Pixalate’s Global Q4 2023 CTV Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV: Magnite Retains No. 1 Spot in North America on Roku

LONDON, UK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q4 2023 CTV Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for Roku , Apple TV , Amazon Fire TV , and Samsung TV ,. The reports rank SSPs based on their share concerning voice of open programmatic ads sold on apps from the Apple TV App Store, Roku Channel Store, Samsung TV Smart Hub App Store, and Amazon Fire TV App Store, as measured by Pixalate.





The research team at Pixalate evaluated billions of open programmatic ad impressions across the globe to compile this research. The rankings are categorized by geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).



Pixalate analyzed advertising data from multiple sources across the entire advertising supply chain to determine the rankings. This ranges from advertising agencies and demand-side platforms (DSPs) to SSPs, exchanges, and publishers. The data excludes impressions marked as Invalid Traffic (IVT).



Key Findings: Q4 2023 Global CTV SSPs Market Share Reports



Roku: SSP Market Share Leaders by Global Region

North America : MetaX (8%) broke into the top ten in Q4 and rose to the No. 3 spot, behind Magnite (25%) and FreeWheel (13%)

: broke into the top ten in Q4 and rose to the No. 3 spot, behind and EMEA : Google AdExchange (20%) held the top spot, followed by Magnite (15%) , and Equativ (14%)

: held the top spot, followed by , and LATAM : The top three positions in LATAM shuffled in Q4, with Google AdExchange (20%) rising to first and Equativ (14%) moving to third; Beachfront (7%) was a new entrant into the top 10 positions of Q4 2023

Download the Q4 2023 Roku Global SSP Market Share Report .

Apple TV: SSP Market Share Leaders by Global Region

North America : FreeWheel (20%) and Magnite (14%) retain the top two positions in Q4 2023

: and retain the top two positions in Q4 2023 EMEA : Connatix (51%) rose in Q4 and earned the top spot over Magnite (25%)

: rose in Q4 and earned the top spot over LATAM : Equativ (22%) remains at the top in the Q4 rankings, followed by PubMatic (16%) and Magnite (15%)

Download the Q4 2023 Apple TV Global SSP Market Share Report .

Amazon Fire TV: SSP Market Share Leaders by Global Region

North America : Magnite (35%) and FreeWheel (18%) led CTV advertising in every quarter in 2023, with over 50% market share combined

: and led CTV advertising in every quarter in 2023, with over 50% market share combined EMEA : Magnite (49%) and FreeWheel (14%) together claim over 50% of market share in Q4 2023

: and together claim over 50% of market share in Q4 2023 LATAM : Equativ (19%) holds onto the top spot from their rise in Q3, with Magnite (19%) and Google AdExchange (19%) placed equally in market shares

Download the Q4 2023 Amazon Fire TV Global SSP Market Share Report .

Samsung Smart TV: SSP Market Share Leaders by Global Region

North America : Magnite (30%) , FreeWheel (13%) , and PubMatic (10%) are the top three leaders, with over 50% of combined market share

: , , and are the top three leaders, with over 50% of combined market share EMEA : PubMatic (20%) rises to take the third position in EMEA, behind Magnite (43%) and FreeWheel (22%) in Q4

: rises to take the third position in EMEA, behind and in Q4 LATAM : Magnite (26%) took the top spot, followed by PubMatic (13%)

Download the Q4 2023 Samsung Smart TV Global SSP Market Share Report .





Download the Reports





Visit Pixalate and explore the top CTV SSPs for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung TV in Q4 2023 reports:

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer



The content of this press release, and the SSP Market Share Reports (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. Programmatic ads sold, as measured by Pixalate, are used as a proxy for ad spend in this press release and in the Report.