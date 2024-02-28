Global Cleanroom Technology Market Report 2023-2028: Biopharmaceutical Boom Fuels Growth, Modular Cleanrooms Revolutionizing Cost-Efficient Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cleanroom Technology Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Cleanroom Technology Market was valued at USD 7.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.9 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 7.60%.

This report focuses on cleanroom technology and consumables. It discusses the types of technologies used for cleanrooms and related consumables. Also, the report provides a clinical trial analysis of cleanrooms and examines their growing application across sectors.

Cleanrooms are essential in healthcare. In the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device industries, they are needed for manufacturing and research-related activities. In hospitals they are required for operation theaters and isolation rooms. They are an indispensable part of good manufacturing practices. They are important for maintaining the quality of products. There are also other applications of cleanroom devices in sectors such as semiconductors, aerospace, food, and allied sectors.

The boost in the biopharmaceutical sector due to COVID-19 vaccine research and production has led to increased awareness of biotechnology drugs and investment in the same. This, in turn, has been driving the establishment of new cleanrooms and the overall cleanroom market. In the biotechnology field apart from biopharmaceuticals, cleanrooms are needed for plant tissue culture, gene therapy, cell therapy, and other applications.

The growth in the medical device sector, the trend toward miniaturization, and the demand for new devices is also driving the cleanroom market in the medical device sector. There is a demand for cleanrooms in this sector, as even a small particle can lead to faulty functioning of medical devices. One of the major restraints in the market is the cost of cleanrooms. Cleanrooms need a specific air quality; the air needs to be passed through HEPA filters, which increases the cost of cleanrooms.

Additionally, maintaining a cleanroom can be expensive because of the specifications required. This restraint is overcome by using modular cleanrooms that are one-tenth the cost of traditional cleanrooms. The cleanroom market is highly fragmented, with multiple companies offering cleanroom equipment and consumables, as well as construction services.

The report further examines the trends and dynamics affecting the market. The study covers market projections through 2028 and provides company profiles of major players. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2021, 2022 (as the base year), and 2023, with forecasts for 2028.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for cleanroom products and technologies

An estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the global cleanroom technology market, and a corresponding analysis of market shares based on product types and sub-types, end users, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, prospects, and impact of various macroeconomic variables

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the cleanroom technology and consumables market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, analysis of companies' ESG scores, a discussion of the future of ESG, and the ESG practices of leading companies

Analysis of key patent grants on cleanroom technology and clinical trial applications

An analysis of the competitive landscape, including company market shares, recent M&A activity, and the outlook for venture funding

Profiles of the leading market players

Company Profiles

ABN Cleanroom Technology

Abtech Inc.

Ardmac

Atmos-Tech Industries

Azbil Corp.

Bouygues

Clean Air Products

Clean Rooms International Inc.

Cleanrooms By United

Colandis Gmbh

Dupont

Exyte Gmbh

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Labconco

Mecart Cleanrooms

Parteco Srl

Terra Universal Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Segmentation Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Insights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

History

Definition of Cleanroom

Types of Cleanrooms

ISO 1 Cleanroom Requirements

ISO 2 Cleanroom Requirements

ISO 3 Cleanroom/FED Class 1 Equivalent

ISO 4 Cleanrooms

ISO 5 Cleanrooms

ISO 6 Cleanrooms

ISO 7 Cleanroom/FED Class 10000

ISO 8 Cleanroom/FED Class 100,000

Types of Cleanrooms Based on Structure

Contamination

Sources of Contaminants

Impact of COVID-19 on the Cleanroom Market

Cleanrooms in Hospitals

Cleanrooms in Manufacturing

Shortage of PPE

Travel Restrictions and Delays in Non-COVID Projects

Cleanroom Environmental Concerns

Energy Consumption

Measures to Reduce Energy Consumption

Waste Generated in Cleanrooms

Biodegradable Cleanroom Wipes

Kimberly-Clark Circular Model

Social Concerns

Innovative Wipes from Plastic Bottles

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Chapter 5 Cleanroom Market by Product Segment

Cleanroom Consumables Market

Cleanroom Safety Consumables

Cleanroom Cleaning Consumables

Cleanroom Equipment Market

HVAC Systems

HEPA Filters

Laminar Airflow and Biosafety Cabinets

Fan Filter Units

Other Cleanroom Equipment

Chapter 6 Cleanroom Market by End User

Cleanrooms in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Cleanrooms in Biotechnology

Medical Biotechnology

Animal, Plant, and Agriculture Biotechnology

Environmental Biotechnology

Cleanrooms in Medical Devices

Cleanrooms in Hospitals

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Cleanroom Market in North America

United States

Canada

Cleanroom Market in Europe

Cleanroom Market in Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia

Cleanroom Market in RoW

Chapter 8 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Trends in Cleanrooms

Automation and Robotics

IoT-enabled Monitoring

Energy Efficiency

Integration of Nanotechnology

Modular and Flexible Design

Advanced in Cleaning Materials

Improved Safety

Cleanroom-as-a-service

Chapter 9 Clinical Trial Analysis

Chapter 10 Mergers and Acquisitions and Venture Funding Outlook

Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence

