United States Elderly Care Services Market Insights, 2023 and Forecasts 2024-2029 Featuring Key Players - Brookdale Senior Living, Lincare, Amedisys, LHC Group, and Davita

The U.S. elderly care services market was valued at USD 455.49 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% from 2023-2029

The elderly care service market in the U.S. is highly competitive due to numerous organizations offering similar services and community-based service programs. Due to their high geographical presence, availability of expertise, and well-known brand image, companies have better market share in the U.S. Brookdale Senior Living, Lincare, Amedisys, LHC Group, and Davita are some prominent players in the U.S. elderly care service market.

The Western region shows significant growth in market size and shares in the U.S. elderly care services market due to the considerable increase in the percentage of the elderly population in the Western region, which consists of 13 cities. California boasts the highest number of senior care providers compared to any other state in the U.S., making it home to a substantial portion of the nation in the West.





By service type, the homecare segment dominated the elderly care services market by occupying over 32% of the market share in the year 2023, and it is expected to grow exponentially. This segment increase is attributed to many reasons, including the increasing aging population, the shift towards in-home care services by elders, and the prevalence of diseases among elders.

The non-healthcare application segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 6.47% in the U.S. elderly care services market during the forecast period. This is mainly because most older adults live in homes that they rent or own. The need for services and support like housework, bathing, or medicating is expected to increase.

The 75-84 age group occupies a significant market share in the U.S. elderly care services market, and growth projections for 2029 indicate that the number will increase even more. The growth of this segment is driven by baby boomers constantly looking for help in household activities. The oldest baby boomer will be 83 years old by then, and there is a sharp rise in middle-income seniors as they constitute a large portion of the overall senior population.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $455.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $651.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered United States

Brookdale Senior Living

Lincare

Amedisys

LHC Group

Davita

Humana

Genesis Healthcare

Bayada Home Health Care

National Church Residencies

The Ensign Group

Enlivant

Sunrise Senior Living

Life Care Centers of America

Elara Caring

Five Star Senior Living

BrightSpring Health Service

Fresenius Medical Care

Pacifica senior living

Eddy Senior Living

Embassy Healthcare Services

Erickson Senior Living

Frontier Management

Gardant Management Solutions

ProMedica Senior Care

Integral Senior Living

Kisco Senior Living

Leisure Care

Lifecare Services

MBK Senior Living

Meridian Senior Living

Merrill Garden

Northbridge Companies

Northstar Senior Living

Oakmont Senior Living

Pathway to Living

Pegasus Senior Living

Pinnacle Senior Living

Prestige Care

Senior Lifestyle

Senior Resource Group

Sinceri Senior Living

Vi Living

Waltonwood Senior Living

Watermark Retirement Communities

Americare Senior Living

Benchmark Senior Living

Belmont Village

The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society

Spring Arbor

Trilogy Health Services

