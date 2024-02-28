Global Medical Dynamometer Market Report 2023-2028 with Profiles of Leading Players - 3B Scientific, Biodex Medical System, North Coast Medical, Marsden Weighing Group, and JTECH Medical

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Dynamometer Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Dynamometer Market was valued at USD 547.5 Million in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 780.1 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.30%.
The medical dynamometer market exhibits a broad scope across healthcare, rehabilitation, and research domains, encompassing hand, chest, squeeze, and push-pull dynamometers. It presents insights into current and future potential, drivers, challenges, opportunities, industry status, developments, market trends, geographical challenges, and strategies (e.g., mergers, acquisitions, collaborations).
The medical dynamometer market is undergoing robust growth, propelled by an escalating incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, bone injuries and a heightened emphasis on rehabilitation. The surge in bone injuries, as highlighted in the "Global Burden of Fractures" report by the GBD 2019 Fracture Collaborators in The Lancet, underscores the global impact, with 178 million prevalent fractures, 445 million total fractures and 25.8 million years lived with disability attributed to fractures in 2019. This significant burden is a key driver of the expanding global medical dynamometer market.
Technological advancements play pivotal roles in market expansion, with the introduction of portable and wireless dynamometers leading the way. Examples include the wireless microFET3 Muscle Testing Dynamometer and Inclinometer by Hoggan Scientific LLC, a dual-function digital dynamometer and inclinometer that showcases the latest developments in diagnostic medicine. Another noteworthy device is the Go Direct Hand Dynamometer from Vernier Science Education, facilitating the measurement of grip and pinch strength and enabling muscle fatigue studies through seamless connectivity to student devices via Bluetooth wireless technology or USB.
The demand for medical dynamometers is further intensified by various factors, including the globally growing aging population, increased incidents of road accidents and the prevalence of osteoporosis. Osteoporosis, contributing to more than 8.9 million global fractures annually, with an osteoporotic fracture occurring every 3 seconds, emphasizes the critical role of medical dynamometers in addressing health challenges.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 45% of road accidents occur among pedestrians in low-income countries, with projections of 29% in middle-income countries and 18% among pedestrians in high-income countries. These trends underscore the rising importance of medical dynamometers in the global healthcare landscape, highlighting the growing need for preventive care on a global scale. The integration of digital health technologies enhances diagnostic capabilities and facilitates the development of personalized treatment plans, further contributing to the positive trajectory of the medical dynamometer market.
The major players in the market are 3B Scientific GmbH, Biodex Medical System Inc., North Coast Medical Inc., Marsden Weighing Group and JTECH Medical Industries.
