popularity of vinyl fencing, growing demand for aesthetic fences, increasing demand for eco-friendly, rising interest in outdoor living, rising demand for low-maintenance quality fencing, increasing popularity of board-on-board fencing, rise in home improvement projects, and growing popularity of landscaping.
In the U.S. garden fencing market, eco-friendly products are growing significantly. It drives the U.S. market's demand for bamboo, composite, and plastic-based recycled fencing. The plastic material in the U.S. garden fencing market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising popularity of low-maintenance fencing, the growing demand for aesthetic fences, and the increasing popularity of vinyl fencing.
The residential end-user segment in the U.S. market is growing significantly, with a CAGR of 2.58% during the forecast period. The growth factors contributing to the segment include rising awareness about the benefits of garden fencing, growing residential developments, and increased trend of outdoor time spending. The DIY demand segment in the U.S. garden fencing market is significantly growing, with a CAGR of 2.75% during the forecast period, due to the rising popularity of landscaping products, rising trend of outdoor living, and rising awareness about the benefits of DIY activities.
The offline distribution channel accounted for most of the U.S. garden fencing market share. Factors like more convenience for consumers who want to touch and see the product before buying it and getting more insights from a salesperson so they can easily understand the most suitable product for their gardens propel the segment growth.
Allied Fence & Security, ASSA ABLOY, CertainTeed, Duramax Fence, Itochu Corporation, and Trex Company, Inc. are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as American Fence Company, Barrette Outdoor Living, Associated Materials LLC, Illusions Vinyl Fence, Long Fence, MAT Holdings, Merchants Metal, Superior Fence & Rail, Suncast Corporation, UFP Industries, Ace Fence, Decks & Patios, Active Yards, and many others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. How big is the U.S. garden fencing market?
2. What is the growth rate of the U.S. garden fencing market?
3. What are the future trends in the U.S. garden fencing market?
4. Who are the key players in the U.S. garden fencing market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|70
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.37 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1.59 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.5%
|Regions Covered
|United States
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Landscape of the U.S. Garden Fencing Market
- Key Vendors
- Other Prominent Vendors
VENDORS LIST
Key Vendors
- Allied Fence & Security
- ASSA ABLOY
- CertainTeed
- Duramax Fence
- Itochu Corporation
- Trex Company, Inc.
Other Prominent Vendors
- American Fence Company
- Barrette Outdoor Living
- Associated Materials LLC
- Illusions Vinyl Fence
- Long Fence
- MAT Holdings
- Merchants Metal
- Superior Fence & Rail
- Suncast Corporation
- UFP Industries
- Ace Fence, Decks & Patios
- Active Yards
- A & J Fencing
- Atlas Outdoor
- Bekaert
- Boston Fence & Vinyl
- Gregory Industries
- Modern Fence Company
- Northland Fence
- Panacea Products Corporation
- Ply Gem Residential Solutions
- Poly Vinyl Creations
- Pure Garden
- Rainier Fencing & Decking
SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Material Market Insights (2023-2029)
- Wood
- Plastic
- Metal
- Others
End-User Market Insights (2023-2029)
- Residential
- Non-Residential
Demand Market Insights (2023-2029)
- Professional
- DIY
Distribution Channel Market Insights (2023-2029)
- Offline Stores
- Online Stores
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilvcs7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment