Business Update from John Kim New CEO at Volcon Inc

Dear Volcon Customers, Dealers, Suppliers, and Investors,



It’s been a little over three weeks since I took the role of CEO for Volcon Inc. I’d like to spend a moment to give you an update on the Company as we’ve made some significant achievements.

First, we’ve successfully launched production of the Volcon Stag, which is the fastest production electric UTV on the market. We’re currently ramping up manufacturing. Also, I’m excited to announce that today we’ve delivered our first production vehicle to the US Army Corps of Engineers, where it will be evaluated for military and humanitarian aid purposes. This first vehicle is part of a larger order of units that will be delivered to them over the coming months for further testing.

Overall, we’ve achieved a major milestone by starting delivery. In the coming months, we will continue to ramp up Stag production and sales, while continuing to deliver our line of electric motorcycles to customers in the US and abroad.

Second, we’ve started our dealer roadshow for the Stag. Our sales team members began visiting dealerships in Texas this week to demo and give test rides to customers. We plan a further roll-out of this roadshow over the coming months to visit all of our dealers. Furthermore, we’ve restructured our marketing efforts to focus on converting existing reservations into confirmed sales.

On the two-wheeled side of our business, our Grunt EVO motorcycles are in full production. We are currently delivering motorcycles to dealers all around the US and also shipping them to our international distributors.

I’d like to congratulate the hard work of the team at Volcon and to also thank all of our customers, dealers, suppliers and investors that have given us support throughout the years. Thank you for helping us and I hope you will continue to be a part of our growing community.

Best regards,

John Kim

