Lophos Confirms Appearance at Benzinga Capital Conference in Hollywood, Florida and Finalizes Annual General Meeting

NAPANEE, Ontario, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lophos Holdings Inc. ("Lophos", or the "Company") (CSE:MESC) is thrilled to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., will participate in the upcoming Benzinga Capital Conference, scheduled to take place in Hollywood, Florida, on April 16-17, 2024. Lophos will be showcasing their latest achievements and initiatives during the event.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is a premier event that brings together industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to discuss the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges in the rapidly evolving cannabis and psychedelic sectors. This event presents an excellent platform for Lophos to connect with potential investors, collaborators, and stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to participate in the Benzinga Capital Conference for the third year and to continue to showcase our innovative approaches in the psychedelic sector," said Claire Stawnyczy, CEO at Lophos Pharmaceuticals. "This conference provides an invaluable opportunity for us to engage with investors, share our vision, and highlight our progress in developing therapeutics solutions."

In addition to its participation in the conference, Lophos Holdings Inc. is also pleased to announce its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for March 28, 2024. The AGM will provide shareholders with an opportunity to review the company's performance, vote on important matters, and engage with the management team.

"We look forward to welcoming our shareholders at our upcoming Annual General Meeting," added Claire Stawnyczy, "This event will enable us to provide a comprehensive update on our business activities, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. We encourage all shareholders to participate and contribute to the ongoing success of Lophos."

For further details, please visit our website at https://lophos.com and connect with us on Twitter (@lophospharma) and LinkedIn for the latest updates and insights.

About Lophos

Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lophos Holdings Inc. (CSE:MESC), stands as a prominent biosciences company specializing in the cultivation, research, and sale of peyote. Distinguished by its Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL), the subsidiary is authorized for the possession, sale, sending, transportation, and delivery of various controlled substances, including mescaline, psilocin, psilocybin, LSD, DMT, MDMA, and ketamine. Additionally, the license grants permission for the production of mescaline, psilocin, and psilocybin, showcasing the comprehensive scope of our operations.

For further inquiries:

Director: Claire Stawnyczy, CEO, Lophos Holdings Inc.

Contact: Giselle Barona

Email: invest@lophos.com

Website: www.lophos.com

Phone: 1-833-450-7407

