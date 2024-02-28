Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Market Share Projected to Reach USD 12.24 Billion By 2032, at 13.8% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Interoperability (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4 & Level 5); By Platform; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market size and share are currently valued at USD 3.83 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 12.24 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 13.8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition & Overview

What is Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T)? How Big is Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Market Share?

The future of military aeronautics is speedily progressing with the blending of unmanned aircraft into warfare frameworks. The advancement of manned-unmanned teaming also indicated as Collaborative Combat Aircraft drones or Loyal Wingmen, carries enormous possibilities for airforces globally. The rapidly rising demand for manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market can be attributed to it showcasing an inventive viewpoint to improve competence and realize mission triumph with decreasing human probability and functional prices.

Manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market growth can be attributed to systems blending and correlating both manned and unmanned advantages to improve assignment productivity, functional potential, and situational consciousness. In defense, MUM-T systems unite the robustness of manned and unmanned platforms, improving military schemes. These technologies ease collective functioning where human mechanics and independent robots associate to realize mission targets. Defense MUM-T structures are arranged to transform contemporary conflict by enhancing productivity, decreasing probabilities, and widening functional potential, with technological advancements. Tackling provocations such as conformity, human-machine interactivity, and moral deliberation will be important for perceiving the complete possibilities of these technologies.

Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Market Key Companies

Airbus

BAE Systems

Bell

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Grey Dynamics

Korea Aerospace Industries

L3 Technologies

Leidos company

Leonardo Helicopters

Lockheed Martin

Qinetiq

Swarming Technologies and Solutions

Key Highlights

Systems blending and correlating both manned and unmanned advantages to improve assignment productivity, functional potential, and situational consciousness are pushing toward market expansion.

The manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market is primarily segmented based on interoperability, platform, application, and region.

Europe dominated the market in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Technological progression: Advancement in sensor and remote sensing technology involving stereo set sensors, the amalgamation of electro-optical sensors, and the threat perception potential of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones are the key propellers of the market growth. Manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market size is expanding as this notion is converting aircraft advancement approach and reconsidering succeeding warfare notions. With conflict growingly welcoming unmanned hostilities, the MUM-T notion has notable prospects for augmentation.

High-speed wireless communication: Manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market sales are soaring as interoperability, speedy association, and escalated speed wireless interchange are also pushing the factors of the market. For instance, in September 2022, Boeing's MUM-T validation involved three naval aircraft, assigning four virtual sovereign MQ-25S to carry out intelligence, supervision, and exploration missions. There a replicated F/A-18 Super Hornet corresponded with a replicated MQ-25.

Industry Trends:

Reducing overload on soldiers: In ground functioning, MUM-T calls for an alliance between human soldiers and distantly handled ground vehicles. Unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) can explore ahead conveying data to human soldiers and improving circumstantial consciousness. UGVs can also convey provisions and instruments, decreasing the overload on soldiers and reducing their subjection to probabilities.

Underwater exploration: In naval functionalities, MUM-T can include teamwork between human-employed naval vessels and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). AUVs can execute underwater exploration, collect data, and reinforce submarines. In the manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market, further, AUVs can expose and demobilize underwater mines, protecting manned naval vessels. Drones and AUVs can work cohesively to hit and observe enemy submarines.

Restraints

Spectrum allocation is questioned: The predominant hurdles to the extensive arrangement of MUM-T technologies are legitimate and executive concerns. Directives dealing with certification needs, airspace handling, and spectrum allocation are questioned when human and unmanned systems are consolidated. Stringent agreement to aeronautics laws is essential for prudent functionality in civilian airspace, yet these legislations frequently struggled to catch up to the advancement of UAV technology. Confusing issues are legitimate complexities connected to data proprietorship, isolation, and accountability, especially in conditions where UAVs work in populated regions or communicate with human-manned aircraft.

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)





Segmentation Overview

The Air Domain Segment Witnessed a Sharp Rise

Based on the platform, the air domain segment witnessed a sharp rise. Manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market demand is on the rise because aerial platforms involving both manned aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles are often utilized for investigation, supervision, and pounding missions rendering them inherent constituents of contemporary military operations. Within the airborne segment, UAVs or drones have been encountering notable development and acquisition due to their imagination, economics, and potential to execute assignments in detrimental or taxing surroundings without endangering human lives. Therefore, the subsection of unmanned aerial vehicles frequently carries the biggest market revenue share.

The Maritime Surveillance Segment Dominated the Market

Based on application, the maritime surveillance segment dominated the market. Manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market trends include maritime surveillance being advantageous notably for MUM-T that incorporates the robustness of both manned and unmanned platforms to enhance situational consciousness, compassion, and functional efficacy. Guide to MUM-T is smart sensors on both kinds of crafts providing progressive motif identification and enhanced perception potential. Real-time data permits for speedy information interchange sanctioning synchronized actions covering manifold platforms.

Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 12.24 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 4.35 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 13.8% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players Airbus, Leidos company, BAE Systems, Leonardo Helicopters, Lockheed Martin, Grey Dynamics, Swarming Technologies and Solutions, and others. Segments Covered By Interoperability, By Platform, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

Europe: This region held the largest manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market share due to the fact that the European aerospace industry has been at the vanguard of traversing and advancing MUM-T technology. Airbus, a prominent player in the aerospace sector, has been an initiator in this field. The firm initially checked out with MUM-T technology identifying its capability to improve the competence of both manned and unmanned systems.

North America: This region is anticipated to observe contesting because of several player's attendance. Prominent service donors in the market are continuously enhancing their technologies to outperform in the contest and guarantee efficacy, rectitude, and security. These players concentrate on alliances, commodity enhancements, and participation to acquire a bettering over their equals and apprehend a notable market share.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the anticipated industry size of the manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market?

Ans: The anticipated market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.24 billion by 2032.

Who are the top market players?

Ans: The top market players are Airbus, Leidos company, BAE Systems, Leonardo Helicopters, Lockheed Martin, Grey Dynamics, Swarming Technologies and Solutions.

Which region contributes notably towards the market?

Ans: The region that contributes notably towards the market is Europe.

What will be the expected CAGR of the market during the forecast period?

Ans: The expected CAGR of the manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market during the forecast period is 13.8%

Polaris Market Research has segmented the manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) market report based on interoperability, platform, application and region:

By Interoperability Outlook

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

By Platform Outlook

Air-domain

Maritime- domain

Land-domain

Others

By Application Outlook

Maritime Surveillance

Search and Rescue

Boarder protection

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

