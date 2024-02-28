aTyr Pharma to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full Year End 2023 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update after the market close on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results and provide an operational update.



Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT

Dial-In Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI834bef07b22642ae8be51b725cac9cc6

Webcast Registration: http://investors.atyrpharma.com/events-and-webcasts

Participants who wish to join the conference call by telephone must register at the above dial-in registration link in order to receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call. Participants may join the live webcast by accessing it at the above webcast registration link on the aTyr Events page. For more information or questions, please contact aTyr’s investor relations team at investorrelations@atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr’s discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.