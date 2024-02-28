Stratos Jets Accelerates Growth Adding Two Visionary Executives to its Leadership Team

Orlando, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratos Jets , a leading on-demand private jet charter brokerage, expands its senior leadership team with the appointment of two strategic executives. Darren Engle and David Borgerding have joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer respectively. The pair will work closely with President Joel Thomas to operationalize the organization, building on its success over the last two decades, and further accelerate its growth.

Engle and Borgerding have nearly 40 years of combined experience leading financial and operational initiatives for high-growth product and service-based organizations. Engle brings his results-oriented drive for delivering top-tier customer experiences, scaling organizations through technology and strategic initiatives, and building brand recognition to the COO role. He is responsible for systemizing Stratos Jets' best practices and spearheading expansion initiatives.

Borgerding brings a strategic focus on consolidating internal processes and implementing business systems that fortify companies' financial strength, laying a solid foundation to navigate and capitalize on imminent opportunities. In his role as CFO, Borgerding leads the effort in preparing financial systems, models, and controls to ensure the organization’s financial infrastructure is prepared for the next phase of growth in operations and revenue.

“Stratos Jets is founded on the continual pursuit of excellence and I couldn’t think of two better people who embody this to help us continuously raise the bar of professionalism in the private jet charter industry,” said Joel Thomas, President of Stratos Jets. “Darren and David both have a deep understanding of the inner workings of an organization and how to effectively propel its success, on top of that they have tremendous enthusiasm for Stratos Jets that will be pivotal to our evolving vision for the company."

Borgerding is expertly skilled in maturing business and finance operations across a broad range of industries and business models. He joins the team from Hershey Management Group where he led business and financial excellence as Partner, Finance and Operations Practices. Earlier in his career, Borgerding spent 17 years at Charles Schwab developing key revenue areas and trading teams across the country. Engle has held numerous c-suite roles in the technology sector focusing on high growth, operational performance, customer loyalty, and maximizing earning potential in team-centric environments.

The investment in its senior leadership team comes as Stratos Jets closes multiple years of strong growth and looks ahead to further develop its Stratos FMS technology and expand partnership opportunities.

About Stratos Jets:

Stratos Jets is an industry-leading private jet charter brokerage focused on continuously raising the bar for professionalism in the private aviation industry. Underpinned by its sophisticated on-demand Stratos flight management system, it builds long-term client relationships by creating a best-in-class customer experience. Since 2007 it has led the industry with its focus on delivering value through its rigorous safety program, network of verified partners, convenient and personalized booking, and honest, transparent advice. Stratos Jets is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. For more information visit stratosjets.com .

