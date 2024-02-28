Global Topical Antibiotics Market Size To Worth USD 8.49 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.9%

New York, United States , Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Topical Antibiotics Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.25 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.49 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the projected period.





Topical antibiotics encompass pharmaceuticals applied directly to the skin or mucous membranes to combat bacterial infections, available in various formulations such as creams, ointments, gels, lotions, and solutions. Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus viridians, and Streptococcus pyogenes are common causes in bacterial infections. Effective treatment necessitates high concentrations of antibiotics at the infection site, with Mupirocin and retapamulin being prevalent choices. Minimal systemic absorption occurs when the skin remains intact. While many infections can be managed outside of hospital settings, untreated cases pose significant risks. Anticipated growth in such infections, particularly within healthcare environments, is foreseen. Global variations in skin and ocular conditions are influenced by geographical, socioeconomic, demographic, genetic, and lifestyle factors. In addition, the market for topical antibiotics is growing due to the rising incidence of skin and eye infections globally. However, challenges persist, including increased instances of allergic reactions and antibiotic resistance, a phenomenon grew by inappropriate or excessive antibiotic use, diminishing their efficacy.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Topical Antibiotics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Creams, Ointments, Gels, Powder, Others), By Drug (Aminoglycosides, Tetracycline, Erythromycin, Clindamycin, Others), By Application (Eye Infection, Skin Infection, Bromhidrosis, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The ointments segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global topical antibiotics market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global topical antibiotics market is divided into creams, ointments, gels, powder, and others. Among these, the ointment segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global topical antibiotics market during the projected timeframe. The expansion of the market is facilitated by the widespread availability of over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotic ointments catering to minor cuts, scrapes, and burns. These readily accessible ointments are commonly recommended for home first-aid, thus garnering significant popularity. Moreover, they are frequently utilized in treating various wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, surgical wounds, pressure ulcers, and injuries, due to their infection-reducing and wound-healing properties.

The tetracycline segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global topical antibiotics market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the drug, the global topical antibiotics market is divided into aminoglycosides, tetracycline, erythromycin, clindamycin, and others. Among these, the tetracycline segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global topical antibiotics market during the projected timeframe. Tetracycline has established efficacy in addressing various dermatological issues such as acne, rosacea, and superficial bacterial infections, rendering it highly favoured within the market. Its broad-spectrum antibacterial properties target a diverse array of pathogens, encompassing both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.

The skin infection segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the topical antibiotics market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global topical antibiotics market is divided into eye infection, skin infection, bromhidrosis, and others. Among these, the skin infection segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the topical antibiotics market during the estimated period. Skin conditions such as impetigo, folliculitis, cellulitis, and infected wounds provide conducive environments for bacterial proliferation. The utilization of topical antibiotics offers a targeted strategy for addressing these conditions. By administering medication directly to the affected area, they effectively target the infection site, ensuring precise delivery of treatment.

The retail pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the Topical Antibiotics market during the estimated period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global topical antibiotics market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. Among these, the retail pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the topical antibiotics market during the estimated period. The expansion of the retail pharmacy sector is rapidly advancing due to the increasing number of retail pharmacy establishments. There is a growing consumer demand for topical antibiotics available at these pharmacies, especially with their newfound availability over the counter, which is anticipated to drive up sales. These dynamics are poised to sustain growth in the retail pharmacy segment moving forward.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global topical antibiotics market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global topical antibiotics market over the forecast period. Skin infections, including bacterial infections and impetigo, are prevalent throughout North America. Factors such as poor hygiene practices, close proximity in densely populated areas, and specific risk factors contribute to the spread of skin diseases. With the rising incidence of skin infections, there is an escalating demand for efficacious antibiotic creams. Burns and flames rank as the fifth leading cause of injury-related fatalities among children aged one to nineteen in the United States. A robust healthcare infrastructure further fosters the expansion of the pharmaceutical market in North America. The increasing demand for antibiotic creams in this region correlates with increasing healthcare expenditures and increasing health consciousness among the people. Additionally, the surge in accidents and trauma, coupled with the accumulation of fatty acids leading to follicular keratinization, is driving the upward trend in acne cases in the United States. This phenomenon may be attributed to the growing consumption of fatty foods and sedentary lifestyles among the people.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global Topical Antibiotics market during the projected timeframe. The increasing population density and substandard hygiene conditions prevalent in populous nations like China and India are anticipated to drive the demand for dermatological antibiotics within the region. The pharmaceutical sector in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid expansion, buoyed by supportive regulatory frameworks, substantial investments in research, and collaborative efforts with international pharmaceutical enterprises.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Topical Antibiotics market include Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Lilly (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Aurobindo Pharma (India), Lupin (India), GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Almirall, S.A., Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.), Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Others

Recent Developments

In January2024, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and its dermatology division, Ortho Dermatologics, have announced the introduction of CABTREOTM (clindamycin, adapalene, benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel, 1.2%/0.15%/3.1%, in the United States. This gel is made to help teenagers and adults, aged 12 and above, with acne vulgaris.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Topical Antibiotics Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Topical Antibiotics Market, By Product

Creams, Ointments

Gels

Powder

Others

Global Topical Antibiotics Market, By Drug

Aminoglycosides

Tetracycline

Erythromycin

Clindamycin

Others

Global Topical Antibiotics Market, By Application

Eye Infection

Skin Infection

Bromhidrosis

Others

Global Topical Antibiotics Market, By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Global Topical Antibiotics Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



