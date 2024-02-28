Dycom Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Contract revenues of $952.5 million

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $93.7 million , or 9.8% of contract revenues

Net Income of $23.4 million, or $0.79 per common share diluted

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its results for the fourth quarter ended January 27, 2024. Contract revenues increased 3.8% to $952.5 million for the quarter ended January 27, 2024, compared to $917.5 million in the year ago quarter. Contract revenues decreased 2.5% on an organic basis after excluding $57.5 million of contract revenues from an acquired business that was not owned during the year ago quarter.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA increased to $93.7 million, or 9.8% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended January 27, 2024, compared to $83.1 million, or 9.1% of contract revenues, in the year ago quarter. Net income was $23.4 million, or $0.79 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended January 27, 2024, compared to $24.8 million, or $0.83 per common share diluted, in the year ago quarter.

During the quarter ended January 27, 2024, the Company repurchased 260,000 shares of its own common stock in open market transactions for $29.4 million at an average price of $112.93 per share.

Annual Highlights

Contract revenues increased 9.6% to $4.176 billion for the fiscal year ended January 27, 2024, compared to $3.808 billion for the prior year. Contract revenues increased 6.9% on an organic basis after excluding $102.7 million of contract revenues from an acquired business that was not owned during the prior year.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA increased to $504.8 million, or 12.1% of contract revenues, for the fiscal year ended January 27, 2024, compared to $366.1 million, or 9.6% of contract revenues, for the prior year. Net income increased to $218.9 million, or $7.37 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended January 27, 2024, compared to $142.2 million, or $4.74 per common share diluted, for the prior year.

During the fiscal year ended January 27, 2024, the Company purchased 485,000 shares of its own common stock in open market transactions for $49.7 million at an average price of $102.39 per share.

Outlook

The Company expects organic contract revenues for the quarter ending April 27, 2024 to range from in-line to slightly lower as a percentage of contract revenues compared to the quarter ended April 29, 2023. In addition, the Company expects approximately $60 million of acquired contract revenues for the quarter ending April 27, 2024. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues for the quarter ending April 27, 2024 is expected to increase 25 to 75 basis points compared to the quarter ended April 29, 2023. Looking ahead to the quarter ending July 27, 2024, the Company expects organic revenue growth to resume. For additional information regarding the Company’s outlook, please see the presentation materials available on the Company’s website posted in connection with the conference call discussed below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, the Company may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures in the press release tables that follow.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include those related to the outlook for the quarters ending April 27, 2024 and July 27, 2024, including, but not limited to, those statements found under the “Outlook” section of this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates and projections, are made solely as of the date these statements are made, and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and occurrences discussed in these forward-looking statements to differ materially from those referenced or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these known risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include future economic conditions and trends including the potential impacts of an inflationary economic environment, changes to customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the availability and cost of materials, equipment and labor necessary to perform our work, the adequacy of the Company’s insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company’s assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company’s projects, the impact to the Company’s backlog from project cancellations or postponements, the impacts of pandemics and public health emergencies, the impact of varying climate and weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation or regulatory actions involving the Company, the adequacy of our liquidity, the availability of financing to address our financials needs, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, the impact of restrictions imposed by the Company’s credit agreement, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited January 27, 2024 January 28, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 101,086 $ 224,186 Accounts receivable, net 1,243,256 1,067,013 Contract assets 52,211 43,932 Inventories 108,565 114,972 Income tax receivable 2,665 3,929 Other current assets 42,253 38,648 Total current assets 1,550,036 1,492,680 Property and equipment, net 444,909 367,852 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,348 67,240 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 420,945 359,111 Other assets 24,647 26,371 Total assets $ 2,516,885 $ 2,313,254 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 222,121 $ 207,739 Current portion of debt 17,500 17,500 Contract liabilities 39,122 19,512 Accrued insurance claims 44,466 41,043 Operating lease liabilities 32,015 27,527 Income taxes payable 3,861 14,896 Other accrued liabilities 147,219 141,334 Total current liabilities 506,304 469,551 Long-term debt 791,415 807,367 Accrued insurance claims - non-current 49,447 49,347 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 44,110 39,628 Deferred tax liabilities, net - non-current 49,562 60,205 Other liabilities 21,391 18,401 Total liabilities 1,462,229 1,444,499 Total stockholders’ equity 1,054,656 868,755 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,516,885 $ 2,313,254

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited Quarter Quarter Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Ended Ended Ended Ended January 27,

2024 January 28,

2023 January 27,

2024 January 28,

2023 Contract revenues $ 952,455 $ 917,466 $ 4,175,574 $ 3,808,462 Costs of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization 791,378 765,658 3,361,815 3,160,264 General and administrative1 72,975 71,964 327,674 293,478 Depreciation and amortization 45,306 36,745 163,092 144,181 Total 909,659 874,367 3,852,581 3,597,923 Interest expense, net (15,002 ) (11,561 ) (52,603 ) (40,618 ) Other income, net 3,981 345 21,609 10,201 Income before income taxes 31,775 31,883 291,999 180,122 Provision for income taxes2 8,357 7,074 73,076 37,909 Net income $ 23,418 $ 24,809 $ 218,923 $ 142,213 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.84 $ 7.46 $ 4.81 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.79 $ 0.83 $ 7.37 $ 4.74 Shares used in computing earnings per common share: Basic 29,300,031 29,516,443 29,333,054 29,549,990 Diluted 29,713,204 29,964,593 29,698,926 29,996,591

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited CONTRACT REVENUES, NON-GAAP ORGANIC CONTRACT REVENUES, AND GROWTH (DECLINE) % Quarter Quarter Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Ended Ended Ended Ended January 27,

2024 January 28,

2023 January 27,

2024 January 28,

2023 Contract Revenues - GAAP $ 952,455 $ 917,466 $ 4,175,574 $ 3,808,462 Contract Revenues - GAAP Growth % 3.8 % 9.6 % Contract Revenues - GAAP $ 952,455 $ 917,466 $ 4,175,574 $ 3,808,462 Revenues from an acquired business3 (57,468 ) — (102,692 ) — Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues $ 894,987 $ 917,466 $ 4,072,882 $ 3,808,462 Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues (Decline) Growth % (2.5) % 6.9 %

NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA Quarter Quarter Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Ended Ended Ended Ended January 27,

2024 January 28,

2023 January 27,

2024 January 28,

2023 Reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 23,418 $ 24,809 $ 218,923 $ 142,213 Interest expense, net 15,002 11,561 52,603 40,618 Provision for income taxes 8,357 7,074 73,076 37,909 Depreciation and amortization 45,306 36,745 163,092 144,181 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("EBITDA") 92,083 80,189 507,694 364,921 Gain on sale of fixed assets (4,618 ) (2,768 ) (28,348 ) (16,759 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,217 5,654 25,457 17,927 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,682 $ 83,075 $ 504,803 $ 366,089 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues 9.8 % 9.1 % 12.1 % 9.6 %

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the Company’s quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, it may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that the presentation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures in these materials provides information that is useful to investors because it allows for a more direct comparison of the Company’s performance for the period reported with the Company’s performance in prior periods. The Company cautions that Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. Management defines the Non-GAAP financial measures used as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues - contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entire period in both the current and prior year periods, excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services. Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue change percentage is calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues from the comparable prior year period divided by the comparable prior year period Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues. Management believes Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s revenue performance with prior periods.





Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates.





Notes

1 Includes stock-based compensation expense of $6.2 million and $5.7 million for the quarters ended January 27, 2024 and January 28, 2023, respectively, and $25.5 million and $17.9 million for the fiscal years ended January 27, 2024 and January 28, 2023, respectively.

2 Net income for the fiscal year ended January 27, 2024 includes income tax benefits of $2.9 million related to the vesting and exercise of share-based awards. Net income for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 includes income tax benefits of $7.6 million related to the vesting and exercise of share-based awards, credits related to tax filings for prior years, and other incremental tax benefits.

3 Amounts represent contract revenues from an acquired business that was not owned for the full period in both the current and comparable prior periods.