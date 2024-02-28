Global Medical Dynamometer Market Report 2023-2028 with Profiles of Leading Players - 3B Scientific, Biodex Medical System, North Coast Medical, Marsden Weighing Group, and JTECH Medical

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Dynamometer Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Dynamometer Market was valued at USD 547.5 Million in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 780.1 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.30%.

The medical dynamometer market exhibits a broad scope across healthcare, rehabilitation, and research domains, encompassing hand, chest, squeeze, and push-pull dynamometers. It presents insights into current and future potential, drivers, challenges, opportunities, industry status, developments, market trends, geographical challenges, and strategies (e.g., mergers, acquisitions, collaborations).

The medical dynamometer market is undergoing robust growth, propelled by an escalating incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, bone injuries and a heightened emphasis on rehabilitation. The surge in bone injuries, as highlighted in the "Global Burden of Fractures" report by the GBD 2019 Fracture Collaborators in The Lancet, underscores the global impact, with 178 million prevalent fractures, 445 million total fractures and 25.8 million years lived with disability attributed to fractures in 2019. This significant burden is a key driver of the expanding global medical dynamometer market.

Technological advancements play pivotal roles in market expansion, with the introduction of portable and wireless dynamometers leading the way. Examples include the wireless microFET3 Muscle Testing Dynamometer and Inclinometer by Hoggan Scientific LLC, a dual-function digital dynamometer and inclinometer that showcases the latest developments in diagnostic medicine. Another noteworthy device is the Go Direct Hand Dynamometer from Vernier Science Education, facilitating the measurement of grip and pinch strength and enabling muscle fatigue studies through seamless connectivity to student devices via Bluetooth wireless technology or USB.

The demand for medical dynamometers is further intensified by various factors, including the globally growing aging population, increased incidents of road accidents and the prevalence of osteoporosis. Osteoporosis, contributing to more than 8.9 million global fractures annually, with an osteoporotic fracture occurring every 3 seconds, emphasizes the critical role of medical dynamometers in addressing health challenges.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 45% of road accidents occur among pedestrians in low-income countries, with projections of 29% in middle-income countries and 18% among pedestrians in high-income countries. These trends underscore the rising importance of medical dynamometers in the global healthcare landscape, highlighting the growing need for preventive care on a global scale. The integration of digital health technologies enhances diagnostic capabilities and facilitates the development of personalized treatment plans, further contributing to the positive trajectory of the medical dynamometer market.

The major players in the market are 3B Scientific GmbH, Biodex Medical System Inc., North Coast Medical Inc., Marsden Weighing Group and JTECH Medical Industries.

Report Includes

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020-2022, and estimated figures for 2023. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028.

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to medical dynamometers, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by technology, application, end-user, type, and geographical region

Detailed description of medical dynamometers such as electronic dynamometers and mechanical dynamometers, and coverage of their respective markets

Description of evolving technologies and highlights of the current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the regulatory framework

Discussion on the advantages of integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning in medical dynamometry for enhanced data analysis and interpretation

Information on musculoskeletal health assessment and rehabilitation programs

Review of patents, ESG trends, and emerging technologies related to medical dynamometers

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $547.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $780.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

3B Scientific Gmbh

Biodex Medical Systems Inc.

Biometrics Ltd.

BTE Technologies

Charder Electronics Co. Ltd.

Fabrication Enterprises Inc.

Herkules Kunststoff Oberburg Ag

Hoggan Scientific Llc.

JLW Instruments

Jtech Medical Industries Inc.

Kern & Sohn Gmbh

Lafayette Instrument Co.

Marsden Group

North Coast Medical Inc.

Performance Health

Vernier Science Education

Zhongshan Camry Electronic Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Medical Dynamometer

Medical Dynamometer History

Dynamometer Parts

Dynamometer Types

Mechanical Dynamometer

Electronic Dynamometer

Handheld Dynamometer

Pinch Gauge Dynamometer

Push-Pull Dynamometer

Squeeze Dynamometer

Others

Dynamometer Test Types

Maximum Voluntary Contraction Test

Rapid Exchange Test

Fatigue Test

Pinch Strength Test

Three-Finger Pinch Test

Applications of Dynamometry across Various Conditions Test

Rehabilitation After Surgery or Injury

Integration of Dynamometry in Sports Medicine and Trauma Assessment

Neurological Conditions

Cardiovascular Conditions

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Factors Affecting the Market for Medical Dynamometers

Market Drivers

Increase in Sports Injury

Rise in Prevalence of Bone Injuries and Osteoporosis

Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Trends

Growing Geriatric Population and Increase in Orthopedic Surgeries

Market Barriers

High Cost of Medical Dynamometers

Lack of Awareness and Training Gaps

Future Opportunities

Integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Analysis and Interpretation in Medical Dynamometry

Venturing Into Developing Markets with Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure

Development of Portable and Wireless Dynamometer

Medical Dynamometers: A Multifaceted Market Driver Shaping Future Healthcare

Market Challenges

Limited Skilled Workforce for Medical Dynamometers

Data Interpretation and Standardization Challenges in Muscle Strength Measurement

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Introduction

Global Market Size and Forecast

Electronic Medical Dynamometers

Market Size and Forecast

Mechanical Medical Dynamometer

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Global Market Share Analysis

Handheld Dynamometer

Pinch Gauge Dynamometer

Push-Pull Dynamometers

Squeeze Dynamometer

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Global Market Share Analysis

Orthopedic

Market Size and Forecast

Medical Trauma

Cardiology

Neurology

Other Applications

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Introduction

Global Market Share Analysis

Hospitals

Market Size and Forecast

Physiotherapy Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Other End Users

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Medical Dynamometers by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10 Emerging and Upcoming Technologies

Introduction

Digitalization and Connectivity

Mobile Applications

Wearable Dynamometers

Advanced Measurement Capabilities

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Integration

Cloud-Based Solutions

Future Opportunities

Chapter 11 Environmental, Social and Governance Development

Introduction

ESG Trends by Major Players

JTECH Medical Industries (ADDvise Group)

Biodex Medical Systems Inc. (Part of Mirion Technologies)

Kern & Sohn

Marsden Weighing Machine Group Limited

Conclusion

Chapter 12 Patent Review and New Developments

Overview

Patent Analysis by Year

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions and Collaborations

Medical Dynamometer Manufacturers and Distributers Market Shares

