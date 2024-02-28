EP3Oil Enters Into an LOI For Drilling on the Windy Pointe Oil Reserve in Texas

PLANT CITY, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. - soon to be EP3Oil, Inc. -(OTC: HIHI) has a deal for a 40-acre lease and development of Windy Pointe in central Texas.



The famed discovery hit a 800 bbl a day in 1984, and it has yet to be fully developed.

Glenn Klinker and Mr. Alverico Asencio traveled with their team to central Texas to oversee the current Metcalf development and search for future projects with Benchmark Petroleum Partners.

The development is partnered with The Royal Family Oil Investment, LLC, with funding expected to be a $10 million endeavor, and it has a soft commitment based on future due diligence.

Glenn Klinker is quoted: “We hope this project leads to our first Horizontal Well, and it is expected to greatly increase our revenue at EP3.”

“The project is expected to be fully funded by mid-March. The expansion of EP3Oil has been tremendous, and we look forward to many more projects in 2024.”

The Royal Family Oil and Gas, LLC General Partner, Mr. Jose “Perry” Taveras, the head of the investment department, is quoted: “We are grateful for such a prosperous opportunity that EP3Oil has presented to us. This has all the makings to be a massive oil discovery. We look forward to working with Ep3 on this project.”

Mr Alverico Asencio, VP of Ep3Oil is quoted: "This is a tremendous opportunity and a total game changer for the whole EP3Oil family of shareholders. We have no doubts with this new partnership, and we expect other investors will look to partner with us in many others great endeavors.”

The Company will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for press releases about the Company’s progress. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.EP3Oil.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

