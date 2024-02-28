One in Two Employees Rank Physical Activity and Weight Loss as Top Strategies for Heart Health

Dallas, TX, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical activity and weight loss top the list of ways employees improve their heart health, according to new survey results from Wondr Health. The proven leader in metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation, Wondr Health conducted the survey in February 2024. When asked how they prioritize heart health, nearly 700 respondents indicated physical activity, stress management, and weight loss as the top three strategies:

Become more physically active — 33.4%

Healthily manage stress — 28.5%

Lose weight — 15.1%

Eat more nutrient-rich, heart-healthy foods — 14.3%

Limit consumption of caffeine and/or alcohol — 3.3%

Reduce blood sugar — 2.8%

Other — 1.3 %

Stop smoking — 1.2%

“The benefits of physical activity have been well documented when it comes to heart health in addition to overall mental and physical health,” said Tim Church, MD, MPH, PHD, Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “Physical activity even plays an important role in weight-loss medication use.”

A recent report from leading obesity experts found that in addition to the heart health benefits, physical activity may reduce the loss of lean muscle from weight-loss medications and improve the quality and function of muscles.

“While weight-loss medications are highly effective at addressing obesity and related chronic conditions like heart disease, they can lead to lean muscle loss,” said Tim Church, MD, MPH, PhD, study author and Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “Lifestyle factors, such as physical activity, need to complement the weight loss pointing to the importance of using a proven behavior-change program with weight-loss medications.”

With obesity and heart disease on the rise, and a surge in demand for weight-loss medications, an advanced obesity-management solution will help employers and payers transform the long-term health of their population and contain costs. Wondr Advanced is the only clinical obesity-management solution that combines personalized medicine with a world-class behavior-change program for long-term weight loss, improved movement, reduced stress and anxiety, healthy eating habits, and better sleep – all factors that support heart health.

