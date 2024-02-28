Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that it will participate in Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference, which is taking place on March 4–6, 2024, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.



Leukemia panel date and time: Monday, March 4, 12:50 p.m. ET

Foghorn Presenter: Alfonso Quintas-Cardama, Chief Medical Officer

Please find a link to the panel here .

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

A webcast of the panel can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Foghorn’s website, www.foghorntx.com, and will be available for up to 30 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

