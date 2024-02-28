Global Primary Magnesium Market Valuation to Surpass USD 8,028.0 Million By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research from Astute Analytica, the global primary magnesium market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 8,028.0 million by 2032, rising from US$ 4,792.3 million in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The primary magnesium market is a tangled web of possibilities and impediments. The automobile, aerospace, and electronics industry’s towering demand for lightweight, efficient materials is pushing the market towards growth. But there are strings attached. Chinese production makes up almost 40-50% of the world total, so any disruption in their supply chain will be damning, not to mention the price swings it could cause. Plus, primary magnesium production in general is burdensome for the environment, especially through its Pidgeon process iteration. In order to make it sustainable and economically viable as a material supplier for these industries, they need to recycle better, explore alternative production methods more aggressively and find new ways of making magnesium that don’t emit as much.

Promising technology might be enough to save this space though. As per Astute Analytica’s recent published report, market players are looking into creating a secondary magnesium system that emphasizes recyclability. This will lower their dependence on raw materials. Researchers are also trying to develop new alloys that contain stronger and more resistant forms of magnesium in them - letting end users expand where they can apply the material safely. New production methods have been making headway as well - some boast about reducing energy consumption; others claim they limit emissions instead. Lastly, companies have found that composites made with magnesium hold extraordinary advantages when used in niche applications like performance-critical systems.

Future of Primary Magnesium: Growth Opportunities and Challenges Ahead

The industry is changing; stakeholders want new ways to source magnesium, and they don’t want to rely on China anymore. This has led to a lot of vertical integration, where end-users are investing in production and increasing supply. Now we’re seeing that manifest in new producers cropping up in countries like Australia, Brazil, and Turkey. It’s clear that collaboration between technology providers and end-users will be important for innovation going forward.

Looking ahead — the primary magnesium market expects moderate CAGR of 5.9% in the coming years. Global sustainability goals are pretty much a guarantee, so it will really come down to how much companies value lightweight solutions (which they should). Given current patterns of emissions regulations too, it seems reasonable to believe that there will be a big uptick in magnesium use by the transport sector. The future defines the industry's long-term success by transitioning towards cleaner production processes and fostering a circular economy — which we're already seeing now.



Breakthroughs can unlock efficiency and cost-competitiveness too, which would make it easier for companies across all industries to adopt magnesium more freely than they do today.

Key Findings in Global Primary Magnesium Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 8,028.0 million CAGR 5.9% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (55%) By Form Macrocrystalline (76.3%) By Process Electrolytic Reduction (58.7%) By Application Aluminium Alloying (35.7%) By Grade 99.95% Purity (42%) By End Use Automotive (36.5%)

Primary Magnesium Market Eyes Diversification from China, Challenges Remain

The road to a less China-reliant primary magnesium market is not without its bumps. The country’s production capacity currently sits at 1.8 million MT, accounting for more than 40-50% of global supply. China’s magnesium exports fluctuate from year to year but are often in the tens of percent, and astute Analytica found that Europe, North America and other Asian nations import significant volumes. That being said, new producers and reviving operations would need to implement efficiencies and technological advancements to be price competitive. One major obstacle is that Pidgeon process technology — though energy-intensive — has benefited from economies of scale in China. It also takes time, money and regulatory navigation to build new facilities and supply chains.



Indeed, the rewards are significant if the primary magnesium market manages to diversify further away from reliance on China. A more diversified market could make prices steadier by reducing volatility caused by disruptions in end-user industries; cleaner production methods and increased recycling would improve the metal’s credentials as a sustainable lightweighting material; expanding the supplier base could bring about specialized alloys tailored for certain applications; it would also increase competition (which benefits end-users) and attract environmentally conscious consumers.



In short, transitioning away from heavy exposure to one country is about future-proofing a key industry. The challenges will spark innovation and opportunities for new players. Eventually it will result in better sustainability practices, more choice for customers and a more robust supply chain for users worldwide

Microcrystalline Forms Control More than 76% Revenue Share of Global Primary Magnesium Market

The near-term future of the main magnesium market depends on how long macrocrystalline magnesium can stay in control. By far, it's the cheapest and most flexible form for many applications and industries. Some of which include automotive, aerospace, and electronics — all of which demand light materials for lightweighting. In the next 3-5 years, that push for more sustainable materials will further drive growth. But at the same time, businesses are working to find a way to diversify their sources away from China while also creating alternatives to the energy-intensive Pidgeon process. Recycling efforts will increase exponentially in order to make clean production possible. However, high costs may keep this method out of mainstream practice initially.



In about five years or so there’s a chance that new technology could disrupt things entirely by transforming the primary magnesium market into something different altogether. If they can come up with low-energy methods that produce fewer emissions than current ones do, it’ll be a game-changer for sure. Furthermore, as new uses are found for specialized applications, we may even see a slight fragmentation in the market as more types of magnesium alloys are developed. There’s no doubt that governments will step in soon with regulations designed to protect against unhealthy practices and encourage environmentally friendly ones instead. The sooner viable alternative methods emerge on their own though, the easier it’ll be to transform this industry into one everyone can appreciate and not just rely on recycling alone.

Aluminium Alloys Drive Primary Magnesium Market Demand – Controls More than 35.7% Revenue Share

When it comes to the primary magnesium, applications for aluminum alloys remain king. The majority of its earnings come from this dominant force, and for good reason. Magnesium adds value to aluminum in a number of ways. As an alloying element, it makes the metal lightweight, which is great for reducing the weight of cars, planes, and other consumer goods. It also gives aluminum more strength and stiffness so it’s better suited for heavy-duty structural projects where performance is important. These two things combined make these alloys easy to shape and form — a perk that satisfies many industrial needs. But it's not just aluminum-magnesium alloying applications that have found success with the material. There are tons of different versions used across sectors as well. The car industry especially gravitates toward lightweight alloys since they help vehicles be more fuel efficient and produce less emissions. In similar fashion, aerospace companies use them to lower aircraft weight and boost operational efficiency. Companies in the packaging business take advantage of magnesium’s ability to be formed into strong shapes by using it in their beverage cans alongside traditional aluminum alloys.



In all cases, magnesium ends up being a cost-effective choice when compared to other metals used for these purposes — further embedding its position in long-established supply chains that guarantee access to buyers in the global primary magnesium market.



However, while things look good now for manufacturers who sell primary magnesium on the back of the aluminum industry’s success… there are other areas they can explore for growth too. One example would be die-casting car components; another would be steel desulfurization (a process essential to making iron). On top of those tried-and-true sectors, a couple new niche markets show promise as well: biomedical implants (where its biocompatibility allows it degrade inside patients) and 3D printing materials.



Asia Pacific Region Control More than 55% Revenue of the Global Primary Magnesium Market

The forecast for the primary magnesium market in the Asia Pacific region is captivating. As already known, it’s the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. So, as its automotive, aerospace, and electronics sectors continue to boom, so too will demand for magnesium. China remains at the center of it all, but other countries are gradually emerging as contenders. India, with its ambitious manufacturing growth targets, could help boost magnesium consumption if done right. The same can be said for Southeast Asian nations looking to develop their industries. For companies wanting to enter or expand within this exciting region, a strategic approach is vital.



By partnering or forming joint ventures with established Chinese firms, they can gain valuable market knowledge and get access to supply chains. A unique selling point like innovative magnesium alloys — which cater to niche applications — would also help carve out a competitive edge. But while chasing these goals, attention mustn't stray away from sustainability. Investment in clean tech and recycling should be prioritized before stricter regulations come into play.



Despite China's reign over production and revenue shares in the Asia Pacific primary magnesium market — not to mention their stronghold on the competitive landscape — such control never lasts forever. Consolidation among larger players and new entrants indicate that times are changing. And with innovation and sustainability acting as bait for startups and other smaller rivals, now may be the time to strike.

