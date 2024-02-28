Advisor Solutions by Purpose Selected by Delisle Advisory Group for Its Integrated Tech Platform

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor Solutions by Purpose (“Advisor Solutions”), a leading practice management provider and cutting-edge technology platform, announced today that Delisle Advisory Group (“Delisle”), a newly formed investment counselling firm for high and ultra-high-net-worth clients, has chosen Advisor Solutions to provide an integrated technology platform to help facilitate Delisle’s vision for client service. This decision reflects Delisle’s confidence that Advisor Solutions can deliver an exemplary and seamless client experience, supporting Delisle’s mission to help clients define and achieve their financial goals and purpose.



While a new firm, Delisle is co-founded by seasoned industry veterans Andrew Auerbach and Jean Blacklock. Auerbach, most recently head of private wealth, was with BMO for more than two decades. Blacklock, a former estate lawyer and private banking and wealth management executive at BMO, is now a registered psychotherapist.

“Purpose’s leading technology and reputation for continued innovation made their platform the preferred choice,” said Andrew Auerbach, co-founder of Delisle Advisory Group. “It integrates seamlessly with our chosen financial planning software and custody services, allowing us to provide our clients and investment counsellors a leading edge and seamless platform.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with a forward-thinking firm to support in realizing and achieving their short- and long-term goals,” says Jeff Gans, Chief Executive Officer of Advisor Solutions. “This relationship furthers Purpose’s position as a leader and first choice in helping independent firms build innovative and successful wealth advisory businesses.”

Advisor Solutions continues to expand the unique capabilities of its integrated platform in its mission to be Canada’s solution for independent advisory and portfolio management firms. Its deep understanding of the financial advisory business, strategic advice and intuitive tools help advisors achieve their business objectives and improve operational productivity to deliver an elevated client experience.

About Delisle Advisory Group

Delisle Advisory Group is a discretionary investment counselling firm in Toronto, Canada, founded by industry leaders Andrew Auerbach and Jean Blacklock. Operating under an independent advisor-owned model, Delisle prioritizes clients’ best interests with a fiduciary standard, serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families across Canada. Their work centres around fostering discussion surrounding wealth to support Canada’s diverse family structures. Delisle Advisory Group understands wealth is not a number, helping clients define and achieve their purpose by looking beyond the numbers.

About Advisor Solutions by Purpose

Advisor Solutions by Purpose, a subsidiary of Purpose Unlimited, is an innovative financial services firm providing modern client and practice management technology and value-added services to enable independent portfolio management and financial advisory businesses in Canada. Recognized by Wealth Professional Magazine as the 2023 WealthTech Service Provider of the Year, Advisor Solutions by Purpose’s end-to-end solution simplifies the advisor practice and makes it easier for clients to access better services to achieve their financial goals. For more information, please visit www.purposeadvisors.com.

