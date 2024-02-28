Europe Generator Rental Market Insights Report 2024-2029: A $1.47 Bn Market in 2023 Featuring Aggreko, Ashtead, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Cummins, Kohler, Speedy, Himoinsa, United Rentals, and Loxam

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Generator Rental Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European generator rental market was valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of $1.83 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.74% from 2023 to 2029



Several factors, such as increasing demand for temporary power solutions, events, and construction activities, have driven the demand for generators in the region. The market caters to a diverse range of applications, including but not limited to construction sites, events, utilities, manufacturing, and emergency backup power.

France and Italy are showing prominent growth in the market. In France, many companies invest in backup power solutions, including emergency generators, to ensure uninterrupted operations during emergencies. The French government has advised businesses to ensure their backup power generators are in working order, highlighting the critical role of load banks in meeting government recommendations. Italy faces severe energy challenges due to extreme weather conditions such as heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures, avalanches, and scorching temperatures. These conditions can disrupt electricity networks and power generators, leaving thousands without access to power.

The Europe generator rental market's competitive scenario is intensifying, with global and domestic players offering diverse products. A few major players dominate the market in terms of market share. Some companies currently dominating the market are Aggreko, Ashtead Group, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Cummins, Kohler, Speedy, Himoinsa, United Rentals, and Loxam Group.

Technological advancements in the market have further driven the market in the region. In addition, market players are focusing on investing in modern generator fleets that offer improved efficiency, reduced emissions, and advanced monitoring capabilities to meet stringent environmental regulations.

There are several emerging trends, including the increasing adoption of hybrid and solar-powered generators reflecting a broader industry shift toward more sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. In addition, market players aim to offer comprehensive power solutions consisting of ancillary services such as fuel management, equipment maintenance, and 24/7 technical support.

Based on the power rating, the < 75KVA market is growing at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period. Generators with a capacity of less than 75KVA are versatile and well-suited for small-scale applications. They are commonly used for events, residential backup power, and smaller construction projects across Europe, providing a reliable power source for modest energy demands. Small generators in this segment are generally cost-effective to rent, making them an economical choice for users with limited budget considerations.

Based on application, the continuous power market is showing prominent growth. Constant power generators are often deployed in industrial settings where a reliable and uninterrupted power supply is essential for continuous manufacturing. Telecommunication infrastructure relies on continuous power to maintain network connectivity. Generators are designed for continuous power supply in the oil and gas industry, where continuous power is critical for drilling operations, refineries, and extraction processes.

The IT & data centers market segment is growing significantly, with a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. Data centers require uninterrupted power to maintain the operation of servers and prevent data loss. Generator rentals provide emergency backup power, ensuring continuous data center functionality during grid outages. Emergency backup power from generator rentals safeguards data storage facilities within data centers. This is essential for preventing data corruption and ensuring the integrity of stored information during power disruptions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 86 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Europe

EUROPE GENERATOR RENTAL MARKET SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

