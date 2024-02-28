Corbus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Dominic Smethurst as Chief Medical Officer

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a precision oncology company with a diversified portfolio, today announced the appointment of Dr. Dominic Smethurst, MA MRCP, as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In this role, Dr. Smethurst will lead the clinical development of the Company’s investigational oncology drugs: CRB-701, a next generation Nectin-4 targeting antibody drug conjugate (ADC) developed in partnership with CSPC, and CRB-601, a TGFβ blocking monoclonal antibody targeting the integrin αvβ8. Additionally, Dr. Smethurst will help guide strategic development of CRB-913, the Company’s highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.



“We are pleased to welcome Dominic to the Corbus team and look forward to benefitting from his experience in developing novel oncology therapeutics including ones that specifically target Nectin-4", said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. “His unique experience will prove invaluable as we are about to initiate the US dose escalation study for CRB-701 this quarter while our partners at CSPC are undertaking the dose expansion study in China. We look forward to sharing the clinical data from these trials at future medical conferences and to Dominic’s leadership in that process.”

“The first-in-human data on CRB-701 in Nectin-4 positive tumors presented at ASCO-GU were encouraging, and the emerging clinical data suggests a differentiated PK and favorable safety profile for CRB-701 as compared to enfortumab vedotin,” said Dr. Smethurst. “The potential to deliver higher doses of a Nectin-4 ADC while keeping patients on treatment for longer due to an improved safety and tolerability profile is an attractive and impactful value proposition for both physicians and patients. I look forward to executing the clinical and regulatory strategy for CRB-701 in bladder cancer as well as in other Nectin-4 rich tumors and advancing the other assets in the Corbus pipeline to meaningful clinical and strategic milestones throughout 2024 and beyond.”

Dr. Dominic Smethurst has over twenty years of experience working with various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research institutions, and the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). He most recently served as CMO of Bicycle Therapeutics, where he helped advance Nectin-4 investigational drugs through early stage and into late-stage development. Previously, Dr. Smethurst worked as a consultant advising biopharma companies, providing guidance on clinical development strategies and licensing projects. Prior to that, he served as CMO of Tusk Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company acquired by Roche, where he oversaw development of antibodies targeting CD25 and CD137, among others. Previously, as Vice President Oncology and Global Therapeutic Area Lead at Icon, a global contract research organization, he executed clinical trials involving numerous novel cancer treatments, including CAR-T therapies. Prior to that, Dr. Smethurst held physician leadership roles at AstraZeneca, Amgen and Adaptimmune. Dr. Smethurst is a member of both the Royal College of Physicians and the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine. He earned an MBChB with Distinction from Addenbrooke’s Clinical School Cambridge, as well as an MA from Christ’s College Cambridge.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a precision oncology company with a diversified portfolio and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload, CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells, and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential,” "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All product names, logos, brands and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Their use does not imply affiliation or endorsement by these companies.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Sean Moran

Chief Financial Officer

Sean.moran@corbuspharma.com

Bruce Mackle

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com