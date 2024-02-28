United States Fire Resistant Door Industry Insights Report, 2023-2024 and Forecasts to 2029 Featuring Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, dormakaba Group, Hormann, and Overhead Door Corp

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Fire Resistant Door Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. fire-resistant door market was valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of $4.4 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.45%

Fire-resistant doors are vital for ensuring the safety of people and property of buildings. The demand for fire-resistant doors in several types of buildings is growing in the construction sector. Furthermore, government regulations and building codes across the U.S. mandate the installation of fire-resistant doors in specific areas of various buildings, propelling the market growth.

Rising public awareness about fire safety and the potential consequences of fire outbreaks are leading to a proactive approach towards fire protection solutions, including fire-resistant doors. Market players constantly focus on innovating new materials and technologies, resulting in lighter, stronger, and more aesthetically pleasing fire-resistant doors.

Manufacturers are focusing on offering a broad range of customization options and aesthetically pleasing designs to cater to diverse architectural styles and preferences. Furthermore, concerns related to the environmental impact of steel are leading to a growing demand for fire-resistant doors made from sustainable materials.

Sliding fire-resistant doors, valued at USD 0.98 billion in 2023, are showing significant growth and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.03% compared to swinging and folding fire-resistant doors. The sliding fire-resistant door market is mainly driven by commercial sectors, where it is generally seen in airports, grocery stores, and retail shops.

Based on material type, steel is preferred for fire-resistant doors in the U.S. market due to its high structural integrity. The strength and durability of steel contribute to the door's ability to withstand the heat and pressure associated with a fire, ensuring long-term reliability.

The automatic closing fire doors operation segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR growth in the market during the forecast period. Automatic closing of fire doors is critical in rapidly compartmentalizing fire, preventing its spread to other building areas. This swift response is essential in protecting occupants, minimizing property damage, and facilitating safe evacuation in emergencies.

The commercial fire-resistant door end-user segment is leading the market size as of 2023 and shows growth at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period. The growing hospitality and manufacturing industry in the U.S. is expected to drive the new construction of commercial buildings, thereby supporting segmental growth.

The U.S. fire-resistant door market's competitive scenario is intensifying, with global and domestic players offering diverse products. A few major players dominate the market in terms of market share. Some companies currently dominating the market are ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, dormakaba Group, Hormann, and Overhead Door Corporation.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 73 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered United States

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Door Type (Revenue)

Sliding Fire-Resistant Door

Swinging Fire-Resistant Door

Revolving Fire-Resistant Door

Folding Fire-Resistant Door

Others

Material Type (Revenue)

Steel Fire-Resistant Door

Wood Fire-Resistant Door

Glass Fire-Resistant Door

Others

Operation (Revenue)

Manual & Self Closing Fire Doors

Automatic Closing Fire Doors

Power Operated Fire Doors

End-User (Revenue)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

