[Latest] Global Music Tourism Market Size/Share Worth USD 13.8 Billion by 2032 at a 8.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Music Tourism Market Size, Trends and Insights By Music (Local Music, International Music), By Type (Live Concerts and Festivals, Music Heritage Tourism, Music Cruises and Tours, Others), By Application (Leisure Tourism, Educational Tourism, Cultural and Heritage Tourism), By Vertical (Event Organizers, Travel and Hospitality, Music Education), By Tourist (Pay to Visit, Get Paid to Visit), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Music Tourism Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 6.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 13.8 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Music Tourism Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Festival Proliferation: The proliferation of music festivals globally contributes to the growth of the music tourism market. The diversity of festivals catering to various genres attracts a broad spectrum of music enthusiasts, driving travel to attend these events.

Social Media and Influencer Impact: The pervasive influence of social media and influencers significantly drives the music tourism market. Platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok play a crucial role in promoting events, creating FOMO (fear of missing out), and inspiring travel plans among music enthusiasts who seek to share and engage with their experiences on these digital platforms.

Artist Influence and Fan Engagement: Strong artist influence and fan engagement are pivotal factors. Fans travel to witness live performances, meet artists, and engage in unique experiences, fostering a symbiotic relationship that propels the music tourism industry.

Cultural and Heritage Significance: Destinations with cultural and heritage significance in the music world attract tourists. Places associated with iconic musicians, historic recording studios, and influential music scenes become magnets for enthusiasts exploring musical roots.

Technological Integration: Technological advancements play a role in the growth of the music tourism market. Virtual and augmented reality experiences, live streaming of events, and interactive online platforms enhance fan engagement, allowing music tourists to connect with their favorite artists remotely.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaborations between the music industry, travel agencies, and local authorities contribute to market growth. Strategic partnerships create unique music tourism packages, combining concert tickets with travel arrangements and accommodation, offering a comprehensive experience for attendees.

Emerging Music Genres and Niche Markets: The exploration of emerging music genres and niche markets adds dynamism to the music tourism sector. Specialized festivals and events catering to specific genres or subcultures attract dedicated fanbases, fostering growth in travel to these unique and often unconventional experiences.

Music Tourism Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Northern Ireland’s economy received a substantial boost, with £136 million attributed to concert attendance last year, as reported by a British Music survey. Approximately 270,000 music tourists visited the region for live music, underlining the significant economic impact of the vibrant music tourism sector.

In 2023, TProfile collaborated with G Adventures, enriching its content for travel agents. The partnership enables TProfile to integrate G Adventures’ diverse portfolio of global tours, spanning from Antarctic expeditions to hiking adventures in Peru, into its dynamic, real-time content, providing an extended range of offerings to its network of travel agents.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 13.8 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 6.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Music, Type, Application, Vertical, Tourist and Region

Music Tourism Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Music Tourism Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Event Cancellations and Postponements: COVID-19 led to widespread cancellations and postponements of music events, including concerts and festivals, due to restrictions on large gatherings and travel, resulting in significant financial losses for the music tourism industry.

Travel Restrictions and Consumer Caution: Travel restrictions and safety concerns deterred music tourists from attending events. Fear of infection and uncertainties surrounding the pandemic led to a decline in attendance, affecting ticket sales and overall revenue for the industry.

Hybrid Event Models: The adoption of hybrid event models, combining in-person and virtual components, allows for flexibility. This approach accommodates attendees who may still have reservations about attending physical events, while also extending the reach to a global audience through virtual participation.

Digital Innovation and Livestreaming: Increased focus on digital innovation and live streaming of music events helps maintain audience engagement. Offering virtual tickets or pay-per-view options allows fans to participate in live performances remotely, generating additional revenue and sustaining interest during periods of uncertainty.

Flexible Ticketing and Refund Policies: Implementing flexible ticketing and refund policies becomes crucial for reassuring attendees. Clear communication on safety measures, alongside flexible ticketing options that consider unexpected changes in plans, helps rebuild trust and encourages music enthusiasts to make bookings with confidence.

Health and Safety Protocols: Strict adherence to health and safety protocols becomes a priority. Concert venues and festivals must implement measures such as temperature checks, sanitation stations, and crowd control to ensure the safety of attendees, fostering a sense of security and encouraging their return.

Strategic Marketing and Promotion: Strategic marketing campaigns and promotional efforts are essential for the recovery of the music tourism market. Emphasizing the unique aspects of events, introducing exclusive experiences, and leveraging social media for targeted promotions help rebuild excitement and attract renewed interest from music enthusiasts.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Music Tourism Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Music Tourism Market – Regional Analysis

The Music Tourism Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the music tourism trend leans towards multi-genre and large-scale festivals. Events like Coachella and SXSW exemplify this trend, attracting diverse audiences. There’s a growing focus on sustainability, with festivals incorporating eco-friendly initiatives and green practices to align with the region’s environmental consciousness.

Europe: Europe emphasizes a rich blend of music heritage tourism and intimate venue experiences. Music tourists explore historical venues, iconic studios, and cities with deep musical roots. The trend also includes the rise of boutique festivals and events, providing unique and immersive experiences within the cultural fabric of European destinations.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region witnesses a surge in music tourism driven by mega-concerts and K-pop events. Countries like South Korea and Japan attract global audiences to experience the phenomenon of K-pop. The trend also includes technology-driven experiences, integrating virtual reality and interactive elements to enhance fan engagement during events.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA showcases a trend focused on blending music with local cultural celebrations. Events coincide with traditional festivals, creating a unique fusion of music and heritage. The region sees the rise of music cruises, combining scenic travel with live performances. Additionally, there’s an emphasis on promoting indigenous music genres and local talent.

Music Tourism Market Size, Trends and Insights By Music (Local Music, International Music), By Type (Live Concerts and Festivals, Music Heritage Tourism, Music Cruises and Tours, Others), By Application (Leisure Tourism, Educational Tourism, Cultural and Heritage Tourism), By Vertical (Event Organizers, Travel and Hospitality, Music Education), By Tourist (Pay to Visit, Get Paid to Visit), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032





List of the prominent players in the Music Tourism Market:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

AEG Presents

Eventbrite

Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.

StubHub

C3 Presents LLC

Songkick

Pollstar

Bandsintown

Festival Ticketing

SeatGeek

Front Gate Tickets

Vivid Seats

Gigantic Tickets

Ticketek

Others

The Music Tourism Market is segmented as follows:

By Music

Local Music

International Music

By Type

Live Concerts and Festivals

Music Heritage Tourism

Music Cruises and Tours

Others

By Application

Leisure Tourism

Educational Tourism

Cultural and Heritage Tourism

By Vertical

Event Organizers

Travel and Hospitality

Music Education

By Tourist

Pay to Visit

Get Paid to Visit

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

